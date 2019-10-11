Rockets adding Ray Spalding
October 12, 2019 | 4:10 pm EDT Update
Ryan McDonald: The Jazz have signed Kyle Collinsworth, presumably to an affiliate contract pic.twitter.com/8dELr3Ekbe
JD Shaw: The Jazz have signed guard/forward Kyle Collinsworth, per team release. Utah is waiving Trevon Bluiett in a related move.
Oleh Kosel: Lonzo Ball on whether he’s ever seen anything similar to Zion Williamson’s incredible efficiency & impact for a rookie these last 2 preseason games: “I haven’t seen it yet. I tell him all the time that he’s amazing. Just keep doing what he’s doing, the sky is the limit for him.”