All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Rockets made Christian Wood partly with Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren in mind shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter espn_macmahon Tim MacMahon: Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process. Paolo Banchero, Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Paolo Banchero, Trade, Alperen Sengun, Chet Holmgren, Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email