Contenders were well aware of the Rockets’ moving position on Eric Gordon and continued to maintain interest through Thursday, sources said, with several teams — including the Milwaukee Bucks — waiting to finally pounce. But similar to Houston’s course of action with negotiations with Atlanta, flexibility was the deciding factor in finalizing trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers, the most aggressive of the bunch. Other teams had proposals that included late first-round picks in this year’s draft, sources said, but the Rockets weren’t particularly interested in the prospect of potentially adding three more rookies to an already incredibly young roster. Houston was able to negotiate swap rights with the Clippers and the upside of moving higher up in the draft with a pick already under their control was deemed more valuable than adding an additional pick.
February 9, 2023 | 8:34 pm EST Update
John Wall will be waived by Rockets
Chris Haynes: John Wall has been notified by the Houston Rockets that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on trades: “Gives us a chance to shuffle some pieces around … all of those guys bring unique skillsets; shooting, energy, defense, rebounding. My staff and I will sit down and go through the newly-formed roster. We added some pieces that are young and on the uptick.”
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham says LeBron James had medical imaging taken on his left foot and said “thankfully” it only showed “normal wear and tear”
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham reflects on Russell Westbrook’s ups and downs with the team pic.twitter.com/8xrSrZM9Y2
Dane Moore: Tim Connelly says Mike Conley’s ability to lead a group of relatively young guys was a big factor, and also said there was an appeal to Conley’s contract.