NBA rumors: Rockets not particularly interested in bringing in more draft picks

2 hours ago via Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Contenders were well aware of the Rockets’ moving position on Eric Gordon and continued to maintain interest through Thursday, sources said, with several teams — including the Milwaukee Bucks — waiting to finally pounce. But similar to Houston’s course of action with negotiations with Atlanta, flexibility was the deciding factor in finalizing trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers, the most aggressive of the bunch. Other teams had proposals that included late first-round picks in this year’s draft, sources said, but the Rockets weren’t particularly interested in the prospect of potentially adding three more rookies to an already incredibly young roster. Houston was able to negotiate swap rights with the Clippers and the upside of moving higher up in the draft with a pick already under their control was deemed more valuable than adding an additional pick.

