Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are trading TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources tell ESPN. Hawks save $4.5M in the deal.
Suns frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol
Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign in near future with the Suns, who have deepened their roster this offseason.
Amen Thompson has Grade 2 ankle sprain, out for rest of Summer League
Marc J. Spears: An MRI revealed Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be out 2-3 weeks, a source told @andscape @espn . Thompson will be in a boot for a week and is expected to miss the rest of summer league after suffering the injury against Portland yesterday.
Ryan Ward: The Lakers have officially signed rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis. pic.twitter.com/PGgb0rLgSn
Clutch Points: “I’ve talked to each of them. The advice that comes up the most is just to stay myself. I know they trust me and everything is gonna go well as long as I stay true to myself.” Victor Wembanyama on advice from Tony Parker, Nicolas Batum, and Rudy Gobert. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/dq0iHZMulb