“I’ve talked to each of them. The advice that comes up the most is just to stay myself. I know they trust me and everything is gonna go well as long as I stay true to myself.”

Victor Wembanyama on advice from Tony Parker, Nicolas Batum, and Rudy Gobert.

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023