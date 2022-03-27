NBA rumors: Russell Westbrook moves to No. 31 in all-time scoring list

1 hour ago via RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward: With his first basket of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Dwyane Wade for 31st place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR.

March 27, 2022 | 8:54 pm EDT Update

Suns win eighth game in a row after beating Philadelphia

Gerald Bourguet: Final: PHX 114, PHI 104 Booker: 35 Pts, 13-22 FG Paul: 19 Pts, 14 Ast, 9-15 FG Ayton: 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 5-8 FG Embiid: 37 Pts, 15 Reb, 14-27 FG Suns win their 8th straight game and will at least tie the 3rd-best record in franchise history with 61 wins
13 mins ago via GeraldBourguet

March 27, 2022 | 7:55 pm EDT Update

Documentary short produced by Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry wins Oscar

Proper recognition for the achievements of Lusia “Lucy” Harris has been a long time coming, but it happened emphatically tonight at the Academy Awards. The Queen of Basketball, which documents Harris’s unsung accomplishment as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short.
1 hour ago via Matthew Carey @ Deadline

