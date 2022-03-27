Ryan Ward: With his first basket of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Dwyane Wade for 31st place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR.
March 27, 2022 | 8:54 pm EDT Update
Russell Westbrook enters Top-30 in all-time scoring list
Ryan Ward: With his sixth field goal of the game, Russell Westbrook passed Adrian Dantley for 30th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR.
Suns win eighth game in a row after beating Philadelphia
Gerald Bourguet: Final: PHX 114, PHI 104 Booker: 35 Pts, 13-22 FG Paul: 19 Pts, 14 Ast, 9-15 FG Ayton: 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 5-8 FG Embiid: 37 Pts, 15 Reb, 14-27 FG Suns win their 8th straight game and will at least tie the 3rd-best record in franchise history with 61 wins
Chase Hughes: Wizards beat the Warriors, 123-115, to win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 12. They are 32-42 on the season.
Anthony Slater: Warriors have lost to the Spurs, Magic, Hawks and now Wizards in last eight days without Steph Curry. They drop to 1-3 on road trip that closes (likely without some resting veterans) in Memphis tomorrow. Then Suns, Jazz at home. Will be difficult to stop this late season spiral.
Brian Robb: Ime Udoka says he ‘doesn’t know’ what happened with Rob Williams’ knee. “He was in a quite a bit of pain.” Too early to know if its a long-term thing according to Udoka.
Mark Murphy: Udoka said Al Horford (personal reasons) unlikely to play in Toronto tomorrow night. Coupled with Rob Williams’ sprained knee, they will be shorthanded in the paint.
Oklahoma City: Darius Bazley (right knee sprain) has been downgraded to doubtful. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right foot third metatarsal fracture) has been upgraded to available.
March 27, 2022 | 7:55 pm EDT Update
Documentary short produced by Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry wins Oscar
Proper recognition for the achievements of Lusia “Lucy” Harris has been a long time coming, but it happened emphatically tonight at the Academy Awards. The Queen of Basketball, which documents Harris’s unsung accomplishment as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short.