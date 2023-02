The NBA soars into the All-Star break as pumped up as Dee Brown’s Reeboks, as the league is on pace to break multiple attendance records this season. Sixty-one percent of the games played through Feb. 7 were sold out (502 of 820), up from 326 sellouts at this point last year. The previous full-season best came during the 2018-19 season, when 62% of the games sold out. Overall, 96.2% of the available seats have been sold this season, compared with 90% at this point last season.