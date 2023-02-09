All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Saddiq Bey routed to Atlanta, James Wiseman to Detroit shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter ChrisBHaynes Chris Haynes: Sources: Saddiq Bey will be routed to Atlanta and James Wiseman headed to Detroit. Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Trade, James Wiseman, Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email