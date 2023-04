Because they felt like themselves again — fighting uphill, cornered and concentrating on showing everybody else why it takes more than this to take them down. “I thought Bob set the tone with his press conference,” Kerr told me late Thursday night. “He came into our coaches’ meeting and talked a little bit about how important it is to get that message across to the players. And then he went to the media. I think that’s always such a wise way to approach things. It doesn’t do any good to whine and complain about the decision. You just move forward. … “That was the message from Bob, from Draymond, from me, on down the line. This is just about us competing and locking in and nothing we can do about it, anyway. And the guys responded really well.”