We still have Henderson projected at No. 2 overall in our latest mock draft. However, despite a poor performance during March Madness, some analysts believe the Alabama freshman may be the second-best prospect in the class. Henderson addressed these rumors to Joseph Bien-Kahn (via GQ Sports): “When I ask what he thinks about a wave of NBA Draft experts dropping him to #3, behind Alabama star Brandon Miller, he stiffens up. ‘It is what it is. The NCAA Tournament is what’s going on right now. Obviously, I knew that was gonna happen. I knew people were gonna start talking a lot more about college,’ he says. He bounces the basketball he’s fiddling with against the court, shifting his weight from side to side as we speak. I ask if he’ll be okay with it if he does actually fall to #3 on draft night. ‘Nah,’ he says. ‘It’s not acceptable.’”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day