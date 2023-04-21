NBA rumors: Scoot Henderson on potentially falling to No. 3 in the draft: 'It's not acceptable'

2 mins ago via Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
We still have Henderson projected at No. 2 overall in our latest mock draft. However, despite a poor performance during March Madness, some analysts believe the Alabama freshman may be the second-best prospect in the class. Henderson addressed these rumors to Joseph Bien-Kahn (via GQ Sports): “When I ask what he thinks about a wave of NBA Draft experts dropping him to #3, behind Alabama star Brandon Miller, he stiffens up. ‘It is what it is. The NCAA Tournament is what’s going on right now. Obviously, I knew that was gonna happen. I knew people were gonna start talking a lot more about college,’ he says. He bounces the basketball he’s fiddling with against the court, shifting his weight from side to side as we speak. I ask if he’ll be okay with it if he does actually fall to #3 on draft night. ‘Nah,’ he says. ‘It’s not acceptable.’”

April 21, 2023 | 8:08 am EDT Update
“I know Bob said it up here yesterday — we have a job to do and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Curry said at his presser. “So just lock in on what the task at hand is and understanding we have accomplished a lot on this stage. You have to dig into that identity a little bit and that comfort zone of who we know ourselves to be. When your back is against the wall, you have a night like tonight. It definitely gave us a lot of life, and it was a nice way to respond to these last 48 hours.”
1 min ago via Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic

Because they felt like themselves again — fighting uphill, cornered and concentrating on showing everybody else why it takes more than this to take them down. “I thought Bob set the tone with his press conference,” Kerr told me late Thursday night. “He came into our coaches’ meeting and talked a little bit about how important it is to get that message across to the players. And then he went to the media. I think that’s always such a wise way to approach things. It doesn’t do any good to whine and complain about the decision. You just move forward. … “That was the message from Bob, from Draymond, from me, on down the line. This is just about us competing and locking in and nothing we can do about it, anyway. And the guys responded really well.”
1 min ago via Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic

Hours before tipoff, when the Clippers had thoughts of putting some real doubt into the minds of the favored Suns, word came down Leonard would be unavailable for Thursday’s game. It isn’t the dreaded “load management,” but it put a damper on what could’ve been the best basketball series for anybody’s money. “It’s very deflating,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “I’m thinking mostly of Kawhi. He hasn’t missed a rehab session, eats right, eats clean. Works extremely hard to get to this point. And then you have something like this happen. I feel bad for him. “Our guys have been through a lot this year and the last two years, just for us to compete to the point to make the playoffs and feel pretty good, outside of having PG [Paul George]. It’s a blow.”
1 min ago via Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports

