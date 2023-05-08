NBA rumors: Serbian head coach: Nikola Jokic wants to play with the national team, but we have to wait a bit

Serbian: head coach Svetislav Pesic talked about the NBA players joining the team during the summer. Nikola Jokic and Nikola Jovic are still active in the playoffs with Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Aleksej Pokusevski finished the season. “Pokusevski is back, he will train until the beginning of July, we are waiting to see what will be the situation with Jovic. We talked with Nikola Jokić. We’ll see how far he will go in the NBA playoffs, Nikola is happy in the national team, he wants to play, but we have to wait a bit. We are also waiting for Bogdanovic, who is recovering from a tough season,” Pesic said to Sport Klub.

Ben Simmons still open to representing Australia in upcoming World Cup

Despite his exclusion from the Australia’s extended FIBA World Cup squad, the door remains open for Ben Simmons to make an international return, according to Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian. Simmons has not represented Australia since 2013 – when he was just 16 years old – but has recently flagged his interest in linking up with the national team. “We’ve made a spot for him if he’s available by the time of the Cairns camp,” Goorjian told SEN. “He definitely wants to be a part of this and is working right now to get healthy. The communication’s been good, he’s in that frame of mind of wanting to be a part of this. He’s just trying to get healthy.”
NBA: Deandre Ayton should have been called for a foul in Game 4's last-minute play

Harrison Wind: NBA’s L2M Report says Deandre Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on this pivotal jump ball last night. Nuggets trailed 123-120 with 27.7 seconds remaining. How was this missed?

