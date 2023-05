Serbian: head coach Svetislav Pesic talked about the NBA players joining the team during the summer. Nikola Jokic and Nikola Jovic are still active in the playoffs with Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Aleksej Pokusevski finished the season. “Pokusevski is back, he will train until the beginning of July, we are waiting to see what will be the situation with Jovic. We talked with Nikola Jokić. We’ll see how far he will go in the NBA playoffs, Nikola is happy in the national team, he wants to play, but we have to wait a bit. We are also waiting for Bogdanovic, who is recovering from a tough season,” Pesic said to Sport Klub