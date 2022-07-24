In an interview with Australia’s two big newspapers, the Melbourne Age and Sydney Morning Herald, Seth Curry talked about how his Aussie teammate Ben Simmons is doing and what he expects when Simmons returns to play in October. While noting that that Simmons is an “all-Star caliber” player who the Nets will need on the court, he also said that coming off a year-long holdout and back surgery, things could be challenging for Simmons. “There are always challenges. Foremost, he has missed a whole season. It is going to be a challenge getting his rhythm back playing basketball,” Curry said. “I don’t know specifically what he has been through, mentally – that’s hard for me to comment on – but having that year off, having that time off, of competing and playing five-on-five basketball is going to be just as hard … just taking some time and getting re-acclimated to playing high-level basketball, but he is a special talent, has all the skills. The Nets need him on the floor.”
