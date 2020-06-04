Adrian Wojnarowski: There are several teams that are very disappointed that they can’t play not only because they want it to be a part of the NBA is restart… they want to feel like they’re still part of the league with everybody going to Orlando, but especially teams who are rebuilding and have younger rosters Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, they wanted to have their players in the gym, they want training camps.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and other high-ranking NBA officials plan to propose a finish to the 2019-20 season that includes 22 teams, a play-in tournament for the final seeds in each conference and a 16-team playoff at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex just outside of Orlando, Florida, a person with knowledge of the details told USA TODAY Sports.
The NBA considered restarting the season using a 20-team, group-play format, which could’ve given sub-.500 teams the same chance to advance to the second round as the Nuggets. Denver was strongly opposed to such a format, according to multiple league sources, believing that it undermined their success throughout the regular season. All 30 teams were polled in an anonymous GM survey about a potential return-to-play, and the Nuggets voted to go directly to the playoffs, according to two league sources.
Silver and league officials have been adamant that the health and safety of players are paramount when it comes to a return. While some details are being finalized, it is expected there will be regular, if not daily, testing for COVID
Omari Sanfoka II: Pistons announce they will reopen their practice facility tomorrow for voluntary, individual player workouts. Described as “phase one” of the reopening process pic.twitter.com/qbBKyuWDI2
Vincent Goodwill: The plan is for teams to continue their schedule as planned, with the next 8 games. If team is scheduled to play Hawks/Bulls/Pistons, it moves onto the next game on schedule, league sources tell Yahoo Sports
Jeff Zillgitt: A couple of details on play-in game proposal for NBA playoffs, I'm hearing: Will involve eighth and ninth seeds, as long as ninth seed is within four games of eighth seed. It will be single elimination for ninth seed and double elimination for eighth seed.
Tim Reynolds: NBA player on what he's been told to expect when his team gets to the Disney/ESPN complex: "Lots of testing and lots of rules."
The NBA's Board of Governors has a 12:30 p.m. ET call on Thursday with the intention of approving the league's plan for a 22-team return in Orlando, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games in Orlando for seeding purposes for the playoffs, sources told ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify. The NBA's back.
Jeff Zillgitt: I'm also hearing about a 2 1/2 week training camp for the 22 NBA teams leading up to the completion of the regular season and play-in games. For regular season and beginning of playoffs, think NCAA Tournament-style action -- multiple games a day at one site.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular season games in Orlando for seeding purposes for the playoffs, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Joining the 16 current playoff teams in Orlando: New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio in the West and Washington in the East. If the 9th seed is more than 4 games behind the 8th, No. 8 makes playoffs; Fewer than 4 games, a play-in tournament.
The NBA is planning to propose a 22-team return to the 2019-20 season in a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday, sources told The Athletic, with the draft lottery and combine expected to be in August. The NBA’s proposal will be based on feedback, collaborative discussions and input from constituents around the league. The NBA’s 22-team format at Orlando’s Disney World would bring the 16 teams currently in a playoff spot, six additional teams, and include a play-in tournament for the eighth seed, sources said. The play-in tournament would work as follows, according to sources: If the ninth seed is more than four games behind the eighth seed, the eighth seed earns the playoff spot; if the ninth seed is four or fewer games behind, then the eighth and ninth seed will enter a play-in tournament that is double-elimination for the eighth seed and single-elimination for ninth. ESPN first reported the league was working on 22-team models.
Adam Silver informed the Board of Governors on Friday that the league is targeting a July 31 resumption of the season, sources said. The NBA discussed four different competition scenarios with owners: 16 teams advancing directly to the playoffs; 20 teams with stage, Olympic-group style play; 22 teams with games for seeding and a play-in tournament; or 30 teams with 72 regular-season games and a play-in tourney.
Hornets owner Michael Jordan was outspoken on Friday’s call, advocating for player safety and not having players have to return for meaningless games following a four-plus month hiatus, sources said. The Hawks and Bulls ownership groups said on the call that they wanted to return, sources said, but several players and staffers throughout both organizations prefer not to.
Just days away from Thursday's vote of the NBA board of governors to approve a plan to restart the season with 22 teams in Orlando, Florida, several of the franchises considered to be title favorites are internally discussing how to retain some semblance of the home-court advantage they fought to earn through 60-plus games in the regular season. No plan has been formally proposed, and one would be unlikely to pass because it would require a two-thirds board of governors vote in addition to an agreement from the players' union. Nevertheless, teams that would have traditionally had home court have tried to figure out incentives to reproduce the leg-up that hosting four games in a seven-game series would have offered, sources told ESPN.
Executives from the teams that would host a first-round series in the playoffs told ESPN that they had internal discussions within their own front offices about reviving their home-court advantage in some fashion, and that some have already shared ideas with other teams in the same situation with the hopes of having an ally when making an appeal to the league.
Some of the scenarios discussed, sources told ESPN, include: The higher-seeded team being awarded the first possession of the second, third and fourth quarters, following the traditional jump ball to begin the game The higher-seeded team being allowed to designate one player to be able to be whistled for seven fouls instead of six before fouling out The higher-seeded team receiving an extra coach's challenge
One executive suggested to ESPN that the NBA should present the higher-seeded team a menu of league-approved options before each game -- or possibly each series -- and have them pick one. On the one hand, it could be an added wrinkle to the home viewing experience for fans to look for when they tune in. On the other, it could come off akin to a contestant on the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" choosing between lifelines to help with a final answer.
Bringing all 30 teams to Orlando is the only truly fair option, but the N.B.A. wants to keep the circle as small as possible for safety reasons. The league, though, is resistant to bringing only 16 teams, despite the obvious safety upside, because that would make it harder to stage a handful of games before moving into the playoffs. The league and the players, for financial and quality-of-play reasons, both see that as a necessity.
Keith Smith: Per Walt Disney World sources, Disney and the NBA have agreed that Disney's Coronado Springs Resort is likely to be the primary host resort for the NBA when they resume the season. Sources say an agreement may be reached this week, which will allow preparations to move quickly.
Atlanta's Lloyd Pierce, a coach for one of eight teams outside the 22-team plan that reportedly has growing support for the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, says the exclusion would be damaging for his Hawks. Pierce, in an interview on ESPN's The Jump that aired Tuesday, insisted game competition continues to be crucial for the Hawks' development and wants them to play upon the NBA's return. "I coach the youngest team in the NBA," Pierce said. "And the biggest thing we can benefit from is playing basketball, and the game has been taken away from all of us at this point."
As the NBA models a 22-team format for the season's proposed resumption beginning July 31 in Orlando, Florida, a timeline shared with teams as a last possible date for a Finals Game 7 lands on Oct. 12, sources told ESPN. Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to have a proposal to take to a vote of the NBA's Board of Governors on Thursday, sources said. The expectation is that the NBA draft and the opening of free agency would follow in sequential order in October, sources said.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are still discussing details on a format, and there is still room for the league to maneuver on the structure of a return-to-play ideas. The Board of Governors requires a three-fourths passage of the 30 teams on a plan, but there's an expectation among owners that they'll fall into line and overwhelmingly approve the commissioner's recommendation on a plan, sources said.
The NBA has been advancing on a plan that would include regular-season, play-in and playoff games for the 16 teams currently holding playoff position -- and six more teams within six games of the eighth seed in each conference, sources said. Those teams include New Orleans, Portland, San Antonio, Sacramento and Phoenix in the Western Conference -- and Washington in the East, sources said.
Nets Daily: Tillman Ferttita, Rockets owner on CNBC just now: NBA definitely has their act together. we all want this to happen. No issue there. We are going to play basketball at the end of July. Is it going to be 16 teams or 30 teams or 22 teams. We're all going to get together on Friday.
The NBA is expected to announce later this week its plans for resuming the season this summer in Orlando, Fla., at Disney World. A part of that announcement should be a glimpse of what that plan will look like and who will play. According to league sources, a format involving 22 teams has the most support. But the exact look of this has apparently still not been decided.
Anthony Slater: Sources: The Warriors were finally permitted to open their practice facility to players for individual workouts today, becoming one of the last NBA teams allowed back. It was the first time players have had access to the gym in 2.5 months. About five players showed up.
Anthony Slater: Expectation remains that Warriors won't be part of any NBA restart, but there's an obvious need to sharpen skills, get on training programs for the summer and eventually be able to do group workouts/scrimmages and perhaps mini training camp
The Celtics opened up the Auerbach Center for individual player workouts on Monday, and we know of one player who took advantage of the now-open gym: fan favorite Tacko Fall. The Celtics big man has been having a hard time finding a place to work out during the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus. His 7-foot-5 build probably did him no favors while trying to get in a good workout from home, either. But Fall was seen arriving at the Auerbach Center in Brighton on Monday morning, giving Kevin Walsh of NBC a thumbs up as he parked at the facility.
While the NBA season has been on pause for the last two-plus months, Fall has been working out with teammates Grant Williams, Carson Edwards, Semi Ojeleye and Brad Wanamaker via FaceTime and Zoom. He likely got a much better workout in on Monday, given all the features at Boston’s state-of-the-art practice facility.
Rod Beard: I'm hearing from a league source that the #Pistons will not reopen their practice facility early, even with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's revised executive order to reopen gyms and athletic practices. Their target date remains June 12.
Even as the NBA appears to be closer to a return, Embiid is still emphasizing safety — though he misses playing in front of the Wells Fargo Center crowd. “First of all, I want everybody to remain safe. I want to be safe,” Embiid said. “This is nothing to play with. You don’t know what can happen. But when the time is right and everything is safe and I can be on the court, I feel like what I’m going to be missing the most is just being out there, winning for the city of Philadelphia, representing the city of Philadelphia, and just going out there and dominating.”
First, Silver has to make a deal with the players to finish the season, to play in Walt Disney World this summer. That likely will include personal sacrifices and health risks on top of additional salary losses. Then the sides will have to move on to next season, which could necessitate a partial or complete renegotiation of the collective bargaining agreement under the duress of evaporating revenue.
Near the end of the NBA's Board of Governors call on Friday, Oklahoma City Thunder owner Clay Bennett delivered an impassioned soliloquy on why the league and owners needed to consider the competitive and financial plights of smaller market teams that could be left out of the season's summer resumption in Orlando -- and the potential symbolic power of all 30 teams gathering there to play as one united association. As the NBA moves toward a plan of inviting 22 teams re-start a truncated season in late July, sources told ESPN, Bennett spoke of exhausting ways to accommodate non-playoff teams still wanting to play. He wondered: was there a way to safely bring all 30 teams?
For those teams left out of the playoffs, there has already been dialogue on the possibility of mandatory summer training camps and regional fall leagues of four-to-five teams that could bridge the lengthy gap between seasons, sources told ESPN. Those are ideas many teams consider vital, and there's an expectation that the NBA will raise possible scenarios such as these with the Players Association, sources said. "The message was something bigger, reminding people that some teams can't just re-open the doors in nine of 10 months and so easily sell tickets or a sponsorship without having played basketball for that long," one high-level Eastern Conference official on the call told ESPN.
If the NBA ends up settling on the 22-team format, at least some of the remaining eight teams will push for some form of training camp over the summer, sources said. Franchises fear being apart from their players for as long as eight or nine months. Like so much of what comes next, the concept of a formal summer camp places the NBA in uncharted territory. Intruding into what are typically offseason months for players would require some bargaining with the players association, sources said. And what about players entering free agency when the offseason begins - which could extend as far as mid-October?
Tim Reynolds: Nothing official yet, but some NBA players expect a scenario where their families won’t be able to be with them at the Disney complex until sometime in September, AP is told. Many details - including this - remain uncertain but this is the belief some players have at this point.
As the NBA discusses possible ways of resuming the season during the COVID-19 pandemic, one possibility that's being thrown around is a tournament-style postseason with the No. 1 through 16 seeds not separated by conference, which could setup a potential Finals meeting between Los Angeles' teams. “For me, that would be the ultimate competition," West said on The Dan Patrick Show.
Jerry West: "I think in Los Angeles, they have so many Laker fans. My goodness. The enormous success that the Lakers have had over the years, they are a really good team now, two of the best players we’ve seen in a long time on one team. I think it would be incredible for the people in the west. I’m not sure how that would go over for the teams back east who want to see their respective teams get an opportunity to play."
A decision on the re-launched NBA's format could be reached next week, with one prospect being only the top-16 sides will feature as they fast-track straight to play-offs. "We're not in the play-off picture so even if the NBA does announce it's coming back we still don't know if we're going to be included, which is tough," Dellavedova said in an Instagram interview on Saturday.
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter was “shocked” to hear that there are some NBA stars who don’t want to play at all before there is a vaccine for the coronavirus. Something that basically means that they don’t plan to return to court anytime soon since there’s nothing concrete regarding when a coronavirus cure will be available. In a video interview with NBC’s Chris Fosberg, Kanter revealed a discussion he had with some of his friends from other teams. The Turkish big man mentioned that his friends told him that certain superstars won’t play when the NBA resumes.
“This is my ninth year in the league, I have so many friends on different teams, right? I was actually talking to one of my friends and he said—I’m not going to tell who or which team—but he said, ‘”here’s so many guys on our team that they’re not going to play.’ They’re actually in the Eastern Conference, they’re in a playoff spot. And they’re like superstars. Like, if I told you who it is, you’d go crazy,” Kanter said. “They said ‘hey, we are not going to play,’ They said that until they find a vaccine, until they find a cure, they are not going to play,” Kanter later added before saying that: “I was shocked by those players that don’t want to play. If they don’t play… Those people are All-Star players.”
One thing that achieved widespread consensus was the need for teams to have more flexibility with their rosters no matter how the league chooses to resume play. When asked if the playoffs should have expanded rosters or teams should have more of an ability to replace players sidelined by injury or illness, only two teams voted for neither option. Twelve voted for expanded rosters, and 16 voted for an increased ability to replace players who are injured or sick.
One source said the idea of bringing back 20 teams — possibly a few more, but not all 30 — continues to resonate as the most likely scenario. Another plan discussed Friday, the source said, would bring any team within six games of a playoff spot back for the resumption of the season, a scenario where bassed on the current standings 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference would return.
According to league sources and those involved in discussions, teams will travel to Orlando and stay in the various hotels around campus and will conduct practices at the site’s athletic facilities. A limited number of staff and coaches will attend and extensive safety measures will be taken for players and their families.
The league has polled its general managers, who largely have voted with self-interest as a motivator. Reportedly, 53% of the general managers voted for the return to include only the 16 teams in playoff position. However, the general managers are under the impression that their opinions are merely that — opinions. League sources believe Silver, with broadcast partners and medical advisors shaping his thinking, ultimately will be the one to make the decision about how the NBA resumes play.
The Knicks’ chances of restarting the season are “a long shot,’’ according to a source, as the league is leaning against bringing back all 30 teams.
Lillard got a boost from Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes on Friday, with the veteran NBA champion backing up the Blazers star on Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck’s podcast “Full 48” (via SB Nation’s Sactown Royalty): “I think Dame is right. If you come back and play, you want to be playing for something.” “There’s no other simulation that we can get for games. This group, where we’re at, we need to play, we need to play together, and playing for something is important.”
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter said that while he and his Celtics teammates are looking forward to getting back on the floor, he mentions a friend on another team that is not exactly excited to play basketball right now: “This is my ninth year in the league, I have so many friends on different teams, right?” Kanter said on his podcast, via NBC Sports Boston. “I was actually talking to one of my friends and he said — I’m not going to tell who or which team — but he said, ‘There’s so many guys on our team, they’re not going to play.’ They’re actually in the Eastern Conference, they’re in a playoff spot, and they’re like superstars. Like, if I tell you who it is, you’d go crazy.”
The NBA has been examining several plans on a return-to-play, but numerous members of the Board of Governors tell ESPN that there's growing support for a plan to bring 22 teams to Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports in July. This format would likely include regular-season and play-in games to compete for playoff berths in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, sources said.
Regardless of how many teams are ultimately included in the playoffs, the NBPA has consistently stressed that it wants several regular-season games played prior to the start of the playoffs, sources said. That has been a prevailing sentiment among several contending teams who prefer a tune-up before entering into the postseason, sources said.
Mark Cuban offered his predictions on ESPN’s “The Jump”. First: Aug. 1 will likely be the latest date the NBA could restart its season without significantly hampering future seasons, Cuban said. To calculate his timeline, Cuban “works backward” from the 2020-21 season, which he is in favor of starting on Christmas, rather than in late October under the league’s traditional calendar.
“We can start playing in August, for that matter, because we don’t have all the travel restrictions,” Cuban said. “Everyone [will be] in probably one location. You don’t have to fly across the country, give everybody one day off. You can play multiple games in one day. You can compress it in ways we never were able to before, so I don’t think there’s a drop-dead date. … Starting by Aug. 1 in order to make it, so that gives us plenty of time.”
“Unique circumstances, unique opportunities,” Cuban said. “I’m confident we’ll take advantage of it and do something differently. … As long as you give players something to play for, they’ll recognize that this is an opportunity because it’s not inconceivable that a team that was at the bottom of the standings can all of sudden make a run and get hot. And really, coming back like this favors younger teams because it’s going to be easier for a young player to get back and get that athleticism going and get ready than it is for an older player, so anything’s possible.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Owners are largely planning to pledge support for Silver's final recommedation on a plan, which teams expect to include invitations for 20-to-22 teams to resume the season, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne, @Zach Lowe and me.
Tim Reynolds: This is going to be Adam Silver’s most important decision since Donald Sterling. Throughout this saga, the confidence around the league that Silver would make the right calls has been very high.
Jared Dudley: Expect player recalls to their respective teams that Thursday also... have to give players a week or so to arrange travel to get back. ESP for players overseas..
Bobby Marks: In any scenario of a resumption of the season, players on non-playoff teams need to make sure that game deductions are aligned with those participating with some type of abbreviated season. Best solution is to cap the number of games missed evenly for all players.
Beverley joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter on Wednesday night and talked about why he's being especially cautious with his return to team facilities. "Oh, I'm not— I'm not in the building, I tell you that," Beverley said. "I'm gonna wait until we find out some more important details about exactly what's going on before I, you know, put my family's safety at risk by going to the facility... It's the cleanest place in L.A., but I don't know if I'm just ready yet. You know I'm eager to play, I'm ready to play, excited to play. I just want things to kinda calm down a little bit more, kinda go back to normal before we get to jump in cold tubs and hot tubs."
In true Pat fashion, Beverley also told Van Pelt that he's "locked-in" and discussed the mindset he's had throughout this process. "Basketball is not an on and off thing," he said. "It's a lifestyle. I created this lifestyle for me and I've been wanting it ever since."
The league has polled its general managers, who have largely voted with self-interest as a motivator. Reportedly, 53% of the general managers voted for the league’s return to include only the 16 teams currently in playoff position. Ultimately, though, the NBA’s general managers are under the impression that their opinions are merely that — opinions. League sources believe Silver, with the league’s broadcast partners and medical advisors shaping his thinking, will ultimately be the one to make the decision about how the NBA resumes play.
In a call with the league’s Board of Governors, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presented multiple return-to-play scenarios and set a target date of July 31 for a return to games, according to people with knowledge of Friday’s call.
No decisions have been made on a format for that return, with the league still considering bringing back all 30 teams to finish the regular season in some form. That plan, according to people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly, has very little support and is the most unlikely of the scenarios being discussed. “They flat-out don’t want to play,” one executive said of teams with no chance to make the playoffs.
Kevin O'Connor: Sources: If the NBA resumes play with a 22-team regular season format, teams will likely play eight games each. Then, a play-in tournament would take place for the eighth seed in each conference. Plans aren’t finalized yet but as of now it appears conferences would stay in place.
Rod Beard: The #Pistons, #Warriors and #Spurs are the only teams who have not resumed voluntary team workouts at their practice facilities. The #Pistons have said that they will not reopen their facility until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order expires on June 12.
The Knicks finally opened their training facility in Tarrytown on Friday but that does not mean they will be part of the season’s restart. According to an NBA source, commissioner Adam Silver’s Board of Governor’s conference call with owners left the impressions that bringing back all 30 teams was unlikely.
The general impression, however, is the Knicks are a “long shot” to play another game, according to a person debriefed on the call. Indeed, the Knicks seem ambivalent about returning. If their season is over, president Leon Rose could begin a coaching search that will include keeping Mike Miller, but features Tom Thibodeau as top dog.
The Washington Wizards announced today that they will allow players to participate in individual voluntary workouts at the MedStar Wizards Performance Center. Players began workouts today while strictly following all guidelines from local DC health officials and rules and restrictions set forth by the NBA.
Ramona Shelburne: Regardless of how many teams are invited, one thing the players have continuously stressed is that they don’t want to go straight to the playoffs. They need time to shake the rust off both for competitive reasons and injury risk.
Mutombo, who was hired by the NBA in 2009 as a global ambassador and serves on the boards of the CDC and UNICEF, among others, is privy to the conversations being discussed about the league’s potential return. He’s a part of a weekly video conference that keeps league employees and individual teams up to speed with the myriad decisions the NBA is now facing. “As an employee of the league, as the NBA global ambassador, I would pray that one day we’ll get a chance to resume the season,” Mutombo told The Post in a wide-ranging phone interview.
Dikembe Mutombo: “Right now, nobody knows the time or the date to tell you the truth. Our wish is that, I’m talking as an employee and also as a former player, the NBA would love our games to come back. But we have to take all the precaution necessary to make sure that if we do come back, that everything has to be right. Our commissioner Adam Silver and our deputy commissioner Mark Tatum and their team, they are working day and night, and including our medical teams, are making sure that whatever we’re going to do as a league, that our players will be protected, because no matter what we want to do to bring our game to our fans at this critical time, to our fans who have been supporting us for years, we just want to make sure that we protect our product as well.”
“What the World Health Organization is asking us to do, they’re asking all of us to be part of the solution or causing no more problems,” Mutombo said. “I think we’ve already seen so many deaths already. We’ve already lost so many loved ones. I think every one of us who’s living in America today … I think all of us knows somebody who has died from COVID-19, either a friend or friend of a friend or a family member.”
Satoransky, one of the best European point guards of his generation, explained why for the Bulls players resuming the NBA season might not make much sense, unless there’s a chance to squeeze into the playoffs despite their 22-43 record. Asked on the subject, Satoransky explained: “There are a few scenarios if we would actually be able to play for something like playoffs, that kind of changes everything because it gives you some motivation. It’s tough for a player, especially a player with a family. Imagine being two months separated from your family, just playing five or six games and be done with it.”
The Boston Celtics, working in close consultation with public health authorities and infectious disease experts, and operating within requirements and guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and the NBA, will be allowing phased limited access to the Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters, beginning with voluntary individual player workouts starting on June 1.
Jared Weiss: Celtics players have been anticipating the past week that the facility would be opening. The mantra handed down from Stevens has been for everyone to be “one week away from being in playing shape.” Access to facility allows for sports science monitoring now for orthopedic health.
Chris Iseman: The Knicks today re-opened their facility for voluntary player workouts. "As the safety of our players and our staff remains our priority, we will continue to follow the guidelines established by the State of New York and the NBA."
Dan Woike: Can confirm that NBA commissioner Adam Silver told the league’s governors that the NBA is targeting July 31 for a return to play.
Tim Reynolds: By the NBA's math, the gap in games is barely over 50% completed. It has been 11 weeks (plus two days) since they shut it down, and the hope is that they'll play games again nine weeks from now. Seems like so much longer, doesn't it?
Rachel Nichols: .@Mark Cuban says on #TheJump he thinks whatever format the NBA picks, it will be different from the 16-team playoffs we're used to with East vs West in the Finals: "Unique circumstances, unique opportunities. So I'm confident we'll take advantage of it & do something differently."
Shams Charania: NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Net teammate: Kevin Durant not returning this season
There was news today out of France. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot told an interviewer that KD has been ready for five months, meaning January, but TLC does not believe KD will play. “I don’t think so,” said Luwawu-Cabarrot when asked if he thought Durant will play, according to a Google Translate. “I know he wants to play … Here is a guy who’s been in great shape for five months and that he plays every day but I don’t know if he will resume this year.”
Who do the Warriors view as the top point guard in the 2020 NBA Draft? “I’ve been told that (Tyrese Haliburton) has emerged as the No. 1 point guard on the Warriors’ board — yes, above LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes,” Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes.
John Rothstein: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin told me that he will withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to school next season. Averaged 15.5 PPG, 10.4 RPG, and 3.1 APG last year.
Jon Rothstein: Saint Louis’ Hasahn French tells me that he will withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to school next season. Averaged 12.4 PPG and 10.4 RPG last year. Significant Atlantic 10 news.
Cedric Maxwell: LeBron James is the GOAT
Instead, Maxwell has put his name behind Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the GOAT debate. In an interview on NBC Sports Boston’s “Arbella’s Early Edition,” the former Finals MVP explained what exactly puts James above Jordan in his mind. “LeBron James is the GOAT now,” NBA legend said. “He’s the GOAT because, not only on the basketball side, but social issues: He’s been involved in every social issue that we look at.” James has been very active and vocal in humanitarian efforts, as well as social issues such as the recent protests over police brutality and racial injustice. “When somebody says, ‘Shut up and dribble’ — LeBron James has put his money where his mouth is, and that to me resonates. That’s why I think more of our players and more NBA people need to step up and find that same courage,” Maxwell added.
Hodges made an appearance on “The No-Sports Report” podcast on Wednesday to talk about what was going on during that time, and the nationwide protests currently happening in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video. “But, you know, for me it was one of those things where I had talked to Michael [Jordan] about opening up the same manufacturing we have overseas in America, and that’s being able to produce shoes and stuff here, and that’s the part that I felt like we kind of missed the boat,” Hodges said on the podcast. “And as far as the 1991 championship on both levels, Chicago and Los Angeles, two of the biggest media markets — what would’ve happened if we would have said, we want to have a work stoppage and we want to change the conditions of police and civilians?
“But at that period of time, I was asking us to boycott in order to create some type of an ownership, black ownership within the league, having a league look reflective on the ownership level to what was on the court,” Hodges added. “And it continues today. You know, I seen yesterday, where the league is talking about some type of racial justice committee or whatever. I’m glad to see that. Hopefully, they’ll bring in Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and myself and other players who I’m sure feel like they have been castigated in the past.”
It took three words — “All Lives Matter” — for longtime shock jock and Sacramento Kings TV play-by-play announcer Grant Napear’s career to go up in flames, but the 60-year-old’s remorse only goes so far. “I don’t want to call it a mistake,” the Syosset, Long Island, native told The Post on Wednesday in a wide-ranging phone interview. Of the tweet and its aftermath, Napear said, “I don’t even know what adjective to describe it.”
Napear, who insists he did not know that “All Lives Matter” is a phrase often used to belittle the Black Lives Matter movement, became choked up at times when talking with The Post while defending himself against the notion he was denouncing the black community and has racist views. “It makes me feel sick to my stomach because it is absolutely the opposite of who I am,” he said. “I am 60 years old. I will let the track record of my life and what I’ve done for my community and what I’ve done. … People who know me, of all races, I’ll let them tell the story.”
“Demarcus we know and have known who grant is,” said former Kings All-Star Chris Webber, who is now an NBA on TNT analyst. “The team knows as well. I’ve told them many times. They’ve seen it. They know who he is,” said Webber, adding two clown emojis. Webber did not respond to multiple interview requests. “I have not once in my 32 years in doing the Sacramento Kings had any individual from either the radio station or the Kings mention anything in any way, shape or form about me and my relations with minorities, with any other group of people,” Napear said. “That is an absolute disgrace that that would ever be said. That is an absolute disgrace.”
Napear said multiple former black Kings players and colleagues have reached out to show their support, but he declined to reveal their names. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who grew up with Napear, said Tuesday on his show that “to say that Grant Napear is a racist is absurd. In my knowledge of him … Grant Napear, trust me when I say this, this is me, is anything but a racist.”
Sefolosha, 36, is a 14-year NBA veteran from Switzerland who spent this season playing for the Houston Rockets before the Covid-19 pandemic put the season on hold. On Wednesday in Atlanta, he told CNN that he could see himself in George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. “I think every black man in America, in my opinion, from the 14 years I’ve lived here, can feel that way,” Sefolosha said. “It’s that ultimate bullying. … I think it’s just an abuse of power that you’ve seen in preschool, middle school bullying, and it’s at such a high level that the people have to be fed up and something has to be done about it.”
A New York jury found Sefolosha not guilty on three misdemeanor charges. The charges against Antic, who is white, were dismissed. Sefolosha later settled a lawsuit against five police officers for $4 million. “Everything happened so fast that at the moment it was just being myself, really, being respectful, and at the same time defending a position that I had the right to defend,” Sefolosha said to CNN. “Everything escalated so quickly that it was hard just to — looking back, just sitting in a cell and saying, ‘OK, I didn’t do anything wrong.'”
“But as an officer, you’re the one with the training. You are the one who’s here, who is supposed to calm the situation down and realize what’s going on in a split second, you know? And too often this is not met.” Sefolosha was asked what went through his mind when he saw the video of Floyd. “Anger,” Sefolosha said. “And a sense of just being totally disconnected. How can a human being do that to somebody else and just sit on his neck for nine minutes? Intentionally in broad daylight killing someone like this. And the anger is extended to the other officers that are just around just watching. Like, what is your purpose in life? Why did you decide to become a police officer? Everything is to be put in question at this point. So I can’t really blame people that are in the street just angry.
Robert Covington: Thru this tough time in our world. We came together to really help bring about a change in the comuntiy. Protestors and rioters are different. We don’t need to diminish our neighborhoods with vandalism. That’s not the message behind any of this. Standing up bringing awareness to the situations only brings change. We have to think about the generation behind us, and what they will have to endure. Why not start with us leading the way. ✊🏽✊🏼✊🏾✊🏻✊🏿
Malcolm Brogdon: I can’t remember the first time I’ve actually watched the video. I think a few too many times. Each time I watch it, it’s a little more traumatizing. So over the past day or so, I’ve stopped really watching the video. I can’t remember where I was the first time I saw it. But I can tell you I watched it the last time I watched it was two nights ago out on my porch, and I just sort of watched it in shock.
Chase Hughes: The CEO of Twitter is donating $200k to John Wall’s coronavirus charity effort in Ward 8. Wall’s goal is $300k. Huge. h/t @ZacharySRosen
June 3, 2020 | 10:29 pm EDT Update
Jeff Goodman: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school, he told @Stadium.
June 3, 2020 | 8:22 pm EDT Update
Overall, Adams is feeling mighty positive about this Warriors squad in the wake of a 15-50 season (presuming the Warriors will not be asked to participate in the restart later in the summer). And again, this is all relative, because Adams never got too giddy about things even when the Warriors were clearly the best team in the league a few years back.
“It was difficult to watch, on the one hand,” Adams said specifically of this season’s defensive performance. “But going into the season, I knew there were pretty lofty expectations but it was pretty apparent to me this was going to be a season that tested all of us. … Having said that, I was really proud of this team from multiple standpoints. The first thing is I thought they were very competitive.
“We had some stinker games, but for the most part, regardless of who we were playing, regardless of the number of people we had active that night, the guys went out, they competed, they played pretty well together, they tried to play defense and it was pretty gratifying to see. I would say also that, to a man, they kept their enthusiasm during the course of the year. Especially with the last group that we ended up with, really a good group of guys, they kept their enthusiasm, they kept their work ethic. It’s not easy when you’re winning 15 games to come to work bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. And I would say that for the most part these guys did that every day.
“We talk a lot about team culture and the environment that we have with the Warriors and the environment that Steve (Kerr) had the foresight to embark on. And I think last year in many ways was, really, the culmination of the other five years. From what I saw exhibited on the part of the players, the coaches, the environment was healthy, it was vibrant. You know, we weren’t as irreverent as we were the first five years, because we had young players. It was a slightly different environment in that regard. But all the tenets were in play. I thought Steve did a wonderful job in guiding this group. It was a shock for Steve, too, because he’d never gone through a season like this. But I really feel this season in some ways, from a lot of standpoints, was one that any coach could take great pride in.
“Sometimes you have to do that during a tough season. You look at how your culture holds up, you look at how you perform, you look at your consistency, you look at the consistency of the guys going through this. You know me, I’m a pretty old-school guy, but I was really pleased with what I saw. I think it’s a real tribute to our leadership, in particular Steve and Bob (Myers) and the atmosphere that Steve continued on this season.”
On April 9, 2019, Charles Barkley was part of a star-studded cast at the American Airlines Center that helped send Dirk Nowitzki off into the sunset. The group’s appearance was a surprise touch following the conclusion of Nowitzki’s final home game, and while Scottie Pippen, Detlef Schrempf, Shawn Kemp and Larry Bird offered heartfelt messages to the Dallas icon, it was Barkley who captivated the crowd. The Auburn alum reflected on his first meeting with Nowitzki, in 1997 at a Nike exhibition game in Germany, in which the Big German put on an offensive clinic against a team featuring Barkley, Pippen, Michael Jordan and other NBA talents.
“I said, ‘You should go to Auburn University,’ ” Barkley told the AAC crowd that night. “And I just want to tell you this: You could have made something out of yourself if you had went to Auburn.” Though the latter part was meant as a joke, the Auburn recruitment was very real. Barkley called Nike and made a strong push to get to Nowitzki through any channel, legal or not.
Barkley didn’t stop there, though. Nowitzki left such an impression on Auburn’s greatest hoops export that Barkley even talked to Cliff Ellis, Auburn’s coach at the time, to encourage the program to make a run at this relatively unknown teenager in Europe. “I know Charles loved Dirk. Loved him,” Ellis said. “You couldn’t get the film back in those days like you do now, but we saw film of him, though it was very limited. Of course, if Charles said he was good enough, that was good enough for me, to be honest. “He just said, ‘Hey, Coach, there’s a guy out there that I absolutely love. I’d love for him to come to Auburn.’ It would have been a neat thing. It’s one of those what-ifs.”
June 3, 2020 | 7:10 pm EDT Update
LeBron James: WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of Flag of United States and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾
The French club ASVEL-Villeurbanne [owned by Tony Parker] is being reinforced in a big way for the next season. Norris Cole (31 years old, 1.88 meters tall) is the new player of the French team for the next two seasons.
June 3, 2020 | 6:11 pm EDT Update
The Lakers held a Zoom conference on Tuesday with players, coaches and some executives to discuss the ongoing protests and civil unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Former Lakers great Karem Abdul-Jabbar, who never has shied away from speaking about social injustice, was the guest speaker and he was riveting, according to people familiar with the call.
Participants talked about how the Lakers organization and players can help steer a positive change going forward in Los Angeles and around the country in a racially charged environment. LeBron James, who has been expressing his views about the problems African Americans face daily in this country, was one of the prominent players to speak Tuesday.
Abdul-Jabbar was asked “a lot of great questions” about how he dealt with racial issues while playing basketball during the 1960s and ‘70s, when there was civil unrest around the country. James told Abdul-Jabbar how cool it was to see the picture of a young Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor), Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Bill Russell and other prominent athletes gathered in 1967 in Cleveland with other civil rights activists. The group had come together to support Ali’s position in his refusal to be drafted.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka also spoke on the call Tuesday. Team owner Jeanie Buss and Tim Harris, the president of business operations and chief operating officer, were part of the virtual conference as well. The meeting when for about an hour. “The Lakers did a great job letting their players have a voice,” one person said. “The Lakers understand what’s happening. They have always been about helping their community and that hasn’t stopped even now when the Lakers and others sports teams are needed the most.”