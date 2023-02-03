Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George.
Jimmy Butler is not selected as All-Star reserve
Barry Jackson: Bam – who makes his second All Star game – ranks 4th among all NBA centers in scoring, 8th in rebounding, 6th in assists and is one of league’s best defenders. Obviously deserving… Jimmy Butler had a very strong case for his 7th All Star bid but doesn’t get the nod this year.
Michael Malone: It's a 'travesty' Aaron Gordon not selected
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star. Said he was “very” surprised that the #Nuggets didn’t get a second All-Star. Called it a “travesty” that the coaches didn’t vote Gordon into the game.
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr expects Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to play. They’ll go through warmups before an official decision is made.
George Karl: Aaron Gordon and Anthony Edwards are West All Stars this year. Davis is not. BS the Lakers have two All Stars and the Nuggets only have one. Big Market bias.