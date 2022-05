Perhaps the best way for Booker to get his just due is by leading the favorite Suns to their first championship after losing in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. “I have shifted that energy from losing the Finals in a good way,” Booker said. “It’s a good segue in the locker room to talk about and motivate. We talk about the details of the game. Even this [Pelicans’ series], offensive rebounding doesn’t sit with us well because it’s the reason why we lost [games]. Winning a championship is something I want more than anything in my life. … “I dreamed about [the Finals] as a kid. But now it’s a reality and I have to make it happen.”