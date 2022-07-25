NBA rumors: Sharife Cooper waived by Hawks

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Atlanta Hawks have waived guard Sharife Cooper, @hoopshype has learned.

“It was difficult for me, because I felt like it was getting to a point where all the s–t I accomplished, how I’ve carried myself over my career, they were just trying to attach some goofy s–t to my name,” said Williams, who is a free agent after finishing last season with the Hawks. The Clippers traded Williams to Atlanta for Rajon Rondo in March 2021. So, I was fighting a narrative. I was fighting a narrative, because they were trying to make me out to be a goofy. Like I was out here trippin,’ And I was like, ‘C’mon, that has never been my M.O. Let’s not start that.’ I’m getting to the end of my career. I’m in year 15, and y’all talkin’ like I’ve been trippin’ this whole time.”
Larry Bird no longer has an active role with Pacers

I have been told for months that Larry Bird no longer has an active role within the franchise, and in my recent conversation with Kevin Pritchard, the president of basketball operations, he confirmed that was the case. “Yeah, he’s not active,” Pritchard told Fieldhouse Files. “But look, Larry is a good friend of mine and he’s a good friend of Rick’s (Carlisle). At any time we need help, we know where to look. He’s always available.”
