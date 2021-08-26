USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Skylar Mays re-signs with Atlanta

16 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Skylar Mays has signed his two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks, sources tell @The Athletic. Mays joins Sharife Cooper as Atlanta’s two two-way players on its roster for the coming season.

2 days ago via TEastNBA
Pacers waive Amida Brimah
Tony East: The Pacers just announced that they have signed guard DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract. In order to free up the roster space to do so, Amida Brimah was waived. Jarreau is a talented defender from the University of Houston who played well for the Miami Heat in summer league.
5 days ago via ScottAgness
Pacers sign DeJon Jarreau to two-way deal
Scott Agness: The Pacers are signing DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. Story: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/dejon-jarrea…
6 days ago via FredKatz
Wizards re-sign Cassius Winston
Fred Katz: The Wizards have re-signed point guard Cassius Winston on a two-way contract, sources tell @The Athletic. Winston was also on a two-way with Washington last year.
1 week ago via KeithSmithNBA
1 week ago via PaulGarciaNBA
Pelicans sign Daulton Hommes to two-way deal
1 week ago via KeithSmithNBA
1 week ago via KeithSmithNBA
1 week ago via JLEdwardsIII
Pistons make Luka Garza, Chris Smith two-way signings official
1 week ago via Twitter
1 week ago via JShawNBA
1 week ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Pistons rookie center Luka Garza will sign a two-way deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Garza, the No. 52 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a standout summer league for Detroit.
2 weeks ago via NBA.com
The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Markus Howard to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
2 weeks ago via NBA.com
The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Aaron Wiggins to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
2 weeks ago via RealGM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Eugene Omoruyi to a Two-Way contract. Omoruyi went undrafted out of Oregon at the 2021 NBA Draft.
2 weeks ago via MarkBermanFox26
Rockets sign Matthew Hurt to two-way deal
2 weeks ago via EuroHoops.net
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team has signed Killian Tillie to a two-way contract. The 23-year-old French played 18 games for the Grizzlies last season.
2 weeks ago via NBA.com
2 weeks ago via flasportsbuzz
2 weeks ago via Tjonesonthenba
Jazz re-sign Trent Forrest to two-way contract
2 weeks ago via JoshuaBRobbins
Magic keeping Ignas Brazdeikis
Josh Robbins: The Orlando Magic plan to sign forward Ignas Brazdeikis to a two-way contract, @The Athletic has learned from a league source.
2 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Daulton Hommes — the 2019 Division II player of the year — has agreed to a two-way deal with New Orleans, his agent James Dunleavy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. He’s playing for Pels summer league team after a season in Italy.
3 weeks ago via NBA.com
The Sacramento Kings have signed center Neemias Queta (Nuh-mee-us Kay-tuh) to a two-way contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Queta accrued career averages of 13.2 points (.594 FG%) 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 28.0 minutes per game in 86 games (84 starts) at Utah State and was named Mountain West Conference (MWC) Defensive Player of the Year for both 2019 and 2021. He was also selected to the MWC All-Defensive First Team in each of the three seasons, and setting single-season records of 97 blocks and blocks per game (3.3) during the 2020-21 season.
3 weeks ago via JShawNBA
3 weeks ago via KyleNeubeck
Sixers announce two-way signings of Rayjon Tucker and Aaron Henry
3 weeks ago via KeithSmithNBA
3 weeks ago via MikeAScotto
Knicks sign second-round pick Jericho Sims to two-way contract
3 weeks ago via PaulGarciaNBA
3 weeks ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
“In a way we did,” he said of turning down opportunities to get drafted. “It was just what I was comfortable with. It’s a dream to hear your name called and be on that stage and everything. “But as you get older and understand more things and have people in your corner that have been in situations, you try to be in the grand scheme and the big picture comes into play, and understanding the type of player I am, [this decision] is for the long run.”
3 weeks ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Offensively, Henry can play off the ball, whether he’s cutting to the basket or spacing the floor. He’s a good slasher. He’s a solid shooter, but needs to be more consistent. “Really he’s a great kid,” Adams said. “It’s cool to have him. You know when you get a kid from Michigan State, you know because of [Michigan State coach] Tom Izzo they are going to be tough as nails and he’s definitely that. ... I think he’s got a real future in this league.”
3 weeks ago via AaronBenRose
3 weeks ago via KLChouinard
3 weeks ago via TEastNBA
Tony East: The Pacers just announced that they have signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract. They also announced that Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes have been signed. Those two are coming in on training camp deals.
3 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
3 weeks ago via rodboone
3 weeks ago via CodyTaylorNBA
3 weeks ago via MikeAScotto
4 weeks ago via AdamZagoria
4 weeks ago via KeithSmithNBA
Warriors extend qualifying offer to Nico Mannion
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Golden State Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Nico Mannion. He's now a restricted free agent.
4 weeks ago via KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Detroit Pistons have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Saben Lee. He's now a restricted free agent. The Pistons have also officially renounced the draft rights to Jaylen Hands.
4 weeks ago via KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Denver Nuggets have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Markus Howard. He's now a restricted free agent.
4 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: All-ACC forward Matthew Hurt has agreed to a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Hurt was the conference’s leading scorer at Duke this season.
4 weeks ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: #Timberwolves had interest. But he shot the lights out in his Houston workout, looked at as better opportunity with the Rockets.
4 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Virgina forward Sam Hauser has agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics.
4 weeks ago via WillGuillory
Will Guillory: Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pelicans, sources confirm. @ksugiuraajc had the news first.
4 weeks ago via wojespn
Pistons to sign Chris Smith to two-way contract
Adrian Wojnarowski: UCLA’s Chris Smith has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pistons, sources tell ESPN.
4 weeks ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Pacers have reached agreement with Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. on a two-way deal, per source. He was teammates with Cassius Stanley at Sierra Canyon. He then started in all 31 games last season, averaged 16.4pts and shot 37.4% from distance.
4 weeks ago via mcten
Lakers to sign undrafted rookie Austin Reaves to two-way contract
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers have agreed to sign shooting guard Austin Reeves to a two-way contract, according to league sources. He split his college career at Wichita State and Oklahoma.
4 weeks ago via wojespn
4 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Colorado's McKinley Wright has agreed to a two-way with the Timberwolves, source tells ESPN.
4 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi has agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, source tells ESPN.
4 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ohio State's Duane Washington has agreed to a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers, source tells ESPN.
4 weeks ago via wojespn
Aaron Henry agrees to two-way with Sixers
1 month ago via NBA.com
Two-Way Player Rules: For the 2021-22 season, each two-way player will be paid a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum player salary applicable to a player with zero years of service. A player under a two-way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team’s active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team. In addition, there will be no deadline for signing two-way contracts with respect to the 2021-22 season, a change from the rule in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that prohibits teams from signing a player to a two-way contract after Jan. 15 of any season.
1 month ago via NBA.com
Active List Rules: For the 2021-22 season, a team will be permitted to have up to 15 players on its active list for each game during the regular season, Play-In Tournament and playoffs. This change will not impact the number of players a team can have under contract at any one time, which will remain at 17 (or 15 players under standard NBA contracts and two players under two-way contracts).
1 month ago via BobbyMarks42
4 months ago via NBA.com
Warriors officially sign Jordan Bell
4 months ago via anthonyVslater
Jordan Bell signing with Warriors, available tomorrow
4 months ago via NBA.com
4 months ago via wojespn
76ers add Gary Clark
4 months ago via ShamsCharania
Jordan Bell to Warriors
4 months ago via anthonyVslater
4 months ago via PompeyOnSixers
Sixers waive Mason Jones
4 months ago via IanBegley
Knicks converting Jared Harper contract to two-way deal
Ian Begley: To make room for Luca Vildoza on the roster, Jared Harper's contract will be converted to a two-way deal, per league source.
4 months ago via wojespn
Sacramento signing Louis King
4 months ago via IanBegley
Ian Begley: Update: Simi Shittu’s deal with the Knicks may change to a 2-way contract rather than a 10-day pact, per sources. Either way, Shittu’s contract is expected to be finalized soon.
4 months ago via JShawNBA
Knicks release Myles Powell
4 months ago via JShawNBA
4 months ago via JShawNBA
Pacers waive Brian Bowen II
4 months ago via ShamsCharania
Cavs to sign Jeremiah Martin on two-way contract
4 months ago via JShawNBA
Bucks sign Justin Jackson to two-way contract
JD Shaw: The Bucks have officially signed Justin Jackson to his two-way contract, per release. Jackson was waived by the Thunder earlier this month after playing 33 games.
4 months ago via ShamsCharania
Cavs sign Lamar Stevens to multiyear contract
4 months ago via ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are signing Lamar Stevens to a similar contract as Dean Wade, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It's a four-year deal. The contract is non-guaranteed for the next three seasons and there's a team option attached to the final year.
5 months ago via wojespn
Blazers add TJ Leaf on two-way contract
5 months ago via JShawNBA
Thunder sign Jaylen Hoard to two-way deal
5 months ago via KellyIkoNBA
Rockets to sign Armoni Brooks
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets are signing Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract, sources told @TheAthletic.
5 months ago via JShawNBA
Thunder sign Moses Brown to multi-year contract
5 months ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
With each performance like Friday’s, Stevens continues to earn Bickerstaff’s trust. And with the small forward spot currently in flux -- Windler on a cold streak, Cedi Osman continuing to struggle, Taurean Prince sidelined with an injured shoulder -- Stevens gets closer to having his two-way contract converted, something sources say has already been discussed. “Being in my position, coach called me in and to do any job is an honor,” Stevens said. “Just do it with pride. I’m really confident in my scoring ability. That’s never really wavered for me. It’s just continuing to grow my game and I can’t really put a cap on that.”
5 months ago via Fred Katz, David Aldridge, Fred Katz and David Aldridge @ The Athletic
Garrison Mathews. The Wizards opening up a roster spot before the deadline could mean good news for Garrison Mathews, who is currently on a two-way contract. One consideration in that scenario would be offering Mathews a guaranteed deal, according to sources.
5 months ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
76ers rookie Paul Reed — aka “BBall Paul” — finished an impressive run in the G League’s bubble in Orlando for the Delaware Blue Coats: 22.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Reed is on a two-way contract, but look for him to have that converted to a standard NBA deal at some point.
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
Bucks adding Axel Toupane
Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign swingman Axel Toupane of G League’s Santa Cruz on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The move will fill the team’s open two-way slot.
6 months ago via wojespn
Board of Governors approve modifications on two-way contracts
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
6 months ago via MarkBermanFox26
6 months ago via MarkBermanFox26
6 months ago via KeithSmithNBA
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
Rockets signing Anthony Lamb to two-way contract
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are signing forward Anthony Lamb out of their G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
Hawks to sign Myles Powell to two-way contract
6 months ago via Con_Chron
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
NBA to eliminate 50-game limit for two-way contracts
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
Cavs adding Brodric Thomas
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
6 months ago via MRidenourABJ
Marla Ridenour: League source confirms #Cavs are signing G Brodric Thomas to a two-way deal, plan to waive 2-way center Marques Bolden
6 months ago via MarkBermanFox26
Rockets officially sign Justin Patton
Mark Berman: The Houston Rockets today announced they have called up center Justin Patton from the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
6 months ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Rockets adding Justin Patton
The Houston Rockets have agreed to a two-way deal with center Justin Patton, agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports and Entertainmenttold HoopsHype.
6 months ago via JustinPatton17
6 months ago via AdamJWexler
Rockets release Ray Spalding
Adam Wexler: #Rockets announce they have waived center Ray Spalding. Spalding injured his Achilles in last night’s game.
6 months ago via JoshuaBRobbins
Magic adding Chasson Randle
Josh Robbins: Reporting with @Shams Charania: The Magic intend to sign point guard Chasson Randle to a two-way contract, league sources said. To clear a spot for Randle, the Magic would have to waive one of their current two-way players, most likely Frank Mason.
6 months ago via Timberwolves PR @ NBA.com
Wolves release Ashton Hagans
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has waived guard Ashton Hagans. Hagans appeared in two games for the Timberwolves. He was signed to a two-way contract on Nov. 28.

