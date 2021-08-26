Chris Kirschner: Skylar Mays has signed his two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks, sources tell @The Athletic. Mays joins Sharife Cooper as Atlanta’s two two-way players on its roster for the coming season.
Tony East: The Pacers just announced that they have signed guard DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract. In order to free up the roster space to do so, Amida Brimah was waived. Jarreau is a talented defender from the University of Houston who played well for the Miami Heat in summer league.
Fred Katz: The Wizards have re-signed point guard Cassius Winston on a two-way contract, sources tell @The Athletic. Winston was also on a two-way with Washington last year.
Keith Smith: Josh Hall has re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a Two-Way contract, a league source tells @spotrac.
Keith Smith: Chris Smith's Two-Way contract with the Detroit Pistons is for two years, a league source tells @spotrac.
James Edwards III: Pistons have made the two-way signings of Luka Garza and Chris Smith official.
The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Markus Howard to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Aaron Wiggins to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Eugene Omoruyi to a Two-Way contract. Omoruyi went undrafted out of Oregon at the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team has signed Killian Tillie to a two-way contract. The 23-year-old French played 18 games for the Grizzlies last season.
Tony Jones: Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest has signed a two way deal to remain with the team. Forrest was on a two way last season
Josh Robbins: The Orlando Magic plan to sign forward Ignas Brazdeikis to a two-way contract, @The Athletic has learned from a league source.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Daulton Hommes — the 2019 Division II player of the year — has agreed to a two-way deal with New Orleans, his agent James Dunleavy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. He’s playing for Pels summer league team after a season in Italy.
The Sacramento Kings have signed center Neemias Queta (Nuh-mee-us Kay-tuh) to a two-way contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Queta accrued career averages of 13.2 points (.594 FG%) 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 28.0 minutes per game in 86 games (84 starts) at Utah State and was named Mountain West Conference (MWC) Defensive Player of the Year for both 2019 and 2021. He was also selected to the MWC All-Defensive First Team in each of the three seasons, and setting single-season records of 97 blocks and blocks per game (3.3) during the 2020-21 season.
Michael Scotto: The New York Knicks have signed Jericho Sims to a two-way contract, team says.
“In a way we did,” he said of turning down opportunities to get drafted. “It was just what I was comfortable with. It’s a dream to hear your name called and be on that stage and everything. “But as you get older and understand more things and have people in your corner that have been in situations, you try to be in the grand scheme and the big picture comes into play, and understanding the type of player I am, [this decision] is for the long run.”
Offensively, Henry can play off the ball, whether he’s cutting to the basket or spacing the floor. He’s a good slasher. He’s a solid shooter, but needs to be more consistent. “Really he’s a great kid,” Adams said. “It’s cool to have him. You know when you get a kid from Michigan State, you know because of [Michigan State coach] Tom Izzo they are going to be tough as nails and he’s definitely that. ... I think he’s got a real future in this league.”
Tony East: The Pacers just announced that they have signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract. They also announced that Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes have been signed. Those two are coming in on training camp deals.
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Golden State Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Nico Mannion. He's now a restricted free agent.
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Detroit Pistons have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Saben Lee. He's now a restricted free agent. The Pistons have also officially renounced the draft rights to Jaylen Hands.
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Denver Nuggets have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Markus Howard. He's now a restricted free agent.
Adrian Wojnarowski: All-ACC forward Matthew Hurt has agreed to a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Hurt was the conference’s leading scorer at Duke this season.
Darren Wolfson: #Timberwolves had interest. But he shot the lights out in his Houston workout, looked at as better opportunity with the Rockets.
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Virgina forward Sam Hauser has agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics.
Will Guillory: Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pelicans, sources confirm. @ksugiuraajc had the news first.
Adrian Wojnarowski: UCLA’s Chris Smith has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pistons, sources tell ESPN.
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers have agreed to sign shooting guard Austin Reeves to a two-way contract, according to league sources. He split his college career at Wichita State and Oklahoma.
Adrian Wojnarowski: LSU's Trendon Watford plans to sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Colorado's McKinley Wright has agreed to a two-way with the Timberwolves, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi has agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Michigan State's Aaron Henry has agreed to a two-way deal with the 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
• Two-Way Player Rules: For the 2021-22 season, each two-way player will be paid a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum player salary applicable to a player with zero years of service. A player under a two-way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team’s active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team. In addition, there will be no deadline for signing two-way contracts with respect to the 2021-22 season, a change from the rule in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that prohibits teams from signing a player to a two-way contract after Jan. 15 of any season.
• Active List Rules: For the 2021-22 season, a team will be permitted to have up to 15 players on its active list for each game during the regular season, Play-In Tournament and playoffs. This change will not impact the number of players a team can have under contract at any one time, which will remain at 17 (or 15 players under standard NBA contracts and two players under two-way contracts).
The Golden State Warriors have signed forward/center Jordan Bell to a two-way contract, the team announced today.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Gary Clark is signing a two-way deal with the 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are planning next week to convert two-way forward Juan Toscano-Anderson into a standard NBA contract, and sign Jordan Bell into the vacant two-way deal, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater .
Ian Begley: To make room for Luca Vildoza on the roster, Jared Harper's contract will be converted to a two-way deal, per league source.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings are signing G/F Louis King to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN.
Ian Begley: Update: Simi Shittu’s deal with the Knicks may change to a 2-way contract rather than a 10-day pact, per sources. Either way, Shittu’s contract is expected to be finalized soon.
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign guard Jeremiah Martin on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
JD Shaw: The Bucks have officially signed Justin Jackson to his two-way contract, per release. Jackson was waived by the Thunder earlier this month after playing 33 games.
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing two-way forward Lamar Stevens to a multiyear NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are signing Lamar Stevens to a similar contract as Dean Wade, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It's a four-year deal. The contract is non-guaranteed for the next three seasons and there's a team option attached to the final year.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F TJ Leaf is signing a two-way deal with Portland, sources tell ESPN.
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets are signing Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract, sources told @TheAthletic.
JD Shaw: The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed center Moses Brown to a multi-year contract, the team just announced.
With each performance like Friday’s, Stevens continues to earn Bickerstaff’s trust. And with the small forward spot currently in flux -- Windler on a cold streak, Cedi Osman continuing to struggle, Taurean Prince sidelined with an injured shoulder -- Stevens gets closer to having his two-way contract converted, something sources say has already been discussed. “Being in my position, coach called me in and to do any job is an honor,” Stevens said. “Just do it with pride. I’m really confident in my scoring ability. That’s never really wavered for me. It’s just continuing to grow my game and I can’t really put a cap on that.”
Garrison Mathews. The Wizards opening up a roster spot before the deadline could mean good news for Garrison Mathews, who is currently on a two-way contract. One consideration in that scenario would be offering Mathews a guaranteed deal, according to sources.
76ers rookie Paul Reed — aka “BBall Paul” — finished an impressive run in the G League’s bubble in Orlando for the Delaware Blue Coats: 22.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Reed is on a two-way contract, but look for him to have that converted to a standard NBA deal at some point.
Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign swingman Axel Toupane of G League’s Santa Cruz on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The move will fill the team’s open two-way slot.
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are signing forward Anthony Lamb out of their G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign guard Myles Powell of G League Westchester on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Marla Ridenour: League source confirms #Cavs are signing G Brodric Thomas to a two-way deal, plan to waive 2-way center Marques Bolden
Mark Berman: The Houston Rockets today announced they have called up center Justin Patton from the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
The Houston Rockets have agreed to a two-way deal with center Justin Patton, agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports and Entertainmenttold HoopsHype.
Adam Wexler: #Rockets announce they have waived center Ray Spalding. Spalding injured his Achilles in last night’s game.
Josh Robbins: Reporting with @Shams Charania: The Magic intend to sign point guard Chasson Randle to a two-way contract, league sources said. To clear a spot for Randle, the Magic would have to waive one of their current two-way players, most likely Frank Mason.
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has waived guard Ashton Hagans. Hagans appeared in two games for the Timberwolves. He was signed to a two-way contract on Nov. 28.
