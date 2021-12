“They’re talking about him being out in the neighborhood of six months,” Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry said of Hill’s injury on Monday’s episode of the Black and Blue Report. “So you’re talking about if you get him back, you get him in the middle of February or something. Obviously that’s going to be a struggle for us, and a struggle for him to get himself in basketball shape. He’s not going to be able to do running obviously when it’s a hamstring (injury). We’re disappointed, but we have to move on.”