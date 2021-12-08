USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Solomon Hill done for the season

12 hours ago via wojespn

More on Solomon Hill Injury

4 years ago via WillGuillory
4 years ago via WillGuillory
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
http://twitter.com/ScottDKushner/status/975139387515293696
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
4 years ago via WillGuillory
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
Scott Kushner: Alvin Gentry said he thinks Solomon Hill will be back “soon”. “I think he will real soon.”
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
4 years ago via solohill
https://twitter.com/Likybo15/status/954526969357455361
4 years ago via WillGuillory
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
Scott Kushner: Solomon Hill (hamstring) is still injured but is back in the #Pelicans home locker room for the first time this season. He was in good spirits but didn’t have a firm timeline for his return. Him retuning to NO is a definite sign of progress.
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
Scott Kushner‏: Gentry said Solomon Hill is a "little bit ahead of schedule" rehabbing in Los Angeles from surgery on torn hamstring. "We talk to him and communicate with him to try to see what's going on. But it's just a time injury. You can't work harder to come back quicker." #Pelicans
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
4 years ago via ScottDKushner
4 years ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune
New Orleans has been aggressive trying to bring Cunningham back, particularly now that Solomon Hill is expected to miss much of the season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring. But the Wolves remain firmly in the conversation and might be the frontrunner.
4 years ago via NBA.com
Due to a significant hamstring injury, projected starting small forward Solomon Hill will be sidelined for six to eight months. As a result, the Pelicans are weighing how to proceed to fill Hill’s spot in the lineup and deal with reduced depth at his position. The timetable for the 6-foot-7, 225-pounder, who started 71 games in 2016-17, likely means he’ll be unavailable until at least the All-Star break.
4 years ago via NBA.com
“They’re talking about him being out in the neighborhood of six months,” Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry said of Hill’s injury on Monday’s episode of the Black and Blue Report. “So you’re talking about if you get him back, you get him in the middle of February or something. Obviously that’s going to be a struggle for us, and a struggle for him to get himself in basketball shape. He’s not going to be able to do running obviously when it’s a hamstring (injury). We’re disappointed, but we have to move on.”
4 years ago via NBA.com
4 years ago via wojespn
Solomon Hill could miss most of season
5 years ago via JustinVerrier

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 19 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
December 8, 2021 | 9:31 pm EST Update
December 8, 2021 | 9:05 pm EST Update

Kira Lewis suffers knee sprain

Oleh Kosel: Oh no. No. Kira Lewis looked to have seriously hurt himself on the last drive into the lane. Seemed to be clutching his right knee. Got on his feet after laying on the ground for the few minutes and was helped to the bench. Now he hobbled by himself back to the locker room. 🙏
4 hours ago via OlehKosel

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 3 more rumors
Home