Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks F Solomon Hill is out for the season with a hamstring tear, team says.
Scott Kushner: I spoke with Solomon Hill tonight. He said it's been hard to gauge his progress because the #Pelicans have rarely held full-court practice at the end of the game. Hill said he's mostly played 2-on-2 to give him a sample.
Scott Kushner: Alvin Gentry said he thinks Solomon Hill will be back “soon”. “I think he will real soon.”
Scott Kushner: Solomon Hill (hamstring) is still injured but is back in the #Pelicans home locker room for the first time this season. He was in good spirits but didn’t have a firm timeline for his return. Him retuning to NO is a definite sign of progress.
Scott Kushner: Gentry said Solomon Hill is a "little bit ahead of schedule" rehabbing in Los Angeles from surgery on torn hamstring. "We talk to him and communicate with him to try to see what's going on. But it's just a time injury. You can't work harder to come back quicker." #Pelicans
Scott Kushner: Dell Demps confirmed Solomon Hill tore his hamstring while playing pickup and could be back as soon as Feb.
New Orleans has been aggressive trying to bring Cunningham back, particularly now that Solomon Hill is expected to miss much of the season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring. But the Wolves remain firmly in the conversation and might be the frontrunner.
Due to a significant hamstring injury, projected starting small forward Solomon Hill will be sidelined for six to eight months. As a result, the Pelicans are weighing how to proceed to fill Hill’s spot in the lineup and deal with reduced depth at his position. The timetable for the 6-foot-7, 225-pounder, who started 71 games in 2016-17, likely means he’ll be unavailable until at least the All-Star break.
“They’re talking about him being out in the neighborhood of six months,” Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry said of Hill’s injury on Monday’s episode of the Black and Blue Report. “So you’re talking about if you get him back, you get him in the middle of February or something. Obviously that’s going to be a struggle for us, and a struggle for him to get himself in basketball shape. He’s not going to be able to do running obviously when it’s a hamstring (injury). We’re disappointed, but we have to move on.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans forward Solomon Hill underwent surgery to repair torn hamstring and could miss much of regular season, league sources tell ESPN.
Justin Verrier: DeMarcus Cousins (right ankle sprain) and Solomon Hill (right knee soreness) will both play tonight against Dallas.
