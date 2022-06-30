Adrian Wojnarowski: After officially completing trade with Hawks today, the Spurs are expected to waive F Danilo Gallinari, sources tell ESPN. As a free agent, Gallinari will be able to choose among contenders in both conferences.
June 30, 2022 | 4:15 pm EDT Update
Extension agreements expected for Jokic, Booker, Towns, Morant
Marc Stein: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster.
ESPN: “There was a sense of inevitability around the Nets and around Kevin Durant that this day was coming.” —@Adrian Wojnarowski.
Quinton Mayo: There is mutual interest between Victor Oladipo and the Washington Wizards, sources tell me.
Vinny Benedetto: Not much of a surprise but the Denver Nuggets are not extending qualifying offers to Facundo Campazzo or Markus Howard. They’re unrestricted free agents.
ASVEL Villeurbanne announced that EuroLeague superstar, former MVP and champion Nando De Colo signed a contract with the team for the next two seasons. The veteran French guard is back playing in his home country for the first time after he began his career with Cholet in 2006-2009.