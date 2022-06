Marc Stein: Yet I can unreservedly say that this old newspaper nerd is absolutely entranced by this platform and all of its possibilities … as much as I miss the honor of seeing my words printed on the NYT’s pages. I can honestly say, with gratitude and relief, that I thought I would miss the printed word more. It doesn’t torment me nearly as much as I anticipated when I see a Times rack and know that there is a zero percent chance that I have a story on those pages. I’m too busy trying to map out what to write next and when to print it to best connect with my loyal (and patient) readers, whose faith and support make it possible for me to cover the league as an independent journalist. All the costs attached to proprietary reporting — like travel, health care, etc. — fall almost fully on me now, so the assistance is vital in helping me produce the best possible content.