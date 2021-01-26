Chris Kirschner: A Hawks team source confirmed there’s been dialogue of the NBA hosting the All-Star game at State Farm Arena. There has been talk of having an HBCU tie-in, but we’re still in the early stages.
Marc Stein: The NBA will institute All~Star voting this season with or without a game, sources say Proposals for staging an actual All-Star game include holding it on an HBCU campus in the Atlanta area in the March 6-7 range
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA are discussing scenarios to still hold an All-Star game in March. One site under discussion is Atlanta, home of Turner Sports. That idea includes providing support for HBCU’s and COVID-19 relief. Story soon on site.
And yet as Indiana Pacers leaders converged on the windy city to wrap up their final leg of homework this weekend before Indy hosts the All-Star Game next year, they couldn't help but remember all those 35 years ago. "We had some great parties, got through six inches of snow," said Rick Fuson, who was the Indiana Pacers’ operational lead for the 1985 NBA All-Star Game in the Hoosier Dome. "But we want this time around to be an All-Star game like none the NBA has ever seen."
Larry Bird was one of the the city's biggest advocates for an NBA All-Star Game return. The last time Indy hosted, Bird played in the game representing the Boston Celtics. "Back in 1985, there wasn't nearly as much to it," said Bird, now a consultant with the Pacers front office, after the city landed the event. "Now, the All-Star game is a spectacle. Every venue we have Downtown will be full. People will be excited, I think it will be fantastic. We're going to put on a great show."
Plans to re-create a fan experience like the city saw when it hosted the 2012 Super Bowl are already in the works, said Fuson. "If it's weather that is 20 degrees and sunny, people will shoot baskets," he said. "And they'll drink a beer and have a cocktail. We've proven that before and it will happen again." Downtown, well, it will look so different from what it did in 1985. "I remember in the late '70s when I used to come Downtown at 9 o'clock when there was no place to eat, not many people walking around downtown," said Bird. "This city has come a long way in the last 30 years. I'm very proud of it. I know a lot of residents are, too." Fuson said all 6,700 hotel rooms Downtown will be used for the event next year.
Trae Young was asked Saturday if he'd like to see the NBA All-Star game in Oklahoma City some day. "It'd be super fun to get an All-Star game out in OKC," the Hawks guard and former Sooner said. "Being able to go back home and play in front of them would be fun. I think they gotta get maybe one or two more hotels to be able to get it going."
After an intense hike in the mountains around Heber City, Utah, Karl Malone stopped into one of his local businesses and received some interesting news. Someone working there told "The Mailman" that Salt Lake City would host NBA All-Star Weekend in 2023. The scoop beat the official announcement last Wednesday by a few hours. His first reaction? "It's about damn time," Malone told ESPN.
He sees this new game as an opportunity to clear up many misconceptions about the state. "Look, we're gonna see the same host of characters that go to every All-Star Game, and they're gonna put all the celebrities on the front row which is bulls--- by the way, but the thing about it is to be able to be at home and showing people our city and not the stereotype of, 'Aw, it's Utah. Oh, it's the Mormons,' but 'Hey, it's Baptist, Catholic, Jewish, and just a whole smorgasbord of religions, races and ethnicities' but it's got that rep," Malone said. "Everybody is quick to say, 'Oh, I don't know about Utah, because you can't find alcohol,' but first of all it's a state liquor store on every corner and then on the flip side of it, hell, bring your own. "It's just that stereotype but it's amazing and I just smile and I couldn't help but say, 'It's about damn time that it came back,'" he added. "So, even though I'm not involved in it at this point, I'm just so happy."
Just hours before the Trail Blazers kicked off their season against the Denver Nuggets, team president and CEO Chris McGowan discussed Utah getting the nod and the possibility of Portland hosting All-Star Weekend in interviews with both KGW and NBC Sports Northwest. “I think it’s great. I love to see smaller cities get it. They’re doing lots of amazing things in Utah. They have a great president, it’s a great city. It’s going to be a little bit different flavor wise for an All-Star game. It’s close to Portland which is nice, I don’t have to travel too far for it. I think it’s great when different cities get big events. It’s going to be very meaningful for that community.”
Mark Medina: Salt Lake City to host the NBA All-Star game in 2023. All-Star game this season will be in Chicago. Then in Indianapolis (2021) and Cleveland (2022).
Ryan McDonald: Rudy Gobert on the not-yet-confirmed notion the 2023 NBA All-Star Game is coming to Salt Lake City: "Great. I think the city will really embrace it, and I think the city deserves the All-Star Game. I think it's great for the city and for the state."
Tony Jones: Multiple sources tell The Athletic that The vast renovation of Vivint Smart Home Arena has played a major role in the city being awarded the all-star game.
Will we see an NBA all-star game in the near future overseas? Mark Tatum: It's a good question. I would never say never. I would say nothing is planned in the foreseeable future. We actually have our All-Star games planned out pretty far out. There's such demand, certainly overseas, but there's demand from our NBA teams to host the All-Star game as well.
Sacramento Kings statement: “Our inaugural bid to host an All-Star Game showcased that our city can compete to host world-class events and is truly a community on the rise. While the NBA recognizes that the city and the fans would provide a unique and exciting experience, combined with our efforts to introduce innovative partnerships with Airbnb and luxury cruise ships, the city does not yet have the inventory of hotel rooms that meet the NBA specifications to host this event. While it is a disappointing result, we are excited about the future and a bright path ahead for Kings basketball. “This city is built on basketball and as the ripple effects of Golden 1 Center continue to spur downtown’s growth and evolution – with a renovated convention center, more world-class hotel accommodations to come and a bustling downtown core – we will once again make our case for Sacramento to welcome basketball fans from around the globe to celebrate the NBA’s marquee weekend.
Chris Fedor: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: "We all felt it was only fitting to bring another AS Game to Cleveland."
Cleveland is about to land another major event. Multiple sources have told Crain's that the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers soon will announce that Quicken Loans Arena will host an NBA All-Star Game. The announcement, sources said, could occur as soon as Thursday, Nov. 1. The earliest the NBA All-Star festivities could be held at The Q is 2022. In December 2016, when The Q's transformation plan was first unveiled, the league said it looked forward to hosting its "week of NBA All-Star events in Cleveland in the near future." The announcement, the league said, would be contingent upon the completion of The Q's renovation project.
Cleveland, should it land the 2022 game, would be the host city for the 75th NBA All-Star event. That year would also mark the 25th anniversary of the 1997 All-Star Game being held at The Q, which at the time was in its third season. Regardless, Cleveland, according to sources, is going to get the All-Star Game in the near future. The Cavs aren't commenting on a potential announcement, and the NBA hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment. David Gilbert, the president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, told Crain's in a text message on Friday, Oct. 26, that he couldn't discuss anything "right now. But we should be hearing something soon."
Bucks President Peter Feigin said they have submitted bids for the 2022 and 2023 All-Star Games. He told TODAY’S TMJ4 he’s confident in landing one of those two years. “Without a question,” Feigin said. “I think Adam wouldn’t have said it unless he really believed it and I think we’ve been working toward it.”
“I think the economic infusion is much like that of a Super Bowl, it is a big deal,” Feigin said. Feigin said the arena also has its eyes on a variety of other events and conventions. Aside from the Democratic National Convention 2020 bid, he said they’re after NCAA Tournaments and other national events.
"(Joel) was actually talking about it before, he thinks we should have an All-Star game over here," Simmons told reporters after the Sixers' 120-114 win over Dallas on Friday. "I think that would be amazing." Does Chang think that could happen one day? "Hypothetically, it's a great idea and we would love to have that here," he said. "I don't think I'm in a position to sit here and really fully understand what the logistical implications are to get something like that to happen.”
NBA legends Rip Hamilton and Chauncey Billups visited London this week, as tickets for the 2019 NBA London Game will go on sale on October 19. The two NBA legends talked about the 2019 NBA London Game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks. The match will take place at the O2 Arena on January 17. They also referred to London hosting the NBA All-Star Game in the upcoming years as well as LeBron James and Michael Jordan. “It could! Now that they’ve extended the All-Star break,” Hamilton said regarding London hosting the NBA All-Star Game. “London is a great city, it kind of reminds me of New York, so there is a lot of great opportunities here and I think guys would be super excited to travel here to Europe, so I think it will be something that would be pretty cool,” he added.
The earliest the NBA All-Star Game could potentially return to Orlando is 2024, the Orlando Sentinel has learned. Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said Sunday the Magic put in a bid to host the 2023 All-Star Weekend and have been informed by league officials that another location will be selected for that year.
Sacramento has never hosted the NBA All-Star game, but the Kings have high hopes of doing so in the future because of their new arena — the Golden 1 Center. The team is bidding for Sacramento to host either All-Star weekend in 2022 or 2023, and in order to set the bid apart from others, it is emphasizing a “tech-enhanced experience” that would be developed surrounding the event at the high-tech arena.
All-Star guests would be able to move from transportation hubs to accommodations to venues in 30 minutes or less via a network of autonomous vehicles, dedicated All-star transportation lanes and a personalized virtual concierge called SASCHA (Sacramento All-Star Concierge Host with AI). SASCHA knows your preferences, keeps you updated on events and food options, accepts digital coin and can have merchandise delivered on-demand. The Kings also partnered with Airbnb to have up to 1,000 lodging options available.
Los Angeles was the host of 67th NBA All-Star Game last weekend. Could Salt Lake City be in the picture next? Fans will have to wait and see. After months of planning, the Utah Jazz have submitted a formal bid to the league to host an All-Star Game in 2022 or 2023. The Jazz have partnered with the state of Utah, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Utah Sports Commission, Visit Salt Lake and the Utah Office of Tourism to strengthen the case of Vivint Arena as a proposed site.
An outdoor amphitheater on Capitol Mall. Autonomous vehicles shuttling tourists from Sacramento International Airport to Golden 1 Center. A waterfront festival along the Port of Sacramento accommodating hundreds of people staying on luxury cruise ships. Sacramento’s bid to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2022 or 2023 is a mix of high-tech flash and outside-the-box concepts aimed at bolstering a proposal seen by many as a long shot. The bid, revealed to The Sacramento Bee late Wednesday, will be formally introduced Thursday at a press conference outside Golden 1 Center and delivered to the NBA the following day. The bid package will include virtual reality tours of event spaces and testimonials from team officials, local political leaders and former Kings legends.
Ailene Voisin: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reiterated his support for a future All Star Game in Sacramento, but cited the same thorny issue: whether there are an adequate number of hotel rooms in the region? (The working number is 5,000 rooms). Kings are submitting bids for 2022 and 2023.
The Sacramento Kings and the city of Sacramento are finalizing a bid to land the NBA All-Star Game in either 2022 or 2023, team and city officials said Thursday. The City Council will vote on Tuesday on providing “general support” for the All-Star bid, which will include an entertainment pavilion on Capitol Mall, cruise ships to host out of town guests and dedicated traffic lanes for visitors.
Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive said in a written statement that more details on the bid will be announced next week and that the team will present its bid to the NBA on Feb. 23. “Golden 1 Center has been a great spark for the city and building on that momentum, we have assembled an unprecedented plan to host a global celebration of basketball at the All-Star Game in Sacramento,” Ranadive said in a written statement.
The Milwaukee Bucks and local officials are making a full-court press to land the NBA All-Star Game. It's not a long shot on the basketball front — the Bucks are shooting for 2022 or 2023 and their new $524 million arena opens this fall.
But there are other obstacles to overcome, including concern that the area doesn't have enough top-tier hotel rooms available for the well-heeled crowd that comes to such an event, said Ted Loehrke, the Bucks' executive vice president for strategy and development.
When Fred Whitfield is not standing in his usual spot in the tunnel of the Spectrum Center at Charlotte Hornets games, Hall of Famer Michael Jordan probably figures that his close friend and business confidant is making an impression somewhere off the court. Whitfield is Hornets Sports & Entertainment’s chief operating officer, president and minority owner and oversees all business operations. The North Carolina native represented the organization’s efforts to secure the 2017 NBA All-Star Game and re-secure the game in 2019 after the controversial House Bill 2 (HB2) was repealed last year. His efforts have quietly played a major role in keeping the Hornets in Charlotte and sports entertainment afloat in the Spectrum Center.
Whitfield worked behind the scenes to push to repeal HB2 with the Hornets’ business and goodwill in mind. Whitfield’s work didn’t go unnoticed, as the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce named him the 2017 Economic Growth Champion of the Year. Whitfield told The Undefeated that if HB2 hadn’t been repealed, the Hornets might have been forced to move from North Carolina for financial reasons and because of a potential lack of sports and entertainment events at the Spectrum Center. Silver has said that although the repeal of HB2 “did not go far enough, we believe the recent legislation eliminates the most egregious aspects of the prior law.” Silver said he is also confident that the Hornets will “set equality principles to ensure that every All-Star event will proceed with open access and anti-discrimination policies.” Silver saluted Whitfield for playing a big role in getting the NBA All-Star Game back in Charlotte.
The Jazz are preparing to formally submit a bid during the next two to three weeks to host the festivities in 2022 or 2023. “We like 2023 because it’ll be 30 years since we hosted so we like the symmetry of that,” said Jazz president Steve Starks. “We’ve been working with the league on that so it’s something we’re excited to do with the investments into the organization and into facilities,” he added.
Jazz executive Don Stirling, VP of community and special events Kari Holt Larson, and Clay Partain of Visit Salt Lake have been heavily involved in putting together a compelling bid. The goal is to tell the unique story of Salt Lake City while dispelling some misconceptions. “Compared to 30 years ago, our infrastructure is completely different,” said Starks. “So, the number of hotel rooms, we can check that box. The airport will be completed by then so we’ll have a billion dollar-plus renovation to the airport, we’ll have TRAX even further mature than it is now.”
The Celtics haven’t hosted an All-Star Game in 53 years. That could change in the next few years as team ownership is preparing an application to become a host city, according to majority owner Wyc Grousbeck.
“We’re looking at an application package,” Grousbeck told the Globe. “But we have to work it out with the Convention Center. We are going to ask for an application package and we’ll see what happens.” The soonest Boston could host the All-Star Game would be 2022.
KC Johnson: Adam Silver on Chicago 2020 ASG: "There actually was a lot of competition. And I think what put Chicago over the top was the plan the city had put together. And Mayor Emanuel was very persuasive."
The Bulls and the NBA will announce that Chicago is hosting the 2020 All Star Game, according to a league source.
Nick Friedell: Bulls send out a release saying a major announcement will be made tomorrow at the United Center. Adam Silver, Rahm Emanuel and others expected to be in attendance along with Bulls personnel.
With Chase Center scheduled to be the new home of the Golden State Warriors in time for the 2019-20 season, the team has submitted a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game, league sources tell ESPN. The bid submission year is murky. However, league sources say the earliest it would be is for 2021.
The 18,000-seat, privately financed multi-purpose arena that will include a public plaza is currently under construction. It will be located in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco. The Warriors believe the new venue will be a world-class destination, and plan to host many of the most prominent entertainment events on the calendar each year.
If an agreement is reached and construction begins by mid-September, the Cavs may salvage the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game in 2020 or 2021. The Cavs said that issue is still to be determined.
The Cavaliers were planning to fund half the project, with the other $70 million coming from public funding. The team had hoped to host a future All-Star Game, and the league had warned that if construction didn't start by next month, the bid wouldn't be considered.
Houston's bid to host the 2020 or 2021 NBA All-Star Game has been eliminated from consideration. However, the league encouraged Janis Burke, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, to bid again in the future.
"I think they want to just give some other cities an opportunity, but told us to come back and bid for the next round." The next round would begin when the NBA focuses on future games like the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. "I think when the NBA encourages you to bid again, that means they like what they saw," Burke said.
Rick Bonnell: BREAKING: NBA and Charlotte finalize deal to bring 2019 All-Star Game here.
The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement today: “We are excited that the NBA has once again made the City of Charlotte eligible to host All-Star Weekend in 2019. We look forward to resuming our discussions with the league on the next steps regarding this international event. We know that our city, our fans and our business community remain extremely enthusiastic in support of hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.”
“The Charlotte Hornets and Hornets Sports & Entertainment remain opposed to discrimination of any form. As we always have, we will continue to provide an inclusive environment for anyone attending an event at Spectrum Center.”
The NBA will consider awarding a future All-Star Game to North Carolina now that the state has partially repealed the anti-LGBT law known as the bathroom bill. The league pulled the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte after the law was enacted. New Orleans hosted it instead. At the time, the NBA said it hoped to take the game back to Charlotte in 2019 "provided there is an appropriate resolution to this matter." The NBA board of governors will meet Thursday and consider whether the partial repeal is good enough, a source familiar with the matter told CNNMoney. An announcement is not expected. Los Angeles will host the 2018 game.
A person with knowledge of the plans says the NBA will discuss whether to bring the 2019 All-Star Game to Charlotte at its Board of Governors meeting this week.
The person tells The Associated Press that the NBA board was already planning to discuss the matter at its meeting Thursday, though it's not known if a decision will be made. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the board's agenda is not publicized. The league pulled this year's All-Star event out of Charlotte and it went to New Orleans instead. The NBA had it said it hoped the All-Star game could go to Charlotte in 2019 if changes were made to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.
There are no plans for the City of Boston to host an All-Star Game although the league’s spring classic has not been held in Boston in 53 years. The NBA has been seeking cities to host the game — it is returning to Los Angeles in 2018 after a seven-year absence — but Gotham said Boston has not applied. The question is why. “I wouldn’t say no interest at all,” Gotham said. “I would just say as far as the priorities for the organization go, it just hasn’t risen to the top.”
After announcing in July that this All-Star event would be moved, in essence, the law isn’t consistent with the league’s values, Silver has expressed his desire to return to Charlotte in 2019 if it is changed. “We’d very much like to get back there,” Silver said. “We had a discussion (Silver and North Carolina governor Roy Cooper) so I understood, certainly, his position, when he was running for office, was anti-HB2, the bill that ultimately led to our leaving. So I really was talking to him more to understand, from his standpoint, how he was hoping to move forward in terms of changing that law. My main purpose of talking to him was to express our desire to return next year.
It is one of many issues drawing the attention of both the league and its players, with many NBA stars — including LeBron James — speaking out repeatedly of late about the need for equality in society. And Silver, while not going as far to say that considering such a law would keep Texas from being considered for All-Star events in the future, made clear that the NBA is watching. Next year's All-Star weekend is in Los Angeles. Texas last hosted an All-Star weekend in 2013. "I'm not ready to draw bright lines," Silver said. "Clearly, though, the laws of the state, ordinances, and cities are a factor we look at in deciding where to play our All-Star Games."
Jonathan Feigen: NBA commissioner Adam Silver would not specifically say SB6 would preclude Texas from hosting All Star, but will look at the legislation.
The NBA All-Star Game could be making a long-awaited return to Indianapolis in the near future. Representatives from Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the Indiana Sports Corp, and Visit Indy traveled to New Orleans for the 2017 All-Star Weekend to gather information for a possible bid for Indianapolis to host the All-Star Game in 2021.
Pacers owner Herb Simon has expressed strong interest in bringing the All-Star Game back to the city, which last hosted the event in 1985 at the Hoosier Dome. "We have a great building, we're in our 18th year at Bankers Life Fieldhouse," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO. "It's time to bring the NBA world back to Indianapolis."
As Texas lawmakers mull a controversial transgender “bathroom bill” similar to North Carolina's law that outraged top sports leagues, the NBA said Thursday that making sure its fans are treated "fairly and equally" is a key factor in determining which states it chooses to host key events – including future NBA All-Star Games. Entitled “Texas Senate Bill 6,” the proposed measure would require transgender individuals to use public bathrooms in accordance with the gender listed on their birth certificates. “We consider a wide range of factors when making decisions about host locations for league-wide events like the All-Star Game – foremost among them is ensuring the environment where those who participate and attend are treated fairly and equally,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement to FOX Business.
The Orlando Magic intend to submit bids to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021, Magic CEO Alex Martins said. At a press conference before the NBA’s regular-season game in London on Jan. 12, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said league officials released the bid specs for the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Games during the first week of this month.
While considering whether to put their headband in the ring for hosting the NBA All-Star Game, officials with the Indiana Pacers likely are weighing the significant costs that the home team must shoulder. In the big picture, the payoff for hosting an NBA All-Star Game is substantial. By most accounts the game scores the host city about $60 million in visitor spending. The event’s economic impact—which includes such things as spending by local businesses and workers due to the event—swells to $100 million, according to multiple sources. An Indianapolis contingent—including executives from the Indiana Pacers, Visit Indy and the Indiana Sports Corp.—went to Toronto in February to scout last year’s NBA All-Star Game and came back with the conclusion that the four-day event’s economic impact is even larger than they anticipated.
Fuson added that it’s too early to speculate on the costs of hosting the event. For the city and team, they can be significant. While the NBA pays for a chunk of game operations, many costs fall to the host city and team, including enhanced security surrounding the weekend’s events, much of the marketing, myriad signage required all around town, transportation and operating the local organizing committee. Their costs run in multiple millions of dollars, said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports business consultant who counts several NBA teams as clients. The host team alone would likely ring up expenses between $3 million and $9 million in the two- to three-year run-up to the game, Ganis said.
Asked if the city of Indianapolis had begun assessing the potential costs of hosting the game, spokesperson Taylor Schaffer replied to IBJ in an email: "The city is aware and excited by the NBA’s interest in having the Indiana Pacers host an All-Star Game. As preliminary discussions begin with key stakeholders in the coming months, we are looking forward to learning more about what hosting such a high-profile event could mean for Indianapolis."
The NBA doesn’t pay to rent the venue or make any cash payments to the host team or city, according to a source familiar with how the event operates. The NBA declined to comment on the financial arrangements for its all-star game.
The Rockets are preparing a bid to host either the 2020 or 2021 NBA All Star game and week-long All Star related events, a person with knowledge of the process said on Friday. The individual spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the bid process. The league recently sent teams information related to bids, opening the process to select host cities.
Bidding for the 2020 and 2021 games is expected to be made more competitive with new NBA venues in Sacramento and Detroit likely to be considered, especially if Sacramento can offer plans to provide enough hotel space. Indianapolis has also indicated interest. Houston hosted the All Star game and related events in 2013 and 2006 in Toyota Center and the 1989 game in the Astrodome.
Amid deepening acrimony, a supposedly bipartisan deal to kill the North Carolina law known as the "bathroom bill" fell apart Wednesday night, ensuring the likelihood that global corporations and national sports events will continue to stay away from the state. The law limits protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and is best known for a provision that requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates. It was passed earlier this year, after Charlotte officials approved a sweeping antidiscrimination ordinance. "The NCAA's decision to withhold championships from North Carolina remains unchanged," said NCAA spokesman Bob Williams in a statement. An NBA league source told ESPN's Andy Katz that its stance in withholding the All-Star Game from Charlotte also had not changed.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan asked about it. So did Pistons owner Tom Gores. Even the Ilitch family inquired. And Silver's listening. "I would think it greatly enhances their chance to get an All-Star game," Silver said after Tuesday's announcement. "My goal is to come to every city that wants us, and especially — I think we've said this many times at our board of governors meetings — when new buildings come on line, they deserve to get All-Star games."
The earliest Detroit could host an NBA All-Star Game would be 2019, and even that would be a stretch. Los Angeles' Staples Center is already booked for 2018 and Silver has said Charlotte, North Carolina, is a priority for 2019 after the league pulled the 2017 game from the city to protest a controversial piece of legislation. "There's a process for bidding, and I'm sure Tom and Arn (Tellem) and Stan (Van Gundy) and others will focus on it," Silver said. "But I look forward to coming back here for an All-Star game."
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was one of the people most impressed with Golden 1 Center. After touring the facility and greeting the first wave of fans who entered the arena, he told The Sacramento Bee that the league is determined to bring the lucrative NBA All-Star Game to Sacramento. Silver said he met with Ranadive and team President Chris Granger earlier in the day to discuss the franchise’s wishes to host All-Star Weekend. “My personal view is that all new arenas should have the opportunity to host an All-Star Game,” Silver said. “We are absolutely determined to figure it out.”
The city is “thousands” of hotel rooms short of the inventory needed to host the league’s midseason event, he said, but the Kings are working on solutions to that issue, including exploring if they can dock cruise ships at the Port of Sacramento in West Sacramento to accommodate fans. The port is about a 10-minute drive from the new arena. It’s connected to San Francisco Bay by the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel, a 40-mile-long man-made waterway that’s 30 feet deep and 200 feet wide. Freighters use the channel to transport rice and other goods, but it’s unclear if cruise ships could make the journey.
Granger said the team has “indicated to the NBA that we plan to bid on the 2020 All-Star Game.” “We are currently exploring all of our options, at the port and elsewhere,” he said.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that returning the All-Star Game to Charlotte in 2019 is "a high priority," provided there's a resolution to a North Carolina law that restricts the rights of LGBT people. The NBA recently decided to move the 2017 All-Star Game to New Orleans because it didn't believe it could successfully host the All-Star Game and related events in Charlotte under the climate created by the law known as House Bill 2. Los Angeles hosts the game in 2018.
Rick Bonnell: NBA commish Adam Silver: "It's a high priority" to hold the All-Star Weekend in Charlotte in 2019.
January 25, 2021 | 10:04 pm EST Update
Nets beat Miami before road trip
Alex Schiffer: Final: Nets sweep the Heat 98-85 despite shooting just 29 percent from 3 and 40 percent from the field. Kevin Durant and James Harden each score 20 points while Kyrie Irving adds 16. Nets are 11-8 and go on a four-game road trip, which starts in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Joe Mussatto: Isaiah Roby is the Thunder’s oldest starter tonight. G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22-197d) G: Theo Maledon (19-227d) G: Lu Dort (21-281d) F: Darius Bazley (20-227d) C: Isaiah Roby (22-357d)
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: ‘I love the way he’s been playing. … When he plays with quick decisions & downhill, he’s been fantastic.’
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on facing the #Lakers Wednesday: ‘We’ll be ready when it comes, I’ll tell you that. They’re not a hard team to get up for. … They have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They’re better than last year.’
Tom Moore: #Sixers rookie guard Tyrese Maxey on playing the #Lakers Wednesday: ‘They’re the champs right now. It’ll be a good test to try to get us a ‘W.’ ‘
J. Michael Falgoust: Turner on what’s changed with him: “I’m a lot more relaxed. I just don’t care what people think anymore. I was so worried about what media had to say, analyst, other players.” #PacersRaptors