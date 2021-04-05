Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry couldn’t hide his frustration after his team’s latest setback, a 117-111 loss at the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. It was the Warriors’ seventh defeat in their past eight games. “It’s tough,” Curry said, when asked about how his younger teammates are dealing with all the losing. “Keep it real; we all had higher expectations for where we were supposed to be this season. And guys want to outperform; when they go out there, they want to exceed the expectations for themselves, for the coaching staff, whatever it is. And when it doesn’t happen, it’s frustrating. “I hope it stings. I hope it’s uncomfortable. I hope it motivates you to keep grinding, challenging yourself to get better. I hope nobody is content just being in this middle-of-the-road situation. We’re going to find out how we respond down the stretch of the season. See what we’re made of.”
April 5, 2021 | 1:38 pm EDT Update
