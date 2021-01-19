-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
NBA rumors: Still no timeline for Danilo Gallinari return
January 19, 2021 | 9:05 pm EST Update
Joe Ingles returns after three games injured
Andy Larsen: Both Joe Ingles and Derrick Favors are available for the Jazz tonight vs. the Pelicans.
Harrison Wind: Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on the big Jokic/Poku face-off: “Big Serbian night tonight.”
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins on De’Anthony Melton’s DNP yesterday: “I just wanted to try something a little bit different.” He was mixing up the rotation.
Wes Goldberg: Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs with right knee soreness.
Jason Anderson: Kings F Marvin Bagley III (wrist) is probable and C Hassan Whiteside (hip) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers.
Chris Fedor: Despite being able to practice the last two days #Cavs Dylan Windler (hand) is still listed OUT for tomorrow night’s game vs Brooklyn. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton are both questionable.