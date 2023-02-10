As our Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Suns were on the verge of pivoting to a 3-team trade that would have netted them the Atlanta Hawks John Collins — without trading any of the players they ended up sending to Brooklyn, per league sources.
February 10, 2023 | 1:37 pm EST Update
Chris Haynes: Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam named All-Star reserve replacements. pic.twitter.com/UcsfLHoQJq
Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg