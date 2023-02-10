NBA rumors: Suns almost pivoted to trading for John Collins before Durant swap

1 hour ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN
As our Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Suns were on the verge of pivoting to a 3-team trade that would have netted them the Atlanta Hawks John Collins — without trading any of the players they ended up sending to Brooklyn, per league sources.

February 10, 2023 | 1:37 pm EST Update
