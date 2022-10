As The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported in August, Ham was given the authority to bench Westbrook down the stretch of games, and potentially remove him from the starting lineup. Ham was the lone coaching candidate to express the fortitude necessary to be able to bring Westbrook off the bench when needed, sources say. Westbrook was used in a reserve role in the final game of the preseason in Sacramento on Oct. 14, but the Lakers went back to Westbrook in a starting spot to start the season.