Talks had progressed and stalled, and the Suns appeared to be pivoting toward a three-way deal that might’ve landed them Atlanta’s John Collins sometime Thursday morning, sources said. On the direction of his new owner, Mat Ishbia, general manager James Jones texted Nets GM Sean Marks sometime after 11 p.m. ET — and it wouldn’t be long until Ishbia and Nets owner Joe Tsai had cobbled together the final elements of the blockbuster trade, sources said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 9, 2023 | 7:05 am EST Update
Cavs interested in Royce O'Neale
The Nets’ stunning roster overhaul could continue into the final hours of the NBA trade deadline — and the Cavs will be keeping a watchful eye on how those other dominoes fall. Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs have interest in swingman Royce O’Neale as they continue to scour the trade market for a potential wing upgrade before the 3 p.m. deadline. Preferably one who can shoot, either to start or strengthen one of the league’s least productive benches. A few days ago, there was a growing sense that Cleveland’s decision-makers weren’t excited about the realistic trade options and would be fine standing pat — if a deal didn’t materialize.
Matisse Thybulle a target for Dallas?
Dallas, even after picking up Irving, is still looking for a wing defender after losing Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Philadelphia swingman Matisse Thybulle — who seems in and out of favor with the 76ers — could be a target, sources said.
Phoenix was Kevin Durant's preferred trade destination
Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, told Tsai and Marks that their preference was a deal to Phoenix, sources said. Ishbia knew of Durant’s desire to join his franchise and set out to acquire the superstar in his first official week overseeing the organization. Few franchises ever get a chance to trade for a star like Durant — something this organization hadn’t experienced since making a deal for Charles Barkley in 1992. Ishbia’s initial hope was to keep Bridges out of the trade, but that was a non-starter for the Nets. The Suns’ offers weren’t close to the Nets’ asking price on Monday and Tuesday, and Marks kept working on possible trades to bolster the roster around Durant. The Nets pursued OG Anunoby in Toronto, and discussed possible deals for Collins and Cleveland’s Caris LeVert, but Durant’s mood was unsettled and Brooklyn knew it had to push Phoenix to make the kind of offer it couldn’t refuse.
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant: 'There's never been one moment where I felt like he's been angry at me for decisions I've made'
KYRIE IRVING ON KEVIN DURANT “We just cared about seeing each other be places that we can thrive and whether that be together, whether it be apart… There’s never been one moment where I felt like he’s been angry at me for decisions I’ve made.”
“This was in the works after year one. I was not sure whether I wanted to be in Brooklyn long-term. Because of the things that happened behind the scenes, I just did my best to put my head down and work as hard as I could,” the player shared. “There were some unfortunate circumstances that came up there that were out of my control whether it be the mandate with the vaccine, missing games, being suspended, or just little things that I think just put wrenches on our journey.”
Players wondered about what deals happened as they shuffled into the locker room post-game on Wednesday, with the greatest shock to greet many of them in the morning. “It’s easier said than done, just ignoring it and not listening to anything,” Brogdon told CelticsBlog on Wednesday morning. “Of course you’re watching. You want to see which teams are making upgrades and what teams are deciding to go in the other direction.”