I know it’s really early, and I know you’ve gotta jump. But when you got dealt, one of the first questions was your contract and your future with this group. We didn’t see Cleveland coming, so a lot of folks started assuming, “Oh, he’s gonna bounce in a few years.” Then you get here, and you see how good it could be, what’s your level of enthusiasm about the long-view? Donovan Mitchell: Yeah, I’m not interested in any of the down-the-road (discussion). But like I said, we have a lot of potential with this group.
We have a lot of guys that can really get going. We can really build something special. And that’s really what I’m hoping for. I can’t control what our result is come June, May, our playoff success, our future success. But right now we’ve got a lot of great pieces. And as far as two or three years, I can’t sit here and give you anything. That’s the one thing from this summer that I’m very happy about is I just said, “F— what happens. F— tomorrow. F— the next day.” How can I be — excuse my language, by the way — but how can I just be the best Donovan today and let the rest handle itself? I mean, I’ve got stuff to prove myself. I’ve got to continue to be better.