NBA rumors: Suns picking up Jae Crowder trade conversations

2 mins ago via RealGM
Since Cameron Johnson suffered a meniscus injury that will lead him to be out for one to two months, the Phoenix Suns have began to look again at the trade market of Jae Crowder. The Suns and Crowder have been seeking a trade since the offseason and he’s been away from the team since last season ended. “In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations,” said Brian Windhorst. “And tried to reengage on some old talks, so I am told.

November 12, 2022 | 4:48 am EST Update
I know it’s really early, and I know you’ve gotta jump. But when you got dealt, one of the first questions was your contract and your future with this group. We didn’t see Cleveland coming, so a lot of folks started assuming, “Oh, he’s gonna bounce in a few years.” Then you get here, and you see how good it could be, what’s your level of enthusiasm about the long-view? Donovan Mitchell: Yeah, I’m not interested in any of the down-the-road (discussion). But like I said, we have a lot of potential with this group. We have a lot of guys that can really get going. We can really build something special. And that’s really what I’m hoping for. I can’t control what our result is come June, May, our playoff success, our future success. But right now we’ve got a lot of great pieces. And as far as two or three years, I can’t sit here and give you anything. That’s the one thing from this summer that I’m very happy about is I just said, “F— what happens. F— tomorrow. F— the next day.” How can I be — excuse my language, by the way — but how can I just be the best Donovan today and let the rest handle itself? I mean, I’ve got stuff to prove myself. I’ve got to continue to be better.
2 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Kendrick Perkins clearly agrees with LeBron, and the ESPN analyst appreciates his decision to speak out on this matter. However, Big Perk is adamant that this statement from James just won’t cut it (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “I appreciate LeBron James speaking out on his platform and using his voice,” Perkins said. “But that’s just a step. When you think about Lebron James, he’s one of the most powerful, iconic, individuals in the world. Not just in the sports world — in the world. “So, if he really want to go forward with this, and he really want to take action, that’s just the first step. Now, make those phone calls. Use your sources. Use your power to actually get it done. So that Kyrie Irving don’t have to go through that whole entire list that they put out there that he has to do before he’s able to return to the game.”
2 mins ago via Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points

