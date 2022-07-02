Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season.
July 2, 2022 | 8:20 pm EDT Update
Josh Okogie to Phoenix
Shams Charania: Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources say.
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry at the Warriors-Kings summer league game tonight. Just announced to crowd.
July 2, 2022 | 7:43 pm EDT Update
Lakers, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports. There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles, sources said.
Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said. The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said.
AX Armani Exchange Milan and Jerian Grant went separate ways on a mutual decision, according to BasketNews sources. The 29-year-old guard had one more year on his contract, which was penned last summer.