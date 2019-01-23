Taurean Prince available?
The Hawks have engaged with teams on veteran players Kent Bazemore and Dewayne Dedmon, but also have discussed forward Taurean Prince, league sources said. In his third season, Prince is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. Also worth monitoring: guard Tyler Dorsey.
The Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic are still competing for a playoff berth, but both teams are preparing for the deadline with the awareness their moves will be made based upon whether the team is trending upward or down as Feb. 7 approaches, sources said. Wizards star guard Bradley Beal is not going anywhere, which Washington has made adamantly clear, league sources told The Athletic. Depending on how the next week to two weeks shape up, the Wizards could look more aggressively toward moving Otto Porter. The Utah Jazz have been an interested suitor for Porter, league sources said. Beal has helped lead the Wizards to seven wins in their past 10 games, carrying a squad that lost All-Star John Wall to season-ending heel surgery before the New Year.
Nevertheless, teams have still tested the Hornets. In recent weeks, the Dallas Mavericks had interest in Walker and inquired on him, but the Hornets stated they were keeping Walker and wanted him to remain a Hornet, league sources told The Athletic.
The Grizzlies have attempted to engage several teams in a deal to move Chandler Parsons — most notably the Atlanta Hawks, league sources said. The sides have yet to build the necessary traction toward a trade. The move would free Parsons from Memphis, which has decided not to play him even though he has been cleared for basketball since Dec. 21. Expect forward JaMychal Green to attract significant interest entering the deadline.
Smith and the Mavericks had been working to accommodate a trade for him, but receiving equal value for a talented, former No. 9 overall pick just one year into his four-year rookie-scale contract is nearly impossible. The Mavericks discussed Smith deals with several teams, including Orlando, New York and the L.A. Lakers, league sources said.
Marc Stein: Dirk Nowitzki has been invited to participate in the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, league sources say.
Marc Stein: It will be Nowitzki’s sixth career entry into the Long Distance Shootout … in his 21st (and possibly last) season. The lifelong Dallas Maverick won the 3-point crown in 2006.
Shandel Richardson: Spo on his longevity with the Heat: “I would’ve been fired several times if I was within another organization … But I was given an opportunity to grow, to learn.”