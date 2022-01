This is what Reddish has been awaiting. It was an open secret in Atlanta that he wanted to go elsewhere, according to sources, because there wasn’t a path for him to become the player he thinks he can be — which meant the road to a lucrative contract extension, for which he is eligible after this season, wasn’t going to be there. Reddish’s availability also didn’t help his chances to earn a more prominent role. He has played in just 66 percent of available games during his career.