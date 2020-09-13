USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Three candidates advance for Kings front office position

1 day ago via wojespn

September 13, 2020 | 7:01 pm EDT Update
Washington Wizards guard John Wall issued an apology on Sunday afternoon after a video surfaced of him throwing up gang signs at a New York City party on Saturday night. “First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me,” Wall wrote in a Twitter post. “I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court.”
6 hours ago via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

September 13, 2020 | 5:05 pm EDT Update

8 hours ago via Instagram

Pau Gasol: Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad

8 hours ago via paugasol

September 13, 2020 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
September 13, 2020 | 3:59 pm EDT Update
September 13, 2020 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
September 13, 2020 | 2:25 pm EDT Update
September 13, 2020 | 2:13 pm EDT Update
In Orange Country, Florida, a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Salaythis Melvin, a 22-year-old Black man after running from deputies. In Los Angeles, a man, ambushed a police car and shot two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies. “There’s no doubt in our country that the level of anger and frustration is rising,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before Sunday’s Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets. “There’s no doubt about it. We’ve had cops get shot in L.A. We’ve had blacks getting shot by cops. Neither is good. It just can’t be tolerated on either side.”
11 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

“The White House is tone deaf to one side completely. You have to listen to both,” Rivers said. “You have to see both. You have to have compassion for both. Until that happens, we’re going to have what’s happening. Crime is crime. Crime is wrong. There’s so such thing as black-on-black crime. There’s no such thing as white-on-white crime, white-on-black crime or black-on-white crime. It’s crime. It’s human beings, and we have to stop it.”
11 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

A Harris County judge has revoked probation for a Rockets fan accused of sucker punching an NBA coach last fall and ordered the man to serve four years in prison on a prior conviction. The misdemeanor case involving an unanticipated blow to a New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach after a home court win for the Rockets Oct. 26, 2019 is pending. Before his arrest in the assault of coach Joe Boylan, Manuel R. Garcia was convicted by a jury and sentenced to probation in 2014 the sexual assault of his sister-in-law, said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Beedle.
11 hours ago via Gabrielle Banks @ Houston Chronicle

September 13, 2020 | 1:47 pm EDT Update
The secret can be told now: When the NBA was shut down for a few months because of the coronavirus pandemic, when most players in the league didn’t have a place to play because team facilities were closed as a precaution, Miami guard Tyler Herro was in a gym all the time. A couple of hours in the morning. A couple more at night. Almost every day. “I don’t think the Heat even know I did this,” Herro told The Associated Press.
11 hours ago via Tim Reynolds @ Associated Press

The worst part of the season was when Herro couldn’t work. He started dealing with a lower-leg injury in February and missed 15 games, coming back for the first time on March 11 — the night the league shut down. And then came another problem: Herro eventually learned that he had COVID-19, after testing positive for the antibodies. “I was sick for a week or two,” Herro said. “My chest was hurting really bad. I had it right when the season shut down.”
11 hours ago via Tim Reynolds @ Associated Press

