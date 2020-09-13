View this post on Instagram

✨ Elisabet Gianna Gasol joined our family on September 10th, 2020 ✨ She made a quick and easy entrance on a VERY special day, her great-grandmother Elizabeth’s 100th birthday and her mom and dad’s 2nd engagement anniversary.💖 We are already so in love with our sweet Ellie!! 💜#GasolFamilyOf3 #girlmom #girldad #EllieGasol