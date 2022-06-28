Interestingly, an insider close to the situation says that the Spurs have multiple teams making a strong push for Murray besides the Hawks. One Eastern Conference team, he says, is offering three first round draft picks and a desirable young player in a proposed swap. He also stated that the Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed serious interest in Murray.
June 28, 2022 | 6:30 pm EDT Update
Miami willing to offer fully guaranteed three-year contract to PJ Tucker
According to an NBA source familiar with the situation, the Miami Heat are willing to extend a fully guaranteed contract for the maximum-allowable three years to free-agent power forward P.J. Tucker. The Heat’s offer is built off the $8.4 million non-Bird salary-cap exception, which would put the team’s standing offer at $27 million over three years.
Heat targeting Jae Crowder, TJ Warren if PJ Tucker walks
Should the Heat lose out on Tucker, the team, according to an NBA source, is considering either a trade for former Heat power forward Jae Crowder, who is entering the final year of a contract that pays $10.2 million next season with the Phoenix Suns, or a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.
Starting guard Jalen Brunson hasn’t informed Dallas’ front office about where he plans to sign in what’s become a head-to-head pursuit between the Mavericks and the New York Knicks, a source told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. But the source said the Mavericks expect Brunson will choose the Knicks — and their family- and stardom-related perks — when the league allows players and teams to start verbally agreeing to new contracts at 11 p.m. Thursday.
After moving Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline, the Mavericks extended the same four-years, $55 million offer to starting wing Dorian Finney-Smith, who signed immediately despite potential to earn more as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Another source said Brunson was prepared to do the same — but the Mavericks didn’t offer the extension.
JD Shaw: The Philadelphia 76ers have received a summer league commitment from guard Grant Riller, agent Scott Nichols of @Rize_Management tells @HoopsRumors. The 25-year-old spent time on a two-way contract with the team this past season.
June 28, 2022 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
Clippers, Ivica Zubac agree on contract extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has agreed on a three-year, $33 million extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. The Clippers declined his $7.5M team option for 2022-2023, clearing the way for Zubac’s new deal.
Law Murray: Source confirms to @Theathletic that LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac is getting a raise. 3-year, $33 million. @Wojespn first. No options, fully guaranteed, hits market 2025. Not trade eligible this offseason. Longest-tenured Clipper returns as unquestioned starting center.
Tim Cato: I’ll add to the chorus: the Mavericks have had a belief for at least the past couple weeks, multiple sources tell me, that Jalen Brunson would sign with the Knicks. at this point, it’s seen as a certainty.