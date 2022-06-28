NBA rumors: Timberwolves interested in Dejounte Murray?

5 hours ago via Quinn Allen @ Clutch Points
Interestingly, an insider close to the situation says that the Spurs have multiple teams making a strong push for Murray besides the Hawks. One Eastern Conference team, he says, is offering three first round draft picks and a desirable young player in a proposed swap. He also stated that the Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed serious interest in Murray.

June 28, 2022 | 6:30 pm EDT Update

Miami willing to offer fully guaranteed three-year contract to PJ Tucker

According to an NBA source familiar with the situation, the Miami Heat are willing to extend a fully guaranteed contract for the maximum-allowable three years to free-agent power forward P.J. Tucker. The Heat’s offer is built off the $8.4 million non-Bird salary-cap exception, which would put the team’s standing offer at $27 million over three years.
35 seconds ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Heat targeting Jae Crowder, TJ Warren if PJ Tucker walks

Should the Heat lose out on Tucker, the team, according to an NBA source, is considering either a trade for former Heat power forward Jae Crowder, who is entering the final year of a contract that pays $10.2 million next season with the Phoenix Suns, or a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.
34 seconds ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Starting guard Jalen Brunson hasn’t informed Dallas’ front office about where he plans to sign in what’s become a head-to-head pursuit between the Mavericks and the New York Knicks, a source told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. But the source said the Mavericks expect Brunson will choose the Knicks — and their family- and stardom-related perks — when the league allows players and teams to start verbally agreeing to new contracts at 11 p.m. Thursday.
33 seconds ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

After moving Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline, the Mavericks extended the same four-years, $55 million offer to starting wing Dorian Finney-Smith, who signed immediately despite potential to earn more as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Another source said Brunson was prepared to do the same — but the Mavericks didn’t offer the extension.
32 seconds ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

June 28, 2022 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
