NBA rumors: Timberwolves into Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela?

3 hours ago via Spotify

, Top Rumors

June 22, 2022 | 5:44 am EDT Update

Doc Rivers on James Harden: I love him

We caught up with the Philadelphia head coach as he was leaving E Baldi in Bev Hills this week … and he told us he’s sure Harden, who the 76ers acquired this past season, has a massive new contract coming his way. “Huge deal,” Rivers said. Doc added that he’s “excited” about coaching JH, explaining, “I love him.”
3 hours ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

, , Top Rumors

Sixers trying hard to trade Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris

3 hours ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, Top Rumors

