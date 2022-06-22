All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Timberwolves into Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela? shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Spotify Kevin O’Connor: I’ve heard Minnesota likes Rudy Gobert. They also like Clint Capela. Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Trade, Clint Capela, Rudy Gobert, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email