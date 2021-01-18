Tim Reynolds: Update: The plane carrying the Minnesota Timberwolves to Atlanta has left the gate and is soon to be in the air, which would indicate that the Wolves believe they have enough players to play a 2:30 p.m. game tomorrow.
January 17, 2021 | 9:33 pm EST Update
Sean Highkin: Terry Stotts doesn’t have a timeframe for how long CJ McCollum might be out. He won’t play tomorrow night vs. San Antonio. Beyond that TBD.
J. Michael Falgoust: Bjorkgren said he’s not clear on how serious Turner’s hand injury is, if it’s a bruise, sprain or if it’ll be an injury that’ll keep him out any extended time beyond tonight #PacersClippers
Ohm Youngmisuk: Serge Ibaka is a late scratch for Clippers due to what team lists as non-covid illness. Ivica Zubac will start.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said they were doing individual workouts for most of the week. So they were able to stay in condition despite the ongoing contact tracing. Not much work as a group, obviously.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams gave a few shoutouts to Cory Schlesinger, the Suns’ head strength and conditioning coach. A tall task for him to handle the switchup out of regular practice and keep everyone in top condition. Monty said he kept the guys engaged and locked in.