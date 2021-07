Another name that has been linked again to the Celtics recently is Danilo Gallinari, and this one at least make sense from the standpoint that, as reported here last summer, Ainge has tried to get the 6-10 talent in the past. But this appears to continue to be a no-go for the Celts — or perhaps anyone, for that matter. One league source from that region said of the Nuggets, "They're not trading him. They're building around him." Which is a fairly wise idea when you have a player of Gallinari's skill who is making a very reasonable $14 million this year and $15.050 million the next one, with a $16.1 million player option for 2017-18.