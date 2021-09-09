USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Timothe Luwawu agrees to training camp deal with Hawks

Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources told @The Athletic. Luwawu-Cabarrot spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets France: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (@Timcabs) est revenu avec @SoFrenchProd sur la série de playoffs contre les Raptors et son avenir à Brooklyn. 🗣 « J'ai envie de rester à Brooklyn, je me sens bien ici. » NetsDaily: Translation: “I want to stay in Brooklyn, I feel good here.”
Nets sign Timothe Luwawu to multi-year deal
Nets sign Timothe Luwawu and Jeremiah Martin
However, two-way contracts in the NBA come with restrictions. Once a player spends 45 days —not games— with the parent club, the team must either give the player a standard deal or send him back to the G League for good. There’s no public accounting of days (which includes games, travel and practices) so we don’t know how many days he has left before the Nets have to decided, but he’s now in the rotation. (Teams have been known to keep two-way players out of practices to keep the numbers down.) So what’s the solution? The Nets could waive Nwaba to open up a spot so they sign Luwawu-Cabarrot. That would also open up TLC’s two-way deal which the Nets could fill and protect one of their more prized Long Island Nets players from being called up by another team. They’d have to do all that by January 15, the last day teams can sign two-ways.
Cavs land Timothe Luwawu
Joe Vardon: Former Sixers first-rounder Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has agreed to a training camp deal with the Cavaliers, a source told @The Athletic. He’s competing for an open spot at the bottom of their roster.

This was probably a first for a Phoenix Common Council meeting: an elected official wearing a Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey. That was the attire worn by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego during Tuesday’s meeting. Gallego presided over the meeting and discussed everything from transportation funding, street paving, COVID and other topics all while wearing a No. 34 navy green Bucks jersey of the NBA Finals MVP.
