Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources told @The Athletic. Luwawu-Cabarrot spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn Nets France: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (@Timcabs) est revenu avec @SoFrenchProd sur la série de playoffs contre les Raptors et son avenir à Brooklyn. 🗣 « J'ai envie de rester à Brooklyn, je me sens bien ici. » NetsDaily: Translation: “I want to stay in Brooklyn, I feel good here.”
Misko4Raznatovic: Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot signed multi year deal with Brooklyn Nets! #BeoBasket
Alex Schiffer: Nets make 10-day contract for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot official.
Nets Daily: Nets can’t officially sign @Justin Anderson to a 10-day until Sunday. @David Nwaba will have cleared waivers by then. Next question is whether @Timothe Luwawu will get standard NBA contract soon. Two points re 10-day. It can be renewed once for another 10 days and player can be cut anytime.
However, two-way contracts in the NBA come with restrictions. Once a player spends 45 days —not games— with the parent club, the team must either give the player a standard deal or send him back to the G League for good. There’s no public accounting of days (which includes games, travel and practices) so we don’t know how many days he has left before the Nets have to decided, but he’s now in the rotation. (Teams have been known to keep two-way players out of practices to keep the numbers down.) So what’s the solution? The Nets could waive Nwaba to open up a spot so they sign Luwawu-Cabarrot. That would also open up TLC’s two-way deal which the Nets could fill and protect one of their more prized Long Island Nets players from being called up by another team. They’d have to do all that by January 15, the last day teams can sign two-ways.
Joe Vardon: Former Sixers first-rounder Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has agreed to a training camp deal with the Cavaliers, a source told @The Athletic. He’s competing for an open spot at the bottom of their roster.
September 9, 2021 | 8:05 pm EDT Update
Amida Brimah signs for Puerto Rican team
Scott Agness: Former Pacers/Mad Ants center Amida Brimah has signed with @mets_guaynabo in Puerto Rico, per source.
Ian Begley: DeAndre Jordan on Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving: “We’re brothers beyond basketball. So us being teammates – or not – isn’t going to affect our relationship.” Jordan said both Irving & Durant understood his desire to play/compete. Jordan had a mostly limited role w/BKN last season.
Kyle Goon: DeAndre Jordan said he’s imagined what it might be like to play with a lot of his new teammates, starting with Dwight Howard who he’s had battles with over the years; Russ for his intensity and aggression; AD for his versatility and talent; LeBron for his unselfish style.
Kyrie Irving: I just smile when I see and hear people bring up things that I have said or done in my past. lol I know I haven’t always made the right choices, but I can definitely say that I have been able to learn and grow from them. Use me as an example kids, think before you speak and act.
This was probably a first for a Phoenix Common Council meeting: an elected official wearing a Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey. That was the attire worn by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego during Tuesday’s meeting. Gallego presided over the meeting and discussed everything from transportation funding, street paving, COVID and other topics all while wearing a No. 34 navy green Bucks jersey of the NBA Finals MVP.
Gallego was following through on a friendly bet she and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett made at the start of the NBA Finals in July. The mayor of the losing team would have to publicly wear a jersey of the opposing team and send a package of local goodies to the winner.
September 9, 2021 | 6:23 pm EDT Update
Kyle Goon: DeAndre Jordan, new Laker on KD, Blake, Kyrie, James: “We’re definitely not friends anymore.” *laughs* Then goes on to talk about his years in Brooklyn, and how his friendships with those teammates transcend basketball.