Scott Agness: TJ Leaf, the Pacers’ 2017 first-round pick, has agreed to a deal to play in the Chinese Basketball Association, per league source. He was most recently with the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way deal.
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free-agent forward TJ Leaf to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Leaf, 23, holds career averages of 3.3 points (49.1% FG, 34.1% 3-PT, 57.1% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 8.7 minutes in 139 games (two starts), all with Indiana. A three-year veteran, Leaf (6-10, 222) was selected with the 18th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Pacers following his freshman season at UCLA.
