Thibodeau is confident he’ll get a job next season and has even been asking around the league for advice on picking the best opportunity, according to sources. The Knicks, Nets and Rockets are expected to have the three highest-profile coaching gigs available. Keep an eye on the Pelicans, Bulls and Hawks. Then there’s the big question of whether Gregg Popovich is returning for another season in San Antonio. Our advice for Thibodeau, if he lands a job, would be to hire a couple assistants who can connect and serve as a bridge with younger players.
There are two other potential Knicks candidates worth mentioning. John Calipari has publicly rejected the idea of leaving Kentucky but is so close to Knicks president Leon Rose that he should never be taken out of the mix. Mike Miller served well as the interim coach and team spokesman during a difficult three months for the organization. Word is that Rose was impressed.
Because of those on- and off-court performances, some prominent people at Madison Square Garden would like to see Miller have a role with the team next season, regardless of who Rose hires as the head coach, sources say.
“I’m not interested in the New York Knicks. No,” Stan Van Gundy said. “First of all, there’s a family history there. If anyone would be interested in that — and I’m not sure he is either — it would be my brother.”
Both the Knicks and the Nets have head coaching vacancies. And between the two open spots, Stan Van Gundy – a big-name coach on the market – says the more attractive gig is the one in Brooklyn. And it’s not even close. “Of the two the Nets are the better job. There’s no question about that right now,” Van Gundy said on ESPN radio. “The organization has been more stable. They’ve won more games. They have more talent.”
“I’m not interested in the New York Knicks. No,” said Van Gundy. “First of all, there’s a family history there. If anyone would be interested in that — and I’m not sure he is either — it would be my brother.” That would of course by his younger brother Jeff, who led the Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals and spent parts of seven seasons as head coach in the Garden. He’s 430-318 overall.
“And I just – I’ve said this – I’m different than a lot of coaches in looking at jobs. To me, it’s all who you work for and you work with,” said the older Van Gundy brother. “Everything I’ve seen in the last few years with that organization says that it’s extremely dysfunctional.”
Christian Clark: Just my opinion, but I'm not sure Alvin Gentry has a bigger pet peeve than guys passing on open shots. "The way we play, passing on open shots is almost as bad as taking bad shots," he said at practice. "When you pass on open shots, it takes away the flow of the offense."
Mike Vorkunov: Leon Rose thanks coach Mike Miller for his "leadership & professionalism" in his letter to NYK fans. Miller has been asked to coach the team & become its public spokesperson in media vacuum Knicks created. He'll be the one answering questions tonite about Knicks hiring Rose too.
We reported Tuesday that Jay Wright would need to be overwhelmed by an offer to entertain the idea of leaving Villanova for the Knicks or any other NBA team. A separate NCAA source backed that assertion on Wednesday, saying that, at this point, the chance of Wright ending up as New York's next head coach was 'very remote.'
We know that Leon Rose has connections to Tom Thibodeau and Jeff Van Gundy. Both are expected to get consideration from New York. But Rose - and his longtime business partner William 'World Wide Wes' Wesley - certainly have relationships with dozens of coaches around the NBA and NCAA. Included among that group is former Knick Mark Jackson and ex-Knicks head coach Mike Woodson.
During an interview with Joe Beningo and Evan Roberts on WFAN Sports Radio in New York, David Falk talked up the Knicks and Calipari. "I'm waiting for — I'll take bets on how long it's going to take before they hire John Calipari to be the next coach," Falk said. "I'd say 30 seconds. And I hope it works. I'm rooting for him to make it work."
"I really hope the Knicks get a lot better," Falk said. "If my boy 'World Wide Wes' — who I've known forever — is a part of the package, he's one of the great personalities I've ever met. Really well-connected guy. Really interesting person. I really hope it works. And I will take bets — despite the denials — I will take bets on Calipari being the (Knicks) coach next year."
Even Knicks wing Kevin Knox, who played for Calipari at Kentucky during the 2017-2018 season, doesn’t think Calipari would leave Kentucky for New York or the NBA. “When Cal says he’s not going to do something, he’s pretty solid he’s not going to do it,” Knox told reporters when asked. “I think he’s came out with multiple reports saying he didn’t want to do it. Cal loves Kentucky. He runs that state, the fans love him there. He’s got the basketball program on lock there, so I don’t think he will leave that opportunity to keep helping kids get to the NBA.”
The Knicks held a players-only meeting to rally support for their coach. But there was one problem: Fizdale was fired just hours later. Sources confirmed that Marcus Morris, who has been Fizdale’s top supporter in the locker room, led the session prior to Friday’s practice. It came on the heels of the Knicks getting blown out by the Nuggets on Thursday at the Garden.
Morris, according to a source, preached accountability and playing unselfishly, pointing the finger at himself as well as teammates, specifically Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. The message was well received by the players, a source said. Fizdale then conducted practice at the Tarrytown facility and was promptly fired afterwards.
San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Becky Hammon is also an interesting name, and according to a league source, the former New York Liberty guard would have interest in coaching the Knicks if she could land a long-term deal, with the belief a four- or five-year deal would be sufficient.
Chris Iseman: Statement from the Knicks: "Today, head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart were relieved of their coaching duties. Assistant coach Mike Miller has been named interim head coach.”
Shams Charania: The Knicks are naming assistant Mike Miller as the interim head coach, per league sources.
Metta World Peace: If the @nyknicks is available, I definitely want to head coach there. I will absolutely bring that street mentality to the garden. Red brick , hard nose , let’s get it popping. QB . This would be epic for all people like me. Straight from the jungles to win a title in NYC. Blaat
Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, league source tells ESPN.
David Aldridge: League source confirms Knicks have fired coach David Fizdale (@Adrian Wojnarowski first). Decision came after long discussions Thursday night between team and coach following New York’s latest embarrassing loss, at home to Denver.
Mike Vorkunov: David Fizdale coached the Knicks in practice today. A few hours later he was fired. He was asked post-practice if he was worried this would fall on him. “I don’t think about that stuff," he said at about 2:15 pm. "I don’t think about it at all."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks assistants Mike Miller and Pat Sullivan are candidates to become interim head coach, league sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me.
Beasley, who also got into a verbal spat on the sideline with Walton during the Lakers' 138-128 overtime victory in Oklahoma City just more than two weeks ago, repeatedly referred to Walton as "bro" during the exchange Saturday, which touched a nerve with the coach, a source told ESPN.
KC Johnson: Exec VP John Paxson and GM Gar Forman both attended today’s 2nd meeting. This is significant because, along with Paxson’s previously publicly stated goal for Boylen to return next season, it underscores the organizational mandate Boylen feels he has to push players.
Bryan Kalbrosky: David Blatt told Joe Arlauckas (@jarlauckas8) he interviewed for four head coaching vacancies this summer. Reports indicate that this includes the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. I'm certainly curious the fourth gig but he says he's happy where he is now.
Adam Zagoria: David Fizdale on a timetable for the #Knicks being a playoff team: "Our timetable is we're going to embrace the journey every single day to get better." Declines a specific timeframe. @theknicksblog @SNYtv
Mike Vorkunov: David Fizdale: "I used to tell my mom I was going to play in the mecca -- I would play in the Garden one day -- when I was a little kid. Ma, I didn’t get to do that." His mom, sitting front row: "That’s alright." Fizdale: "I’m gonna coach though."
Ian Begley: Knicks have hired David Fizdale as head coach. Owner James Dolan: “David is a bright and creative basketball mind who is highly respected throughout the NBA. I’m confident that Steve and Scott identified the right coach to lead this team to the success our loyal fans deserve.”
Ian Begley: Knicks president Steve Mills said David Fizdale was seen as a strong fit after the club’s 11-man coaching search. “He is an experienced coach, strong leader and effective communicator, who understands what it takes to build a winning culture.”
Ian Begley: Knicks GM Scott Perry called David Fizdale a ‘dynamic’ coach who will thrive in NY. “His championship pedigree, resiliency and expertise in player development make David well-suited to establish the Knicks as a consistent winning basketball team.”
Ian Begley: David Fizdale said he’s ‘honored’ & ‘humbled’ for the opportunity to coach the Knicks. “I appreciate the enormous responsibility it is to coach the Knicks and am ready to give my all to build the type of winning team the passionate fans of New York will be proud of.”
Regarding Juwan Howard, it's highly unlikely that he'll be joining David Fizdale's staff in New York, per sources. Potential candidates for staff additions include Keith Smart, who worked with Fizdale in Miami and Memphis and is likely to join as an assistant.
Ex-Knicks head coach Mike Woodson, who hired Fizdale when Woodson was a head coach in Atlanta, is also a candidate to join Fizdale's staff. Howard, a current Miami assistant, interviewed for the Knicks job. Fizdale may want him on his staff but Miami would have to give the Knicks permission to allow him to leave, which is highly unlikely. The New York Post earlier reported that Smart was likely to be added to Fizdale's staff. Another name to keep an eye on as an addition to the staff in some capacity? Memphis scout Adam Johansen, who worked with Fizdale in Miami and Memphis.
Why did a team that overachieved in Fizdale's first season suddenly pull the plug just 19 games into his second? The short answer is that he and Marc Gasol didn't get along. The complex reason, as league sources laid out, is that the partnership was doomed from the start. Carrying a mantra Fizdale liked to repeat — "the Miami Heat way" – he tried to completely overhaul a system and core that'd been successful for seven seasons and peaked with an appearance in the Western Conference finals.
"He wanted his own locker room," a Grizzlies source told the Daily News. "And he basically convinced management to get rid of Zach (Randolph), to get rid of Tony Allen." Trying to morph the Grizzlies was always going to strain a relationship with Gasol, and the toxicity reached a pivotal moment when, according to a source, Fizdale confronted the team about its lack of desire following a defeat. The coach went around the locker room asking each player if he believed he could win a championship. If they lacked belief, they didn't belong on the Grizzlies.
The younger players went along. Gasol, however, answered, "No." Then when asked for an explanation, Gasol replied, "We don't have the right leader." Fizdale had a solid comeback, but it couldn't have helped his future with Gasol. "I get it, you want Gregg Popovich, and I want LeBron James," the coach told his star player, according to a source.
The frosty relationship carried on for almost a year before Fizdale was fired in the middle of an eight-game losing streak. By that time, according to sources, Fizdale had alienated Gasol by disregarding the Spaniard's accomplishments — both in the NBA and overseas — and casting away Randolph and Allen. In pushing away Randolph, Fizdale even told the media that the two-time All-Star was no longer an NBA starter and moved him to the bench to audition for his next job. Privately, that didn't play well.
Smart and Fizdale were both assistant coaches in Miami and Fizdale brought Smart with him when he took the head coaching job in Memphis.
Lee spent parts of three seasons in Memphis and remains close with some players there. He knows of the fallout that Fizdale had with center Marc Gasol that ultimately cost him his job this past season. But Lee also has heard nothing but good things about the Knicks’ new coach. Lee also believes holding your best player accountable shouldn’t be viewed as a negative. “I just know that he’s a great players’ coach,” Lee said during a phone interview Friday. “He’ a guy that’s going to fight for what he believes in and fight for his team. He got that culture instilled in him in Miami. He was with [Erik] Spoelstra and with Pat Riley for a while. You saw the success they had in developing players and pushing for them playoff runs.
The hire was met with almost universal approval from Knicks players. They flooded Twitter and Instagram with welcoming messages after general manager Scott Perry texted them with the news. “I like him a lot,” Enes Kanter told The Athletic. “I think it’s amazing. Defensive-minded coach. I think it’s going to be good for the Knicks.”
Troy Williams, the Knicks swingman, played for him in Memphis and gushed over his hire. He remembers a coach who made him feel at ease with the team. Williams holds Fizdale in high esteem for his motivational tricks. He pointed to the Fizdale’s fluency in playing mind games, noting the coach riled him up last season during a game against Golden State. Fizdale accused Williams of playing scared and not hard enough, finding the right buttons to push, Williams said, to tweak him into a state of utilitarian anger on the court. “He’s a laid-back person himself but he brings out the best in a person,” Williams told The Athletic. “He puts people in the best positions.”
David Fizdale has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN. Fizdale met with Knicks owner James Dolan on Thursday in New York, who then gave his approval to president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry to enter into contract negotiations with Fizdale, league sources said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Fizdale will sign a four-year contract with the Knicks, league source tells ESPN.
Michael Scotto: David Fizdale passed on a 4-year offer from the Phoenix Suns before eventually accepting a 4-year offer from the New York Knicks to become head coach, league sources told The Athletic.
Al Iannazzone: David Fizdale and the Knicks have an agreement in principle on a deal. An announcement and introductory press conference isn't expected until next week.
Adrian Wojnarowski: David Fizdale has agreed to a deal to become the New York Knicks coach, league sources tell ESPN.
Vincent Goodwill: Although David Fizdale is the front-runner for the Knicks job, David Blatt and Mark Jackson are still firmly in the running, according to sources
Mike Woodson still is gunning for a second stint as the Knicks’ head coach, but acknowledged he would listen if David Fizdale were to offer him an associate coaching job. That is, if Fizdale winds up beating him and nine other candidates for the Knicks’ job. When contacted by The Post, Woodson said: “I love David. I gave him his first job on the bench — I know he worked one season before in Golden State. We’re very close. I’m sure he would call.’’
Fizdale may have his pick of the litter. According to a source, Fizdale was set to conduct his final interview with the Magic on Wednesday or Thursday. Fizdale already has interviewed with the Knicks, Suns, Hornets and Hawks. The Suns made the first hire Wednesday, choosing Utah assistant Igor Kokoskov. An NBA source said the Knicks are “zeroing in’’ on a choice. [...] “There’s an army of fans in the league that just rave about [Fizdale],’’ an NBA executive said.
Woodson also noted while with the Knicks he used a lot of two point-guard fronts — which is in vogue — with Raymond Felton and Pablo Prigioni. “I had one of the great isolation players in the game in [Carmelo Anthony], so I’m going to try to get my best player some shots,’’ Woodson said of his isolationist rep. “But do the homework and look at the numbers on 3-pointers attempted and made.” Woodson said he had “a great meeting’’ with Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. “Everyone’s just waiting,’’ Woodson said.
The Knicks interviewed a wide array of candidates for their vacant head-coaching position, and have considered other candidates that include former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson and former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, league sources said. No agreement between Fizdale and the Knicks has been finalized, league sources said.
Fizdale emerged as a leading candidate after the Knicks fired Jeff Hornacek once the end of the season, but the front office made sure to do its due diligence in meeting with more than 10 coaching candidates. The Knicks’ front office met with accomplished head coaches – such Budenhozler, the 2014-15 Coach of the Year, Jackson, Mike Brown – as well as strong assistant candidates in San Antonio’s James Borrego, Boston’s Jay Larranaga and Miami’s Juwan Howard.
Fizdale would bring the Knicks one of the most desirable coaches on the market. The Phoenix Suns also expressed significant interest in Fizdale for their coaching vacancy, league sources said.
Blatt is definitely in the running because of his relationship with Mills, his former teammate at Princeton. "Steve has tried to hire Blatt twice," says one Knicks source. "He really likes him as a coach. The question is will Steve hire him now? If it's Blatt, that's Steve's choice. I don't know if he'd want to put himself out there."
From all indications, Blatt, David Fizdale and Jerry Stackhouse are the leading candidates. Mark Jackson, the fan favorite, appears to be among that next wave of candidates. That also appears to be the case with Mike Budenholzer, who would be a great choice.
After talking with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, the New York Knicks have completed interviews for the franchise's head-coaching job, and team officials are huddling to reach a consensus on the hiring of a candidate, league sources told ESPN. The Knicks hope to hire a new coach this week, sources said.
Former Memphis coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland coach David Blatt and former Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer are among the candidates whom president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry have met with in recent weeks. Former Golden State coach Mark Jackson, Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, San Antonio assistant James Borrego, Toronto G League coach Jerry Stackhouse, Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga, Clippers assistant Mike Woodson and television analyst Kenny Smith are among the candidates the Knicks interviewed to replace Jeff Hornacek, who was fired after two seasons as coach in April.
One person familiar with the situation said Budenholzer, who interviewed with the Knicks last week, recently talked of preparing a presentation for the Bucks and Knicks. In addition, Budenholzer considered the Knicks his top choice only before the Hawks fired him on Friday, allowing him to collect all of the $14 million left on his deal.
According to an NBA source, Knicks president Steve Mills and Perry are not ruling out interviewing an 11th candidate, though no one is on the docket. That could mean Rivers — or Portland’s Terry Stotts — still is on their radar. Stotts is reportedly on shaky ground after getting swept in the first round by the Pelicans.
Despite reports about the Knicks having already interviewed him in Istanbul, coach Blatt clarified that this has not happened yet. As he said to Anadolu Agency: “I haven’t met with NBA teams so far. I will meet some of the NBA teams in the near future, there are the New York Knicks rumors, but there may be other teams as well. I have nothing but Darussafaka in my heart in the rest of the season.”
Ian Begley: The Knicks’ interview with Juwan Howard is expected to take place today, per sources. twitter.com/zachlowe_nba/s…
Zach Lowe: Another name on the Knicks head-coaching interview list, per league sources: Heat assistant Juwan Howard. They may meet as soon as this weekend.
Marc Stein: The Knicks have ramped up their background work this week on both former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer and former Cavs coach David Blatt, according to league sources. They've interviewed both within the last five days
“I think the 18 years I’ve been on TNT has prepared me for a lot of opportunities, coaching being one of them,” Smith said this week on SiriusXM radio. “The preparation, the reservoir of information, relationships – from players to everything, players to coaches to assistant coaches. From being in college basketball doing the Final Four, AAU teams – every element has prepared me for more direction… “As long as it’s basketball it’s always going to be me. Coaching is on the aspiration list. I did meet with the Knicks and that was a lot of fun. They’re still vetting their process. I’m just sitting back. I know that in terms of basketball I’m ready because of the 18 years that went on.”
Kenny Smith says he's in the "courting stages" for the NY Knicks head coaching job -- and says he believes he's battling 7 other candidates. Smith met with the Knicks last week and tells TMZ Sports it "went well" -- but he knows he's not the only fish in the sea. "We're in the courting stages. I know they're courting other people as well."
An NBA source said Budenholzer regards the Knicks as closer to winning, though the uncertainty of Kristaps Porzingis’ return casts a pall over the franchise.
Marc Berman: Source says Knicks president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry met with David Blatt today in Europe. Second time he's interviewed with Knicks.
Chris Forsberg: Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga interviewed for the Knicks coaching vacancy last week in Milwaukee. Larranaga: "They’re in the middle of their process. We’re in the middle of our process. I appreciated them coming out here. Obviously all my focus is on the Milwaukee Bucks."
Jay King: Brad Stevens on Jay Larranaga, who interviewed for Knicks job: "He’s super smart. He works exceptionally hard. He always is looking proactively at projects. He’s great with individuals and helping individuals get better. His player development stuff is off the charts."
No compensation will be needed to hire Budenholzer — once thought of as a potential stumbling block to any potential deal. The Post previously reported an NBA source saying Budenholzer considers the Knicks his “top choice.” “If they offered him the job, he’d say yes,’’ the source told The Post. “He wants to live in New York.’’
Sources have indicated the Knicks have strong feelings for the defensive-minded Budenholzer, who guided the Hawks to the playoffs in four of his first five seasons. The Knicks are well aware of the good work he did helping Tim Hardaway Jr.’s career when he played in Atlanta. The drawback is they have no prior connection to him, but the plus is he’s part of the Gregg Popovich coaching tree.
The Hawks gave Budenholzer permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks for their coaching openings last week. Budenholzer interviewed with the Knicks on Sunday and remains a candidate for the job, league sources said. He pulled out of contention for the Suns job after several conversations with ownership and management.
The Knicks’ list of candidates for their coaching vacancy continues to grow. They’ve interviewed Celtics’ lead assistant coach Jay Larranaga, according to a league source. They received permission to speak to Larranaga and met with him last week, the source said. [...] Larranaga is the ninth known person the Knicks have interviewed or will interview.
Larranaga, 43, is a rising young coach, who has been with the Celtics for six seasons, the last four as Brad Stevens’ top assistant. Larranaga was considered for the Celtics’ job before they hired Stevens, one of the best coaches in the league. He has interviewed for head coaching jobs in Philadelphia and Memphis previously. The Celtics have reached the postseason for four straight seasons, and had the NBA’s top-rated defense. One of Larranaga’s strengths is a Knicks’ focus now: player development. He spent two seasons coaching the Erie BayHawks, which was the Knicks’ Developmental League affiliate before they purchased their own team in 2014.
While the organization and president Steve Mills have been through this before, each process of finding a coach is unique. No search is the same, with different executives seeking different things and looking for different traits. Grunwald’s experiences, more than a decade apart, are indicative of how even the same GM can take different approaches. “It’s the hardest thing we do,” one former GM said. “There’s nothing even remotely close to finding the right coach.”
Rod Thorn, the former Nets and 76ers executive, and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, says that general managers always keep a list in their heads. “In reality, you’re constantly observing coaches,” he said. “You see coaches who you say they’re doing a terrific job and you try to ascertain why.”
Interviews can last for hours, or sometimes even bleed into a second day, with the former league executive saying his lasted four hours on average, and another saying they sometimes had split sessions with the GM talking to a coach one day and other members of the front office engaging the coach the next day without the executive present. “Some coaches are great interviewers and not-so-great coaches,” Grunwald said. “I’m not going to say who, but I fell victim to that.”
The biggest key to any future success, executives unanimously say, is alignment throughout the organization. Trying to project that from such a short amount of time and little interaction is extremely difficult. “Sometimes you get tricked,” Thorn said. Says one former head of basketball ops, summing up a common belief: “In general they tell you what you want to hear.”
How’s recovery been going? Jalen Brunson: It’s been good. It’s a little bit annoying right now considering I can’t really go in to get physical therapy every day at the facility, or anything like that, but I’m making everything work. I have a nice little setup at home now where I can just wake up, do everything I have to do in the morning and then take a couple-hour break and then do it again in the afternoon. So I’m making it work and just trying to stay positive.
Jalen Brunson: I truly was trying to get back and trying to finish the season out. But also in the back of my mind, I wasn’t putting surgery off and saying it wasn’t a possibility. The morning of the day the NBA shut down, we were talking about when I could get it done if I wanted to get it done — just hypothetically — and then that night is when everything started happening, so we said ‘Hey, let’s get it done ASAP.’ We didn’t know how long this was going to be, how long it was going to take.
No one knows when the NBA will resume, but do you have plans to come back if the season gets significantly extended? Jalen Brunson: As of right now, I think it’s ruled out. I think we’re just planning on next year’s training camp. That’s if everything is going along schedule. But as of right now, I’m just focusing on rehab and getting back to full strength.
Former Wildcat Terrence Jones made a reappearance on Twitter over the weekend and shared some exciting news: he’s eyeing an NBA comeback. His most recent NBA action came last year when the Houston Rockets signed him to a 10-day contract in February of 2019. Once that deal expired, he signed on to play as an import in the Philippines with TNT Ka Tropa.
Billionaire Mark Cuban cast doubts on the rosy economic forecast President Donald Trump cast on Friday in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “I wish he was right but he’s not,” Cuban told host Chris Wallace in response to a question about Trump’s projections for an economic recovery. “I think it’s going to be slower. I think there’s going to be so many different ways we’ll have to adapt to this new abnormal.”
“People aren’t going to just venture outside, they’re not going to go to large gatherings, they’re not going to feel confident right off the bat,” Cuban, an investor and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, said Sunday. “There’s going to be a lot of trepidation, and that concern is going to lead to people holding back and not spending money.”
Before the 2019-20 NBA season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl was sidelined for five days with a right MCL strain. However, since he has been in self-quarantine in San Antonio, his injury is no longer an issue and is ready to hit the court should the Spurs’ season resume. “Although I have no experience with knee injuries, I expect that I will have no problems if the season continues,” said Poeltl to Austrian outlet Die Presse.
The Spurs training staff has been working with Poeltl and his knee injury during the NBA stoppage. “I have my rehab here (in San Antonio) and the Spurs support me in this,” Poeltl.
There have been thoughts games could be played without fans in arenas or at neutral cities such as Las Vegas. Something Poeltl would not want to see happen but does understand the severity of the COVID-19 virus. “That would logically not be optimal, but the conditions would be the same for everyone,” said Poeltl. “So you could at least give people some entertainment at home.” Said Poeltl: “Of course I would like to finish the season, but you are also worried. Basketball is a contact sport and if someone has the virus, many will have it in a short time.”
The NBA Draft is slowly approaching and Lamar Stevens has made his decision regarding his representation. Stevens has signed with Rize Management, according to CEO and founder Scott Nichols, as he continues his push to be drafted once June arrives.
WNBA success doesn’t always translate to success in NBA 2K20. That was the case for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner on Saturday night. The Griner-led Phoenix Suns fell 60-39 to Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, who was representing the Utah Jazz in the contest.
Before the coronavirus shutdown, the Knicks, according to sources, requested and received permission from the Cavaliers to talk to their capologist, Brock Aller. More recently, I heard the Knicks made him an offer to become assistant GM and negotiations were ongoing.
The SBL has continued to play through the COVID-19 crisis, relocating games from an arena to the HaoYu Basketball Training Center, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein. All games are held in buildings with less than 100 occupants, with only select training and media personnel allowed along with players, coaches and officials. In theory, the NBA could attempt similar policies. The NBA could directly follow the SBL model in a vacuum, but Taiwan’s effective response to the coronavirus outbreak alters the picture. There have been, “fewer than 400 reported COVID-19 cases and only six deaths as of April 10,” per Stein. Taiwan, “has coped with the coronavirus pandemic as well as any.”
The H-O-R-S-E Challenge details. When: The quarterfinals are Sunday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), with the semifinals and finals on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN). Rules: A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.
Scouts and analysts are split on Cole Anthony, North Carolina’s stud freshman point guard, who has yet to announce his intentions to return to school or go pro. Some forecast that Anthony will fall into the low teens in the NBA draft, if he does forego his final three years of college eligibility. Others believe the son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, who will turn 20 on May 15, will be a top-five pick or possibly will fall to his hometown Knicks at No. 6. Projections are across the board for the Upper West Side native who has been in the public eye since starting as a freshman at Catholic school Archbishop Molloy in Queens. “I’ve gotten the complete spectrum,” former NBA point guard and ACC Network analyst Cory Alexander, who coached Anthony for one year as an assistant at powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, said in a phone interview. “Some people love him, and some people would not want him on their team for whatever reason.”
Two NBA scouts offered differing opinions. One scout said he sees Anthony as more of a scorer than a point guard and someone who needs the ball in his hands. ESPN draft analyst Fran Fraschilla had a similar viewpoint, raving about Anthony’s athleticism and star potential, but worrying about his inefficiency for a player drafted in the top five or six. “I just don’t think he wins you games,” the scout said.
The NBA 2K Players Tournament culminated in a battle of Valley Boyz. Devin Booker defeated Deandre Ayton as two of the most prominent members of the Phoenix Suns squared off in the best-of-three final. As the champion of the tournament created in partnership by the league and NBA 2K amid the season’s suspension, Booker received $100,000 to donate to the charity helping in the fight against the coronavirus of his choice. Booker took Game 1 of the final series 72-62 using the Rockets against the Lakers. In Game 2, the guard beat his own big man 74-62 using the Nuggets against the Bucks.
There was some good-natured trash talk throughout from the teammates, which made for a fun finale. “Undefeated tournament. Thanks to 2K for putting this on. Lots of good competition out here,” Booker said after his victory. In a follow-up interview with Ronnie 2K, Booker reiterated how impressed he was with Ayton’s tournament. “I knew what Deandre was capable of. We have played in the past. He’s definitely a gamer,” Booker said.
At the end, a disgusted Patrick Beverley shed his headset and took a frustrated swipe toward the camera before leaving his gaming seat without much to say. It was one of the rare moments that the ultracompetitive LA Clippers guard was speechless. Despite being swept Saturday by Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton in the semifinals of the NBA 2K Players Tournament, Beverley exited as the star and most entertaining player of the televised video game tourney.
NBA analyst Chris Broussard on The Odd Couple podcast reacted to the latest comments by Jerrry Stackhouse, who said that it wasn’t a pleasant experience playing with MJ at the Washington Wizards. “I know, I covered the team, I was with the Wizards that year, about the last week or two of Jordan’s career. I wrote for the New York Times a story about his last game. The players were sick of him. I mean they were really weren’t enjoying playing with the great Michael Jordan that most of them grew up idolizing, including [Jerry] Stakchouse” analyst said.
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is giving back. Drummond and JBL have announced a donation of headphones to schools in the Cleveland and Detroit area to help students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The donation, through Little Kids Rock, is intended to help kids nationwide with e-learning and will go directly to supporting virtual online classes and free streaming music lessons. Little Kids Rock is a national nonprofit dedicated to innovating music education in schools.
Gerald Bourguet: (10) Deandre Ayton beats (14) Patrick Beverley 74-67 in Game 2 of their best-of-3 series in the semis to advance to the championship, where he’ll face his Suns teammate Devin Booker
Kellan Olson: DA takes Game 2 with the Suns and we’ve got an all-Suns final next on ESPN. PatBev walked away from his setup before DA could say good game and send him well wishes lolololol
Stefan Bondy: Julius Randle and Aaron Judge helped facilitate the donation of headphones to schools in the New York area. Donations will help kids with e-learning and go directly to supporting virtual online classes and free streaming music lessons.
Knicks alumni chief John Starks donated scrubs to hospitals Saturday and got a shout-out from Mayor de Blasio at his Saturday press conference. “Thank you to John Starks — he has dished out an assist,’’ de Blasio said. “This time not with a basketball, but with 3,000 scrubs for our health care workers.”
Knicks executive Allan Houston recorded a shooting video for kids via NBA Cares and the Knicks’ website. In addition, rookie Ignas Brazdeikis recorded readings of children’s books for the Garden of Dreams Foundation. And Frank Ntilikina recorded a video for the Garden’s Make a Wish Foundation.
Devonte Graham: Quarantine day 177472819 I literally just had a 5 min conversation with my dog as if she was really responding to what I was saying 🥴🥴🤣 I laughed at one of her jokes and everything #ImlosingmyMIND 🤦🏾♂️
As of Saturday, Karnisovas had no definite plans to meet with current coach Jim Boylen, said a source, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. The front office build-out is priority No. 1, but the NBA can announce a shutdown of the regular season at any point, and it would only be fair to let Boylen and his staff know if they need to start looking elsewhere or would be returning.
The whispers, rumors, and speculation concerning the newly-hired Bulls head executive slowed down on Saturday, with one source saying Karnisovas was still talking to potential general-manager candidates, getting permission about possible interviews, and scheduling times.
Kristi Toliver was asked by a fan for the biggest influences on her playing and coaching careers. As a player, she looked up to a long list of NBA stars like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash. But when it comes to coaching, it’s Scott Brooks who stands out the most. “He’s taken me under his wing. He’s given me a great opportunity,” she said. “I’m just a sponge absorbing everything I can from him. “
Kristi Toliver: “He’s been a player in the NBA, he has that experience, and then obviously he’s had a great career as a coach. He’s the guy that I’m gonna continue to learn from, listen to, bounce ideas off of. He’s been a great influence for me as a coach, but also a really, really special friend.”
In a recent appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra raved about Kentucky head coach John Calipari and how he runs the program. “We love what Cal does,” Spoelstra said in the interview, as discovered by Chris Fisher of 247Sports this week and brought to light again by UK Athletics this afternoon. “I’ve been up there a few times, just to see how he does his program. We like talking shop and everything. But he’s going to coach you hard. They’re going to spend a lot of time with player development. They’re not going to treat you with kid gloves because of whatever you were ranked in high school.”
As for Adebayo specifically, Spoelstra was impressed with his star forward’s patience in the development process in Lexington. “I loved the fact that he played a role at Kentucky,” Spoelstra said. “I mentioned that when I first met with him. He said he was capable of more, but he loved being in that program, loved being developed by that coaching staff of Cal, Kenny Payne. But he had no problem playing that role. I like that fact that he was just willing to play defense, to rebound, to set screens and do that kind of thing and be okay with that.”
“None of those guys ever average over 25 points a game. That’s just not the deal when you go to Kentucky,” Spoelstra said. “You’re going to have to defend. You’re going to have to play a role. There’s going to be a ton of lottery talent around you so you’re going to have to be willing to share in the game, share in the success, and enjoy other people playing well, and not play for numbers.
Dell Demps a candidate for Bulls' GM position?
Mike McGraw: One name I’ve heard for potential #Bulls GM is Dell Demps, former Pelicans GM. Lot of ties with JJ Polk and Tim Connnelly, who hired Karnisovas in Denver. Former DePaul forward David Booth also has ties to that crew.
An NBA game with no one in the stands? While he’s curious to see how that works, Bamba said he expects players to compete at a high level — fans or no fans. “I’m honestly not sure what that’ll be like,” Bamba said. “I can’t say it’ll be like Summer League because there’s still fans there. I can’t say it’s going to be like practice because of the intensity in the game, but I think my teammates and I are all going to be just ready to just play the game that we’ve been playing.”
Like everyone else connected to the NBA, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is anxious to get back on the court and resume the season. He’s also well aware of the enormity behind what forced the suspension of the season. The NBA is a small stakeholder in the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and Bamba applauds the efforts the league and commissioner Adam Silver have taken to this point. “I have full faith in our commissioner,” Bamba said during an Orlando Sentinel phone interview Friday. “He’s done a great job of handling this so far. I’m just ready to see what he says about it and we’ll go from there.”
For his cardio work, Bamba utilizes his stationary bike and gets in some running at a local track. “I don’t have a basketball court, I don’t have the Magic facility to use, so it can be a challenge,” he said. “It’s hard to stay in playing shape when you’re not playing actual basketball.” The skill work is little trickier but Bamba has been here before. Growing up in an apartment, Bamba remembers the challenges of trying to hone his basketball skills when even the softest footstep could be heard by neighbors. Dribbling a basketball definitely was off limits. That was his mom’s rule.
Jason Hehir is the director of the ESPN and Netflix production “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series that debuts April 19 and tells the story of Jordan’s final Chicago Bulls season in 1997-98 that culminated in a sixth NBA title. Hehir’s task: Take 10,000 hours of archived footage, add interviews with more than 100 people, and turn it into about 8 ½ hours of television. “I wouldn’t call it a challenge,” Hehir said. “I would call it a privilege.”
It will run over five Sundays ending May 17, with two one-hour broadcasts each week. “I’m happy if we can bring a little bit of light to people in a dark time here,” Hehir said. “Sports are such an indelible part of our cultural fabric and lacking that … there’s a significant hole in enjoyment that people feel, the escape that people can feel from everyday life that sports brings us.”
There has been much anticipation about the documentary, which in Hehir’s mind came together much faster than such a project usually does. “Normally, to do an hourlong archival documentary from start to finish, it takes about a year from the inception of the idea to the research to doing all the shooting to getting it all together, storyboarding it out, mapping it out, editing, getting notes back, it takes about a year,” Hehir said. “We’re doing 10 of those. And we had a little bit over two years to do it so we’re already working at five times our normal rate.”
Julius Randle on the move from Knicks?
Despite his relationship with Randle, a CAA client, Rose is certainly open to either dealing Randle or not executing his contract option for the 2021-22 season, though in that case, he still would count for $4 million on the salary cap. Leading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Knicks were willing to move Randle and had talks with Charlotte.
Emiliano Carchia: The New Orleans Pelicans are interested in Maccabi Tel Aviv guard Elijah Bryant, an Israeli league source told @Emiliano Carchia. Bryant averaged 9.9ppg in Winner League and 8.4ppg in EuroLeague this season