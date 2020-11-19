Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit is trading Khyri Thomas and Tony Snell to Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon, sources tell ESPN.
Rockets give up on keeping James Harden
The Houston Rockets have come to the realization that James Harden would like to move on from franchise and his mind is made up, but they are not preparing to rush into a trade to his preferred destination. Houston previously has said they are “willing to get uncomfortable” with the Harden situation. “The sense I get from the Rockets is that their ambition, their goal, their hope is no longer about salvaging the relationship with James Harden and kind of getting him on board,” said Tim MacMahon on the Brian Windhorst Podcast. “There’s a realization, you know, his mind is made up. He wants out and there is a determination to say ‘Okay, we get it. This happens in the NBA, but just because James Harden wants out doesn’t mean he gets to dictate where and for what [he’s traded].
MacMahon also reported what the Rockets are seeking for Harden. “A package for Harden, and listen, this thing has accelerated a lot faster than I anticipated it would. These things are all fluid. We understand that. What the Rockets are saying is ‘We need a young franchise cornerstone type of player and a Jrue Holiday-like package of picks. That’s where conversations have to start.’ And do you see a young franchise cornerstone caliber player on the Nets? Do you consider Caris LeVert either young or a franchise cornerstone?”
According to league sources, the top free-agent point guard on the market, Fred VanVleet, probably will re-sign with the Raptors. The Knicks have interest, but would rather not be used by VanVleet to get a better offer from the Raptors and don’t want to give out a maximum contract.
Knicks intrigued by Gordon Hayward
Though he is 30 and hasn’t regained his 2017 All-Star form, the Knicks are intrigued by the 6-foot-7 Hayward for the right price, according to sources.
Bogdan Bogdanovic thinks he can get better deal
Bogdan Bogdanovic believes he can get a four-year offer for more than what the Milwaukee Bucks can do in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings. “The word on the street, I always have to be careful of this because I get in trouble, the word on the street is he thinks he can get an offer, or there’s belief that there’s offers out there that average $18 million per year,” said Brian Windhorst. “Somewhere in the four-year, $72 million range. That, I think a lot of people think would come from Atlanta. I think the most Milwaukee can do is something closer to the $15 million to $16 million per year range. Over four years, that’s $8 million or $9 million, depending on where all the decimal points go. That’s not an insignificant amount of money.”
Mike Singer: Source says Paul Millsap will weigh his options at the start of free agency and will wait to see what market develops and then decide. Nothing settled or seemingly imminent. Nuggets are on record saying they’d like him to return.