It is increasingly conceivable that Toronto’s Pascal Siakam could be moved before one or both of them given that Siakam trade chatter has begun bubbling at an increased rate. The Indiana Pacers, league sources say, have emerged as a legitimate trade contender for Siakam. The Atlanta Hawks, of course, have been pursuing Siakam since last month’s draft.
July 10, 2023 | 9:26 pm EDT Update
Isaiah Stewart agrees to four-year extension with Pistons
Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart has agreed on a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension, his agent Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Stewart gets the first non-maximum extension for the 2020 draft class. pic.twitter.com/9a2W7tLj23
Patrick Beverley on James Harden trade request: 'James, I love you, bro, stay'
Beverley had a message for Harden for why he should remain a Sixer. “I love him,” Beverley said. “James, I love you, bro. Stay. … I’m very familiar with James. And I’m excited. I’m excited to get it going. He knows I’m here. So we’ll see.”
After his first game people started talking trash and stuff. I never worry about him mentally,” Ndiaye told Andscape following Wembanyama’s 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center. “The only thing he told me is he wanted to stay a basketball player and not be running to all these things that bring him attention with all this craziness around him. The last few days were really crazy … He is the first [client] to tell me, ‘Hey, basketball first. Slow down everything. I don’t want to do anything. I want to play basketball.’ And that’s what we did.
“We canceled a few things [Saturday] just to allow him to rest. He went to bed early and was able to come back [strong]. It’s OK in his mind that he wants to be a basketball player first and not an icon first with major attention and marketing. He was drafted and his life is crazy. He told me, ‘I want to be on the court and play basketball. I don’t want to do all this. It’s part of the business, but basketball first.’ ”
What would you say about the concerns about his strength at this point? Did you see an issue here in Vegas? No. People are wrong. We’re not focused at all on weights. I don’t want to put weight on his body. We’re going to fight to not put weight on his body. Weight on his body [is] a big mistake. We focus on strength, core. We were very pleased that he linked up [with] Jabbar who played until [41] years old. That’s the path that we want to take …
What can you say about Victor as a person? In my 30 years of being an agent, there have been a lot of smart kids — very interesting, mature, charismatic players. But Victor is unique. I’m just giving you an example. He was in Dallas last year for four months. And so, I invite him to go out to get a meal. We ask him a lot of questions to get to know him more for almost 2½ hours. Two days later, he calls me says, ‘Can we go dine again?’ And then he was asking me questions for hours. That’s Victor. He’s a bright kid. Good head on his shoulders. Wise. I told him, ‘You’re not 19, you’re 35 years old.’ Smart.
He and Embiid being close friends is a bonus. Embiid mentored Bamba through his NBA draft process in 2018 and during his time with Orlando, which drafted him with the sixth overall pick. “Just recently, he was a huge driving force into me coming to the Sixers,” Bamba said. The two chatted leading up to free agency and during it. “He was like, ‘Listen, this might sound a little crazy, because we’ve been playing against each other so much,’” Bamba said, “‘But I feel like the Sixers would be a great fit for you.’”