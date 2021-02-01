USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Trae Young available against Lakers

6 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (left knee soreness) will be AVAILABLE tonight vs. the Lakers, Lloyd Pierce says. Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness) is out.

February 1, 2021 | 9:47 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 23rd postponement of the season … and its first in February after 21 last month: Detroit at Denver tonight is off because the Pistons, due to contact tracing, can’t dress the requisite eight players …

2 hours ago via TheSteinLine

