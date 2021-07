Former New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy made his first public comments since his split with the organization and he made it clear he doesn’t think Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or any other player had anything to do with his departure. “I hate when it gets put on players that players are getting coaches fired and things like that. I think that makes players look bad and I don’t think that’s fair,” Van Gundy said on the STUpodity podcast. “Players certainly have the right to express their opinion to people and things like that but front offices and owners make decisions and they are the ones who make decisions to fire people. That should never be placed on players.