NBA rumors: Trae Young available to play after missing last game due to illness

February 7, 2023 | 1:58 am EST Update

Kevin Durant trade unlikely to happen this week?

Either way, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on the Hoop Collective podcast Monday (7:30 mark) that he believes people around the NBA would be surprised if Durant was traded before the Feb. 9 deadline this season: “I’ve been saying since the James Harden trade [last season] that it just feels like the inevitable end of this is that [Durant] asks for a trade a second time, having already done it for the first time. I just don’t know how likely that is, or when it would happen. Around the league, I think there would be some surprise—even within the Nets—if it happened in the next four days. Because that’s an avalanche of stuff happening in a very short amount of time that all of the league needs to prepare for if it becomes a thing.”
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: 'He was one of the best teammates that I’ve had despite people want to say'

Kristian Winfield: Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “Our relationship always transcended basketball. He was one of the best teammates that I’ve had despite people want to say. Whatever picture (people paint). He’s one of the best teammates and we’ll continue to have a good relationship.” #NetsWorld
