NBA rumors: Trae Young available to play after missing last game due to illness 8 hours ago – via Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype Atlanta: Trae Young (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against New Orleans. Injuries, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Injuries, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks