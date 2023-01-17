“The relationship between Schlenk and Young has deteriorated over recent months. Issues began following Game 2 of the playoff series against the Miami Heat last year. In the return to Atlanta, Young chartered a private flight and did not inform the team, according to several people familiar with the situation. In the middle of the playoffs, Young was fined.”
January 16, 2023 | 9:29 pm EST Update
Paul George upgraded to questionable against Philadelphia
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George (hamstring) is now questionable to play against Philadelphia. This is an upgrade. Luke Kennard (calf) remains out. Marcus Morris Sr. is not listed on the injury report.
Christos Tsaltas: Zaire Wade will play in the BAL in the upcoming months. Wade was one of the players who shined during the BAL Combine in Paris and he earned his spot to the league for the upcoming season. #theBAL
NBA Central: Jaren Jackson Jr. over his last 14 games: 6 BLK 2 BLK 2 BLK 5 BLK 5 BLK 3 BLK 3 BLK 3 BLK 6 BLK 2 BLK 3 BLK 2 BLK 2 BLK 5 BLK The Block Panther 🔥 pic.twitter.com/unqgtsxWm3
Nick DePaula: Ziaire Williams wore a special #MLK custom of the @adidas Basketball DON 4 today in Memphis pic.twitter.com/FWvVWNro4W
Serena Winters: “To be able to make that sacrifice for his life & to ultimately chase a dream & to inspire change in something that he wasn’t even able to see the end result…We’re here, we’re living it, we’ve been the benefits of his sacrifices…” – @Donovan Mitchell #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/PqRSCIHeuR