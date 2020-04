Vaughn’s supporters include Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, who knows exactly what it feels like to serve as an interim head coach. Borrego was the Magic’s top assistant coach when the Magic fired Vaughn, and Borrego worked as Vaughn’s temporary successor over the final 30 games of the 2014-15 season, receiving Vaughn’s support every step of the way. But even Borrego admitted that recent events make Vaughn’s situation more difficult. “There’s no book on that,” Borrego said. “I’m sure Kenny encouraged him to move forward, keep pounding away. That’s what Jacque encouraged me to do when I took over. That gave me peace to move forward that I can do it with clarity and coach the team with the right mindset. Kenny’s giving him his blessing and now he’s at peace with that. At this point, he’s done it before. For Jacque, this is his second time around and he’s going to do better the second time around.”