The National Basketball Players Association stressed during Tuesday’s conference call with NBA agents that no decision has been made about resuming the season, a league source confirmed. The agents were also informed that there hasn’t been a consensus on a cutoff date to make a decision. However, the NBPA did reiterate how owners could withhold 25% of players’ remaining salary if the season is canceled. Predraft guidelines along with the uncertainties with this season’s revenue sharing and next season’s salary cap were among other topics.
“ET is just a ball of light,” Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond told ESPN earlier this season. “His energy, his inspiration, the way he views life and the way he can inspire so many people just by his words is huge. Sometimes I listen to his stuff whenever I’m feeling off or I need a certain message. He has messages for all different types of things.” Thomas has shared his messages directly with NBA veterans such as Drummond, Paul and Kyrie Irving. He has connected with rookies, including Zion Williamson, as part of the NBA’s annual rookie symposium. Players point to his rise from his humble beginnings and his raw, powerful delivery of his messages as sources of inspiration.