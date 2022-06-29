NBA rumors: Trae Young 'ecstatic' about Dejounte Murray trade

3 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes

June 29, 2022 | 7:11 pm EDT Update

Kyle Lowry assured that Heat won't trade him for Kyrie Irving

There’s no indication that the Heat wants to move on from 36-year-old Kyle Lowry – who is very close with Jimmy Butler – but Pat Riley has said that Lowry needs to get in better shape. The Heat has assured Lowry that it has no intention of trading him for Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, according to a source briefed on the situation. We’re told that Lowry wasn’t upset when Riley said publicly that his conditioning must improve.
1 hour ago via Miami Herald

Power forward Bobby Portis opted out of his $4.6 million player option with Miwaukee, according to ESPN. According to a source, the Heat would be a team that appeals to him if he doesn’t sign with Milwaukee, but Miami is reluctant to give him or anyone the full mid-level exception, making Portis not likely for Miami. Portis can sign for four years and as much as $49 million with Milwaukee.
1 hour ago via Miami Herald

1 hour ago via CrumpledJumper

June 29, 2022 | 6:55 pm EDT Update

Lakers interested in Coby White?

The Lakers could also look to acquire players via trade, with rival executives believing Chicago’s Coby White could be a target. Moving Talen Horton-Tucker, a player whose ball-dominant skills are viewed by rival scouts as being redundant with the Lakers’ stars, could be a way to upgrade to suit the Lakers’ needs.
1 hour ago via Dan Woike @ Yahoo! Sports

