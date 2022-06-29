All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Trae Young 'ecstatic' about Dejounte Murray trade shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter ChrisBHaynes Chris Haynes: I’m told Trae Young is “ecstatic” to have Dejounte Murray join the Hawks’ backcourt with the organization believing the star pairing will unlock another level of Young’s game. Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Trade, Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email