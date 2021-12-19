USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Trae Young enters COVID protocols too

6 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.

More on Coronavirus Positives

6 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post
“Then I started getting a little bit of body aches, then you get headaches, next thing you know I’m draining my nose, next thing you know I’m breathing really, really heavy at night,” Rivers told The Denver Post ahead of Friday night’s game against the Hawks, his first with the team since Nov. 29. “Especially at night, I was really struggling a little bit to where I started getting really nervous and scared,” he said. “And then mentally, it plays on your head. Now that you know you have this and you’re breathing hard, you’re overdoing it. I’m thinking crazy, ‘Is it going to get better, or like, what’s going on here?’”
6 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
The six players with COVID-19 are the youngest players on their roster. Two of them were drafted this year, two last year, one in 2019 and the other in 2018. All the Knicks are vaccinated. According to a source, almost none of them have experienced any legitimate symptoms. Last season, the Knicks’ two COVID-19 cases experienced symptoms — Derrick Rose and Alec Burks.
15 hours ago via Matthew Brooks @ NetsDaily
Then, on Saturday, news broke that Kyrie Irving had become the latest Net to enter health and safety protocols, joining his co-stars Kevin Durant and James Harden. Sources confirmed to NetsDaily that Irving’s placement in the protocols was due to a positive COVID test.
15 hours ago via RealGM
15 hours ago via BPortistime
http://twitter.com/BPortistime/status/1472290054383063045
1 day ago via wojespn
Kevin Durant joins other seven Nets players in COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Nets now.
2 days ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: Russ said he had three negative tests after his initial positive. He took a plane from Dallas and landed in Minneapolis around 2:30-3 p.m.
3 days ago via YaronWeitzman
Joel Embiid on COVID cases: 'Last year there was great precautions and this year it was just all over the place'
Yaron Weitzman: Joel Embiid on increase in NBA COVID cases: "I thought last year there was great precautions in place and this year it was just all over the place and I just thought it was unprofessional and that's where we are now."
http://twitter.com/YaronWeitzman/status/1471690136060579844
3 days ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Rivers has spoken to Niang since he tested positive. The coach said their conversation was filled with laughter but noted that Niang is “mad” at his situation. “He doesn’t know how he got it,” Rivers said. “The same thing you get from almost everyone who gets it because they are frustrated, because they feel like they’re trying to do the right stuff. And his first worry is, does anyone else have it? That’s everyone’s first question, because they don’t want to be that guy, you know?
3 days ago via Mediaite
The recent surge in Covid cases has ESPN analyst and former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy fearing the league will need to do something drastic and unpopular. “I really feel that at some point there’s gonna be a pause to our season, a bubble to our season,” Van Gundy said during ESPN’s Wednesday night NBA broadcast. “The way they’re predicting these cases to continue to go… I don’t see any way around it.” “Clearly we hope that you’re wrong,” play-by-play voice Mike Breen replied.
3 days ago via JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson: Sources confirm the Sacramento Kings have additional COVID-19 cases and there is interal concern over the number of players who will be available Friday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Today's practice has been cancelled and the team facility is closed. More to come at @sacbee_news.
3 days ago via James_HamNBA
3 days ago via James_HamNBA
James Ham: According to a league source, all activities have been officially canceled by the Kings today. There are internal concerns that additional players will enter health and safety protocols, either for positive tests or as part of contact tracing.
3 days ago via wojespn
Friday's game between Kings and Grizzlies in jeopardy?
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Kings dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Kevin Knox enters NBA's health and safety protocols
4 days ago via Stacey21King
Stacey King: Tested negative last night but still dealing with after effects like high temperature and still very weak. I have zero strength right now and I'm a ways to being back to my normal self but I'm blessed to have made it through this horrible disease! Covid sucks!!!
4 days ago via James_HamNBA
4 days ago via DanWoikeSports
Dan Woike: Lakers play by play man Bill Macdonald will not call tonight’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks because he tested positive for COVID-19. He’s asymptomatic and isolating. Latest in a series positives that includes three players
4 days ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: Can confirm @Dan Woike report that Bill Macdonald is not calling the game tonight after entering protocols. Phil Handy, assistant, is also in the protocols.
4 days ago via wojespn
Alvin Gentry tests positive for COVID-19
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kings cancelled morning shoot-around and team is testing to discover if there are more positive tests, sources tell ESPN. There’s no decision yet on an acting head coach for tonight, although assistants Mike Longabardi and Doug Christie are most likely candidates.
4 days ago via James_HamNBA
5 days ago via IanBegley
Four Nets players enter NBA's health and safety protocols
5 days ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
Quentin Grimes enters NBA's health and safety protocols
The Knicks now have three players in COVID-19 protocols as rookie shooting guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled out Tuesday vs. the Warriors. Grimes is coming off a breakout 27-point performance Sunday vs. Milwaukee when he hit a rookie record seven 3-pointers. Knicks power forward Obi Toppin, who previously had the hot hand, was put into protocols Saturday night and missed the game against the Bucks. RJ Barrett was put into protocols Sunday morning and was also absent.
5 days ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
6 days ago via msinger
Michael Singer: #Nuggets are expecting Austin Rivers back tomorrow from health & safety protocol, I’m told. In addition, today also marks last day of Davon Reed’s 10-day, so he’s likely headed back to Grand Rapids. With Rivers coming back, team isn’t expecting any more hardship exceptions.
6 days ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson joins forward Caleb Martin in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
6 days ago via AlizeJohnson
6 days ago via wojespn
Alize Johnson tests positive for Covid
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson has tested positive for Covid and entered league protocols, source tells ESPN.
7 days ago via JoshuaBRobbins
1 week ago via wojespn
Coby White back after testing positive for COVID-19
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bulls guard Coby White is returning to the team’s facility today for the first time since testing positive for Covid on Dec. 1, sources tell ESPN. White will start ramping up his return to play. Bulls play Pistons on Tuesday and Raptors on Thursday.
1 week ago via KCJHoop
1 week ago via ShamsCharania
RJ Barrett enters NBA's health and safety protocols
1 week ago via ShamsCharania
Kyle Kuzma enters NBA's health and safety protocols
1 week ago via ESefko
1 week ago via NBA.com
Rick Carlisle enters NBA's health and safety protocols
Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle has entered the NBA Health and Safety protocols and will miss multiple games after a PCR lab test returned positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties during Carlisle's absence, starting with tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
1 week ago via AaronBenRose
Raptors president Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19
https://twitter.com/AaronBenRose/status/1469096056612958211
1 week ago via vivekmjacob
Vivek Jacob: Patrick Mutombo is unavailable to coach tonight's 905 game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Chris Thomas will be in charge instead.
1 week ago via msinger
2 weeks ago via Evan Barnes @ USA Today Sports
Ja Morant enters NBA health and safety protocols
Ja Morant's return to the Memphis Grizzlies could be delayed further as the star guard entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Wednesday, the team announced. Morant was not present at shootaround this morning. He's still recovering from a sprained knee and per coach Taylor Jenkins' timeline of a "couple of weeks", he wasn't expected to return for the Grizzlies' three remaining games this week.
2 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ja Morant is fully vaccinated and has had his booster shot, source tells ESPN.
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Matt Thomas to miss several games
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
2 weeks ago via rob_schaef
2 weeks ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: When asked if he could see the league having to tighten up protocols, Donovan says “I think that’s already happening.” Said he anticipates them continuing to tighten given the way things are trending.
2 weeks ago via HornetsPR
Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols
Charlotte Hornets PR: UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets have placed the following players in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols: LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier
2 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: After Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier entered into health and safety protocols, there’s concern of more possible positive Covid tests on the Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Team sent players and staff home from practice facility.
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Ball and Rozier are expected to be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless they record two negative tests in a 24-hour period moving forward, sources said. Charlotte will be without its young star and fellow starting guard for the time being.
2 weeks ago via The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
LeBron James on NBA health and safety protocols: 'It was handled very poorly'
2 weeks ago via The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
James said he knew he was going to get cleared because he never felt sick at all. James said earlier this season that he was vaccinated. “If what I had was a positive COVID test, then what are we doing? What are we talking about?" James said Friday. “I just thought it was handled very poorly, but being able to get cleared was definitely a breath of fresh air for not only myself, but for my family, friends and everybody that’s involved.”
2 weeks ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
LeBron James said his brief stint in the NBA's health and safety protocols left him feeling "confused," "frustrated" and "angry" after his first game back in the Lakers' 119-115 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday night. James missed the Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday after returning a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning that required him to isolate from his team and fly back to L.A. solo on a plane chartered by the team. "I knew I was going to get cleared because I never, ever felt sick at all," James said after finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals against the Clippers. "I just thought it was just handled very poorly."
2 weeks ago via The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
James said he tested negative first and his second test came back positive. He said he had to figure out a way to get home from Sacramento by himself Tuesday, as he wasn’t allowed to have anyone travel home with him. When he returned to Los Angeles, James had to put his family in isolation, calling it a “big-time inconvenience.” “Usually when you have a positive test, they’ll test you right away to make sure,” James said. “There was not a follow-up test after my positive test. It was straight into isolation and you’ve been put into protocol. That was the part that kind of angered me.”
2 weeks ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Friday's loss dropped the Lakers to 12-12, seventh in the Western Conference, with their next game coming Tuesday at home against a Boston Celtics team that beat L.A. soundly at TD Garden on Nov. 19. "It's just tough when you're in and out of the lineup, especially when you, I guess, don't really have a reason to be out," Anthony Davis said, looking back at the James saga. "We were playing well. So it's just frustrating a little bit, but no one is feeling sorry for us. We're not feeling sorry for ourselves. We got to go out there and play basketball games with whoever is available."
2 weeks ago via ESPN
Donovan said he spoke Wednesday to guard Coby White, who missed the game after testing positive for the coronavirus and being placed into the NBA's health and safety protocols. He said the guard's experience sounded similar to how it was for Vucevic when he missed seven games earlier. “Just felt like he has a cold,” Donovan said. “I don’t know if his symptoms progressively get worse or not, obviously it was one day since we found out. But just in my conversation with him, he didn’t feel too bad.”
3 weeks ago via ESPN
Bones Hyland enters NBA's health and safety protocols
Denver Nuggets guards Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers have entered into the league's health and safety protocols, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. If they test positive for the virus, they will be away from the team for at least 10 days, which would result in at least six missed games.
3 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Austin Rivers to miss several games
Shams Charania: Sources: Nuggets guard Austin Rivers has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, including tonight's game vs. Orlando. Another loss to the Denver lineup, now without Rivers, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
3 weeks ago via RyanWardLA
3 weeks ago via cayleighgriffin
Cayleigh Griffin: Coach Silas says DJ Augustin is out for health & safety protocols.
3 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Joel Embiid back after nine games sidelined
4 weeks ago via byjuliapoe
Nikola Vucevic returning on Friday vs. Magic?
Julia Poe: Nikola Vucevic will travel with the Bulls for this week's trip to Houston and Orlando. This doesn't mean he'll play — Donovan says that's still up to the team doctors — but this means he could make his big homecoming in Orlando on Friday.
4 weeks ago via rob_schaef
Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is still in cardiovascular testing phase of COVID protocol. Not sure yet if he’ll travel to Houston and Orlando later in week, will know more after tonight’s game Added Vucevic seems to be doing “great” and it’s been good to catch up with him
4 weeks ago via rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid working out again at the 76ers facility
Rich Hoffman: Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid, said that he's working out at the practice facility in Camden: "He passed one of the tests, I think he has another big one today. Then after that, we have to decide what we want to do. But the fact that he's out working again is huge."
4 weeks ago via rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic out of isolation
Rob Schaefer: Nikola Vucevic is out of isolation and beginning cardiovascular testing, per Billy Donovan. Adds he expects Vucevic to be in the arena tonight
4 weeks ago via ChrisFedor
Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen to return on Monday
Chris Fedor: Neither #Cavs Lauri Markkanen nor Jarrett Allen are listed on injury report for tomorrow night. Cedi Osman (back) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) are DOUBTFUL.
4 weeks ago via PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle back with 76ers
1 month ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is planning increased Covid testing for staff and players throughout the Thanksgiving holidays, sources tell ESPN. The league is obviously trying to avoid team-wide breakouts as families get together later this month.
1 month ago via rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic still testing positive for COVID-19
1 month ago via ChrisFedor
Kevin Love to play against Brooklyn
1 month ago via eric_nehm
Khris Middleton to play for the first time since COVID-19 positive
1 month ago via tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton back on Wednesday?
Justin Garcia: Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday - just in time for a 5 game homestand
1 month ago via KCJHoop
1 month ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Nikola Vucevic tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Thursday, sources told ESPN. The Bulls listed Vucevic in the protocols, but the positive test means the two-time All-Star selection will be sidelined for 10 days or until he has two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period.
1 month ago via PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey: Tobias Harris could return from COVID-19 for the Sixers’ game Thursday against the Raptors inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer
1 month ago via NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is struggling with COVID-19
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.” Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.”
1 month ago via Ky_Carlin
76ers concerned about players who tested positive for COVID-19
2 months ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Tobias Harris tests positive for COVID-19
The streaking 76ers will be without their second-best player for an extended period of time. Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined at least 10 days, according to sources. The power forward, who is vaccinated, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday night. A vaccinated player only has to take a test if they are symptomatic or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Harris was both. He has been experiencing fatigue and congestion.
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
Jakob Poeltl enters health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Poeltl is averaging 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for San Antonio so far this season.
2 months ago via wojespn
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
Lauri Markkanen to miss several games due to health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Sources: Cleveland's Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss several games due to health and safety protocols. Around NBA, Markkanen, Cavaliers' Kevin Love, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Philadelphia's Tobias Harris have entered protocols this week.
2 months ago via PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey: #Sixers PF Tobias Harris received a positive COVID-19 test, according to sources. He will miss at least 10 days. This is sad for the vaccinated player, who took all the proper precautions to remain safe.
2 months ago via JamalCollier
Khris Middleton tests positive for COVID-19
Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Team thought he’d originally come down with a cold/flu, but when he didn’t improve he got tested
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: Milwaukee's Khris Middleton is the NBA's latest player to enter the league's health and safety protocols ... after Cleveland's Kevin Love and Philadelphia's Tobias Harris yesterday.
2 months ago via TimBontemps
Al Horford doing OK after testing positive for COVID-19
2 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka said he was likely going to rest the main guys tonight regardless of Jaylen Brown and Al Horford being out due to COVID. Coaches are still working with Brown and Horford remotely to do what work they can from home isolation.
2 months ago via AaronBenRose
Aaron Rose: Nick Nurse said there were no changes to the team's COVID testing after finding out that Al Horford, who the Raptors played on Saturday, tested positive. He did say, "I think you’re mostly concerned with the guys out there playing against him."
2 months ago via RedsArmy_John
Al Horford in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
2 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown enters quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 today, per the Celtics. Team says he is asymptomatic and quarantining.
3 months ago via tvabby
Ime Udoka has COVID-19
Abby Chin: #Celtics announce new Head Coach Ime Udoka has a breakthrough case of Covid-19. He is in his 10th day of isolation and will not be at media day. Udoka is expected to be at the opening of training camp Tuesday.
3 months ago via KellanOlson
Devin Booker confirms he has COVID-19
Kellan olson: Devin Booker on his Twitch stream (http://twitch.tv/dbook ) confirms he has COVID-19. Said it has been about a week and he'll be back in no time. He said he's straight right now and the worst part is no taste and smell. He did not want to say if he has been vaccinated or not.
3 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Contest champion Cedric Ceballos tweeted Monday that he'd been moved out of isolation and was "COVID-19 free" but was still in the intensive care unit and dealing with several things relating to the virus. Thanking those wishing him well in recent days, Ceballos said that while he is out of isolation, he still is unable to "breathe, walk or function" on his own yet. "I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end," Ceballos said.
5 months ago via TommyBeer
5 months ago via msinger
5 months ago via Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
Rockets coach Stephen Silas was unable to attend Friday’s introductory news conference for the team's draft picks because he is in NBA health and safety protocols. Silas said he has “very minor symptoms” and that he is fully vaccinated for COVID. NBA protocols require coaches, players and staff to isolate if they have been in contact with individuals that tested positive.
5 months ago via EuroHoops.net
Spain players Marc Gasol, Alberto Abalde and Usman Garuba have been placed in semi-isolation after coming into close contact with with a person who tested positive for COVID-19,EFE reports, citing confirmation by the Spanish Federation. All three players can practice and play in the games but have to stay in individual rooms and travel in a different vehicle than the rest of the national team squad.
5 months ago via MarcJSpears
Marc J. Spears: USA Basketball Team member Zach LaVine has cleared USA Basketball's health and safety protocols and will join the USA team in Tokyo Thursday afternoon. LaVine, who went into USA Basketball's health and safety protocols Monday and did not travel with the team to Tokyo.
5 months ago via Chris Bumbaca @ USA Today Sports
ESPN host and analyst Jay Williams won't broadcast the remaining games of the NBA Finals because he has tested positive for coronavirus. Williams, who in a video posted online said he is vaccinated, is "doing OK." He will, however, miss the remainder of the NBA Finals in his role as an analyst on ABC's live on-site studio coverage during games alongside Maria Taylor, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jalen Rose. "The last couple of days for me have been challenging. But I wanted to be the first to tell you guys that you will not see me at Game 5, Game 6 or a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals because I have tested positive for COVID. I have received both my shots. I am fully vaccinated. But this is our new normal."

Top Rumors

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 564 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
December 19, 2021 | 4:52 pm EST Update
December 19, 2021 | 3:20 pm EST Update

Shabazz Muhammad joining G League for showcase

Marc Stein: Former lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad is joining @NBAGrandRapids for the @nbagleague Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say. Muhammad thus teams with Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Coach Jason Terry against the G League Ignite tonight. More: marcstein.Substack.com
2 hours ago via TheSteinLine

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 61 more rumors
Home