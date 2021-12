ESPN host and analyst Jay Williams won't broadcast the remaining games of the NBA Finals because he has tested positive for coronavirus. Williams, who in a video posted online said he is vaccinated, is "doing OK." He will, however, miss the remainder of the NBA Finals in his role as an analyst on ABC's live on-site studio coverage during games alongside Maria Taylor, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jalen Rose. "The last couple of days for me have been challenging. But I wanted to be the first to tell you guys that you will not see me at Game 5, Game 6 or a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals because I have tested positive for COVID. I have received both my shots. I am fully vaccinated. But this is our new normal."