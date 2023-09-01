The Lakers have pursued other star guards, including Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving. Even into this summer, there were some in the organization, including James, who still had an interest in pursuing Irving, though the front office ultimately prioritized continuity. Trae Young has long been on Los Angeles’ radar, depending on how his situation unfolds in Atlanta.
September 1, 2023 | 1:47 pm EDT Update
Bucks signed and waived Alex Antetokounmpo to retain G League rights, make him bonus-eligible
Eric Nehm: Per a league source, the Bucks have signed and waived Alex Antetokounmpo. They did this with him last offseason as well. It allows the Bucks to retain his G-League rights and makes Antetokounmpo eligible for a bonus worth up to $75K if he spends at least 60 days with the Herd.
Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets and Harry Giles have agreed to a deal, agent Daniel Hazan told @hoopshype. Giles was the No. 20 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA Central: Pat Bev says Russell Westbrook doesn’t deserve the nickname “Westbrick” after shooting 40% from 3 (Via @GilsArenaShow / h/t @OVOLakeShow ) pic.twitter.com/4lfSmOzUBB
September 1, 2023 | 12:11 pm EDT Update
Harry Giles agrees to deal with Nets in free agency
Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Harry Giles III has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Bucks add Alex Antetokounmpo
Michael Scotto: The Milwaukee Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo, league sources confirmed to @hoopshype. He joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster heading into training camp. He played for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd last season.
Clemente Almanza: FINAL: Brazil 69, Canada 65 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 23 points on 8/18 shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 5/5 FTs. Luguentz Dort – 17 points on 6/11 shooting, 5 rebounds.
Vivek Jacob: Bruno and Brazil pull off a deserved upset against Canada 69-65. Canada must now beat defending champion and FIBA No. 1 Spain to advance to the quarterfinals. Bruno finishes with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals. #FIBAWC
StatMuse: In the Slovenia vs Australia matchup today: Luka Doncic: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST. Josh Giddey: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST. Team Slovenia won by 11 points. pic.twitter.com/iZG5RyvDJI