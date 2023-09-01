NBA rumors: Trae Young has long been on Lakers' radar

12 hours ago via Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
The Lakers have pursued other star guards, including Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving. Even into this summer, there were some in the organization, including James, who still had an interest in pursuing Irving, though the front office ultimately prioritized continuity. Trae Young has long been on Los Angeles’ radar, depending on how his situation unfolds in Atlanta.

September 1, 2023 | 1:47 pm EDT Update

