Now with the Nets, Bridges went from a major role player to a potential face of the franchise. The 6-foot-6, 209-pounder scored a career-high 45 points, including 15 in a row, as the Nets beat the Miami Heat 116-105 on Feb. 15 in the final game before the NBA All-Star break. “Mostly I’m just being aggressive, which is how I kind of was when Book [Booker] or C [Paul] was out when I was on the Suns,” Bridges said. “Just the same situation. Just be more aggressive. There’s more than just shooting, as well. Still defending and still finding your teammates to try to make the right play every single time, honestly, that’s kind of my mindset on it.”