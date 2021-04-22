Trae Young underwent an x-ray on his injured ankle, which came back negative. Young will undergo an MRI on Thursday.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young is wearing goggles/glasses tonight — he took an accidental hit to his right eyelid last game, which led to some swelling and soreness. It didn't affect his vision at all. The goggles are a precaution.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say: Trae Young (left calf contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) is doubtful. Collins, Dunn, Reddish, Snell, Hunter remain out.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Cleveland: Trae Young (left quad soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Reddish and Hunter are out.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight vs. MIA: Trae Young (right adductor soreness) is probable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdanovic, Dunn, Hunter remain out.
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young is out for tonight’s game
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that For tonight’s game vs. LA Lakers: Trae Young (left knee soreness) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Bogdanovic, Hunter are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (back spasm), Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (right hand soreness) are AVAILABLE tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is OUT.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. the Clippers: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Trae Young (back spasm) is questionable.
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently getting his MRI on his knee right now, Lloyd Pierce says. Trae Young's wrist is sore and went through practice. He's wearing a mini brace.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Brooklyn: Trae Young (right calf soreness) is available. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (left knee soreness) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is out. Dunn, Snell, Okongwu remain out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (right ankle contusion) is officially out for tonight's game vs. the Celtics.
Chris Kirschner: Per Hawks PR, Trae Young got hit in the ankle in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota game. He felt tender after that game. He went through shootaround this morning and was fine then didn't feel fine during warmups tonight.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young is available to play tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He'll start, alongside Jeff Teague, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Damian Jones.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Atlanta Hawks not overly concerned with Trae Young’s latest ankle sprain described as closer to a “tweak.” Barring unforeseen developments overnight, there are no plans for X-rays or MRI. But they will be cautious with their All-Star guard.
All-Star point guard Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain late in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks' 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Young said he wanted to continue playing, but the Hawks ruled him out for the rest of the game. He missed two games after spraining the same ankle earlier this season. On Saturday, Young said he didn't know about the severity of this injury.
"We'll see," said Young, who was able to walk without a protective boot after the game. "I'm going to go deal with that more tomorrow. I've got some of the best training staff, especially dealing with ankles. We'll talk more about it tomorrow and hopefully be better soon."
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young will be available to play vs. Phoenix tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He went through all of shootaround this morning.
Malika Andrews: Trae Young (left hamstring) will not play against the Nets today, league sources tell ESPN.
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Trae Young participated fully in today's non-contact practice. "I would imagine he'd be ready to go by Friday."
“I rolled it pretty bad," Young said. “It hurts pretty bad right now, but that's to be expected. I'm getting treatment on it and iced it already." This is the second time of the year that Young has suffered an ankle injury. The first time came fives game into the regular season but he ended up missing just one week before returning.
John Hollinger: Hawks are down 20 and Trae Young is being carried off the court after turning his right ankle.
Sarah K. Spencer: No minute restriction for Trae Young tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He jokes that Young barked at him for taking him out in the first half of last night's game, saying "I hate this" Pierce was like "It's not my doing, you sprained your ankle!" 😂
Jeff McDonald: Derrick White, who showed up on this morning's injury report as questionable with a bruised glute, will "probably give it a go" tonight, per Pop. Trae Young (ankle) to play for Atlanta but will be limited to 30 minutes per Lloyd Pierce.
Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will return to lineup tonight against San Antonio Spurs after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Trae Young’s recovery from his right ankle sprain was so fast, Chelsea Lane thought it was like something out of a comic book. “If you ask her, she thinks I have, like, Wolverine blood… she doesn’t understand how I healed up so fast,” Young said of the Hawks’ Executive Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine. “The way it looked, when it first happened to now, it’s kind of crazy. But I was giving her props, too, because she deserves it all."
Even though Young has made a remarkable recovery in a short amount of time, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t in a lot of pain last week. After Young made his way to the locker room in Miami and got his ankle wrapped, he tried to stand up and do a calf raise on his right leg. “I almost fell over,” Young said. “I couldn’t move. There was no way I could’ve returned.”
“It feels great,” Young said. “This is probably the hardest I’ve worked as far as a small time period, and needing to listen, to do everything I could to be able to get back. If anybody knows me, (they know) I hate missing games. I hate not being able to play. So I was trying to do everything I could to be able to get back.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young said today's practice had a lot of contact. He was able to participate from start to finish. Said his ankle "feels great."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta guard Trae Young (ankle) is expected to practice today, league sources tell ESPN. Barring a setback, he will likely return to lineup Tuesday vs. San Antonio, per sources.
Sarah K. Spencer: Some good news regarding Trae Young: Young got some shots up and did some conditioning today, Lloyd Pierce says. Young's able to run and move. They're not having him change directions or anything like that yet, but Pierce adds "he probably can."
Sarah K. Spencer: Pierce says the swelling in Trae Young's ankle has started to go down and he can do toe raises. Now it's just a matter of being able to sprint, jump, be explosive, etc.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
Shams Charania: Hawks‘ Trae Young will miss Thursday’s game against Miami and return to the court next week, league sources say. Best case scenario for Young and the Hawks.
Chris Kirschner: From the Hawks: Earlier today Trae Young received treatment at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and he was ruled OUT for tomorrow night’s game versus the Miami Heat. Young will be re-evaluated on Monday and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Good news for Atlanta guard Trae Young, per sources: Improvement on his right ankle today. No plans for an MRI. He could return as soon as next week.
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young (right ankle sprain) will not return tonight.
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Trae Young’s back was a little sore and he did not practice today.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks could be without two key players vs. Celtics tomorrow: John Collins (bronchitis-type symptoms) is questionable. Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable.
Trae Young got the chance to meet Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke while in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, and the Atlanta Hawks rookie is a huge fan of hers. Young tweeted that it was the first time he has ever been starstruck, calling the meeting a "dream come true." The 19-year-old has met lots of sports stars and celebrities - from Steph Curry to Pharrell - but Burke was the one who stood out for him.