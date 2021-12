The Los Angeles Lakers were seemingly in control, up by 13 late in the third quarter, before Ja Morant nearly outproduced them on his own down the stretch in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 104-99 home win on Wednesday. Morant scored 16 of his 41 points from the 3-minute, 38-second mark in the third through the final buzzer, keying a 37-19 push by Memphis to finish things off. “When you shoot the ball as well as he did tonight from the perimeter, with his speed and his athleticism, it’s gonna be hard to contain a guy like that because he’s doing the whole three levels of scoring,” said LeBron James, whose 37 points, including eight 3-pointers to tie a career high, went for naught. “You can’t — there’s nothing you can do. He has you at his beck [and call].”