NBA rumors: Trae Young: 'I don’t think we get the respect we deserve'

8 hours ago
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young: “I don’t think we get the respect we deserve. I watch a lot of TV. I see people mentioning all of the acquisitions everyone is getting. No one is mentioning us. The Milwaukee-Brooklyn game, they mentioned how they were in the Eastern Finals. It was just mind blowing.”

October 21, 2021
October 21, 2021
