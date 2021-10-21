Chris Kirschner: Trae Young: “I don’t think we get the respect we deserve. I watch a lot of TV. I see people mentioning all of the acquisitions everyone is getting. No one is mentioning us. The Milwaukee-Brooklyn game, they mentioned how they were in the Eastern Finals. It was just mind blowing.”
October 21, 2021 | 7:37 pm EDT Update
NBA 75th Anniversary Team announced
Marc J. Spears: The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team ⬇️ #NBA75
A total of 158 NBA championships and 730 NBA All-Star selections. A combined 110 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Awards and Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Awards. More than 1.5 million points scored. Those are just some of the collective accomplishments of the players who comprise the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, which was announced across TNT and ESPN from Oct. 19-21 as the league tipped off its landmark 75th Anniversary Season.
Amid more drama with the Philadelphia 76ers, embattled NBA guard Ben Simmons has listed his New Jersey mansion for $4.9 million, leading most to continue their belief that his relationship with the team is kaput.
October 21, 2021 | 6:21 pm EDT Update
Nate McMillan: People outside of Atlanta haven't said a word about us
Brad Townsend: “People inside of Atlanta are talking about a championship. People outside of Atlanta haven’t said a word about us.” — Nate McMillian on expectations one season after Hawks made the Eastern Conference final.
Callie Caplan: Before their first regular-season game as head coach and superstar, Jason Kidd was asked whether his relationship with Luka was instantly easy as MVP-level point guards or a work in progress. Kidd: “We’re dating right now.”
Brad Townsend: “I’m a different coach than I was in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. And if I wasn’t, I would be here in this position.” Kidd adds: “I’m a lot more relaxed. The butterflies are not as big.”